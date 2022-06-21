U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,764.79
    +89.95 (+2.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,530.25
    +641.47 (+2.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,069.30
    +270.95 (+2.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,694.03
    +28.34 (+1.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.58
    -0.07 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,834.30
    -4.50 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    21.58
    -0.18 (-0.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0540
    +0.0022 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3070
    +0.0680 (+2.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2280
    +0.0034 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.3760
    +1.2910 (+0.96%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,795.74
    +420.91 (+2.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    447.81
    +5.74 (+1.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,152.05
    +30.24 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,246.31
    +475.09 (+1.84%)
     
Industry Veteran Joins Cordoba Music Group as European Sales Manager

·1 min read

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cordoba Music Group, which includes highly-respected and iconic brands such as Cordoba Guitars and Guild Guitars, is excited to announce that long-time industry veteran, Heiko Starke, has accepted the position of Sales Manager for its European direct operations. This territory includes Germany, Austria, Benelux, and Spain. Effective immediately, Heiko will be taking over all sales related operations from current European Business Manager Ralf Benninghaus-Fliedner, who will continue to work with CMG management in areas of strategy and brand development.

Heiko Starke
Heiko Starke

Heiko Starke comes to CMG with over 28 years of experience in the musical instrument industry, many of them in leading positions at Fender Musical Instruments GmbH and Musik Meyer GmbH.

"We are excited to have Heiko who is extremely self-motivated, and an internationally experienced sales professional join the CMG team and look forward to continued success with him leading the charge," says Ralf Benninghaus-Fliedner.

About Guild Guitars

Cordoba Music Group is a leading manufacturer and distributor of acoustic and electric guitars, ukuleles, and musical instrument accessories. CMG's brands include Cordoba Guitars®, Guild Guitars®, HumiCase®, and DeArmond®, which are globally distributed and used by musicians around the world. Other CMG brands include Savarez® and Aquila® strings, of which CMG acts as primary importer and U.S. distributor to retail stores. The company's corporate headquarters are located in Santa Monica, CA, and distribution and manufacturing facilities are located in Oxnard, CA.For more information, visit www.cordobamusicgroup.com.

CONTACT

CORDOBA MUSIC GROUP
Media Contact: Alex R. Ordoñez
310.857.1710 
aordonez@cordobamusicgroup.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industry-veteran-joins-cordoba-music-group-as-european-sales-manager-301572510.html

SOURCE Cordoba Music Group Inc.

