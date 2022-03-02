U.S. markets closed

Industry Leaders Launch Callan Family Office for UHNW Clientele

·3 min read

Fueled by innovation, research, technology, and education, Callan Family Office was created to exclusively serve the unique needs of ultra-high-net-worth families, foundations, and endowments.

PHILADELPHIA, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Callan® Family Office has launched with the objective of providing highly-customized solutions to meet the financial needs of ultra-high-net-worth families, foundations, and endowments. The fully independent firm, led by former top executives with Abbot Downing, will leverage the investment insight, research, and educational resources of Callan LLC, a leading independent investment consulting firm that serves institutional and investment advisor clients with over $3 trillion in assets under advisement.

Callan
Callan

Callan Family Office aims to deliver a superior experience in investment management, thoughtful personalized advice, and holistic financial planning with a focused, high-touch approach to ultra-high-net-worth families and their foundations and endowments across the country.

Jack Ginter, former president of storied family office Abbot Downing and former head of Wells Fargo Private Bank, will lead the firm as Chief Executive Officer and Founding Partner. Amy Jucoski, former Abbot Downing senior director of planning and former senior director of advice for the Eastern and Northeast divisions of Wells Fargo Private Bank, will join Callan Family Office as Head of Legacy and Wealth Planning and Founding Partner.

"There have been a lot of changes in the wealth management industry in the past decade as the large banks and brokerages have reprioritized their focus away from this space, presenting an opportunity for a new entrant," Ginter said.

Through its services agreement with Callan, Callan Family Office has full access to over 45 years of industry research, education, and sophisticated investment guidance applied by Callan in servicing its institutional investor clients.

"As an independent firm, we are fully focused on delivering precise and objective counsel to the ultra-high net worth market segment," said Jucoski. "We are strategically building our service offering to optimize the opportunities associated with significant wealth. We look forward to providing a clear path forward to meet the multidimensional needs of our clients with expertise, integrity, transparency, and original thinking."

About Callan Family Office
Independently owned and operated, Callan Family Office (www.CallanFamilyOffice.com) was founded by experienced wealth professionals to provide investment management, thoughtful personalized advice, and holistic financial planning to ultra-high-net-worth families, foundations, and endowments. The firm's principals have spent their careers serving ultra-high-net-worth clients and institutions. Callan Family Office has agreements with Callan LLC to use the Callan ® tradename in providing investment advisory services to the ultra-high net worth market segment and to access Callan's institutional quality research, education, and investment guidance experience. Callan Family Office and Callan LLC are independent, unaffiliated investment advisory firms separately registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940.

CONTACT: Michaela Morales
JConnelly
973 224 7152
mmorales@jconnelly.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industry-leaders-launch-callan-family-office-for-uhnw-clientele-301494524.html

SOURCE Callan Family Office

