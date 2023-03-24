Industry Leaders Unite to Revolutionize Revenue and Payment Integrity to Enhance Financial Efficiency

LYNNFIELD, Mass., March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Medical Strategies (AMS), a healthcare affordability software company, has announced a strategic partnership with MDaudit, a leading SaaS platform in the revenue integrity and billing compliance industry. The aim of this partnership is to improve revenue and payment integrity within healthcare by integrating the power of AMS's AI-Powered Predict Platform with MDaudit's comprehensive workflow and advanced risk analytics platform, which provides clinical insights and financial analysis of the costliest and most complex medical claims.

The partnership comes with specific payment integrity domain expertise and knowledge of exactly what and how health plans audit or deny incoming claims. Combining both provider revenue integrity domain knowledge with health plan payment integrity domain knowledge can help power the mutual goal of driving a more efficient and less abrasive approach toward payment accuracy.

MDaudit has integrated AMS's proprietary Denials Predictor solution into its platform, which delivers unique payment integrity-based data insights and actionable content to supplement MDaudit's already robust denial management platform and service. This solution will enable billing compliance and revenue integrity professionals to continuously monitor risk, detect anomalies and automate workflows in a single, secure cloud-based platform, minimizing billing compliance risks and optimizing revenue.

AMS's AI-driven platform forensically identifies, financially analyzes, methodically predicts, and clinically evaluates treatment appropriateness. The results allow payers and risk entities to effectively manage their plan and project risk. With the addition of AMS's Denial Predictor solution to the MDaudit platform, healthcare providers can now benefit from a comprehensive and integrated solution that addresses both payment and revenue integrity challenges.

"Our customers are asking us for more, and our innovation strategy involves working with partners across the healthcare ecosystem to find value for them. By partnering with Advanced Medical Strategies, MDaudit is expanding its capabilities and enabling healthcare providers to optimize their revenue cycles and minimize compliance risks," said Ritesh Ramesh, Chief Executive Officer at MDaudit. "Together, we are working towards a more efficient and less abrasive approach towards revenue and payment integrity, which is a win-win for all the key stakeholders in the healthcare ecosystem. We have deployed the integrated solution already with some of our customers, and we are seeing great early results on ROI."

"AMS is excited to partner with MDaudit, as it enables us to expand our reach and provide our payment integrity domain expertise to a wider audience," said David Cardelle, Chief Strategy Officer at Advanced Medical Strategies. "We believe that by combining our unique solutions, we can help healthcare providers optimize their revenue cycles and minimize compliance risks, ultimately resulting in more affordable and accessible healthcare for all by automating workflows and improving actionable content across the revenue integrity and payment integrity continuum."

With this partnership, AMS and MDaudit aim to provide a more efficient and less abrasive approach toward revenue and payment integrity, driving to the mutual goal of improving the accessibility of healthcare for all.

