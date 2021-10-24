U.S. markets closed

Industry Titans, Grant Cardone and Partner, Brandon Dawson, Launch 10X Buy Sell to Create Value and Transform Business Brokerage for the Lower Middle Market

Cardone Ventures
·3 min read

Cardone Ventures, LLC announces the launch of a digital mergers and acquisitions platform, 10XBuySell.com, through its subsidiary, 10X Buy Sell LLC

MIAMI, Oct. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardone Ventures, LLC announces the launch of a digital mergers and acquisitions platform, 10XBuySell.com, through its subsidiary, 10X Buy Sell LLC. This newly launched platform is specifically designed for successful entrepreneurs looking to exit their current venture(s), grow through an acquisition, or for individuals looking to start an entrepreneurial journey. The 10X Buy Sell platform is purpose-built to guide you through every step of the process. The newly launched platform builds upon the 10X team's proven success in providing growth and scaling strategies to business owners. A key attribute of 10X Buy Sell is its extensive network of national business advisors and brokers who have expressed interest in partnering with businesses across a multitude of verticals and sizes.

By raising $700 million through crowdfunding in under 36 months to acquire $3b in multi-family real estate, or exiting his last business for 77x EBITDA, Grant Cardone and Brandon Dawson bring a 35-year track record of successful business transactions. "Our 10X community is full of successful entrepreneurs. That natural evolution of business is to provide them with a full business lifecycle suite of services," says Brandon Dawson, Co-founder and CEO of Cardone Ventures. "I am confident that our 10X Buy Sell platform fills a void in the current marketplace. Now business owners have the ability to not only scale their business with us, but also have a trusted partner by their side when looking to acquire a competitor or exit their business."

The 10X community has millions of engaged business owners, entrepreneurs, professionals and forward-thinkers seeking to define the marketplace today and tomorrow. They have helped millions of business owners build and grow their businesses through sales and marketing training, as well as management consulting.

10X Buy Sell is positioned to have an unrivaled deal flow in the marketplace as part of the 10X community. Their proprietary systems and processes, coupled with years of experience, will enable business owners to unlock maximum value when either buying or selling their business.

About Cardone Ventures:
Cardone Ventures helps individuals and business owners attain their personal, professional, and financial goals. Cardone Ventures is a business consulting company founded by Grant Cardone and Brandon Dawson. Together, they help business owners experience their company from a 360-degree perspective, including operations, marketing, finance, and people. Cardone Ventures' focus is to help entrepreneurs grow from $2 million to $50 million+ and 10X all aspects of their business.

About Grant Cardone:
CEO of Cardone Capital, international speaker, entrepreneur and author of the 10X Rule & creator of 21 best-selling business programs, Grant Cardone owns & operates seven privately held companies and a $3B portfolio of multifamily properties. Named "The #1 Marketer to Watch" by Forbes Magazine, Cardone is also the founder of The 10X Movement & The 10X Growth Conference—the world's largest business & entrepreneur conference.

About Brandon Dawson:
Brandon Dawson is a scaling and turnaround expert, business leadership mentor, and serial entrepreneur whose mission is to help business owners, their families, and their teams achieve their personal, professional, and financial goals through the growth of their business. Brandon founded his first business at the age of 26 and was one of the youngest people to ring the bell on the American Stock Exchange. With zero debt and no outside capital, he founded and self-funded Audigy Group, ultimately growing annual revenue to over $35 million through organic growth. He exited the company at 77X EBITDA for $151 million. He's achieved numerous awards in business, and his companies have been recognized on the Inc. 500 and Inc. 5,000 Fastest-Growing Companies list five times.

Cardone Ventures, LLC
(503) 536-0997
info@cardoneventures.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.


