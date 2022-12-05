Industry Trailblazers Michael Battaglia and Leonard Miller Receive Nomination for Renowned California Homebuilding Foundation Hall of Fame

BIASC has announced the nomination of Leonard Miller to the prestigious California Homebuilding Foundation Hall of Fame.

As CEO of BrightSky Residential, a Build-to-Rent homebuilder, Leonard Miller is an innovative leader in enhancing customers’ 360-degree experiences – from forging the most forward-thinking new home designs for today’s discerning buyers to developing systems that continually elevate customer service and satisfaction. In his former positions at Richmond American Homes and The New Home Company, Miller led his teams to become #1 in the nation for positive buyer experiences, a testament to his skill and dedication. Miller has also held several industry leadership positions, including BIASC Chair, Board President of BIA’s Riverside County Chapter, and Board Member of its Orange County Chapter.

BIASC has announced the nomination of Michael Battaglia to the prestigious California Homebuilding Foundation Hall of Fame.

A fourth-generation homebuilder, Michael Battaglia is currently Southern California Division President for The New Home Company. Throughout his longstanding career, Battaglia has developed more than 1,500 homes throughout Southern California, and is continually revered for his exemplary, team-focused approach to homebuilding. Battaglia has held several significant industry leadership positions, including Chair of the California Building Industry Association and its Government Affairs Committee, Chair of BIASC, Vice-Chair of its Government Affairs Committee and Chair of its PAC.

IRVINE, CA, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Building Industry Association of Southern California (BIASC) has announced the nomination of industry trailblazers Michael Battaglia and Leonard Miller to the prestigious California Homebuilding Foundation Hall of Fame. The annual Hall of Fame distinction honors outstanding leaders in the homebuilding industry while supporting the Foundation’s investment in scholarships, research, and education.

A fourth-generation homebuilder, Battaglia is currently Southern California Division President for The New Home Company. Throughout his longstanding career, Battaglia has developed more than 1,500 homes throughout Southern California, and is continually revered for his exemplary, team-focused approach to homebuilding. Battaglia has held several significant industry leadership positions, including Chair of the California Building Industry Association and its Government Affairs Committee, Chair of BIASC, Vice-Chair of its Government Affairs Committee and Chair of its PAC.

As CEO of BrightSky Residential, a Build-to-Rent homebuilder, Miller is an innovative leader in enhancing customers’ 360-degree experiences – from forging the most forward-thinking new home designs for today’s discerning buyers to developing systems that continually elevate customer service and satisfaction. In his former positions at Richmond American Homes and The New Home Company, Miller led his teams to become #1 in the nation for positive buyer experiences, a testament to his skill and dedication. Miller has also held several industry leadership positions, including BIASC Chair, Board President of BIA’s Riverside County Chapter, and Board Member of its Orange County Chapter.

Story continues

Hall of Fame finalists will be notified in December 2022, with a formal induction set to take place in 2023.

In the more than 35 years the California Homebuilding Hall of Fame has been active, more than 240 men and women have been recognized for their contributions that have resulted in the long-term advancement of homebuilding, construction, development, marketing, finance, or related services within the building industry in California. For more information on the California Homebuilding Foundation, visit https://mychf.org.

The Building Industry Association of Southern California is the voice of the region's building industry, with four chapters offering localized services to building professionals from Ventura to the southern tip of Orange County. Throughout its 99-year history, the association has served its builder and associate members by anticipating, protecting and promoting their common interests through its many programs, services, councils and committees. For more information on the Building Industry Association of Southern California, visit https://biasc.org/.

Attachments

CONTACT: Randy Carver Building Industry Association of Southern California 949.280.9300 randy@kovachmarketing.com



