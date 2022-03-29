U.S. markets close in 2 hours 55 minutes

Industry Veteran Krystopa Joins LSQ

·2 min read

ORLANDO, Fla., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LSQ, a leading provider of technology-driven working capital financing and payments solutions, announces the hire of DJ Krystopa as its new Regional Vice President for Sales and Bank Partnership Development. In her role, Krystopa, an alumna of La Salle University, is responsible for building strategic relationships with financial institutions and referrer networks to help LSQ grow its offerings to its clients.

Financial services industry veteran DJ Krystopa recently joined the LSQ team as its new Regional Vice President for Sales and Bank Partnership Development
Financial services industry veteran DJ Krystopa recently joined the LSQ team as its new Regional Vice President for Sales and Bank Partnership Development

"We are thrilled to have DJ onboard," said Renee Jackson, LSQ's National Sales Director. "Her wealth of experience and knowledge of our industry is already paying dividends for our team. Beyond that, her excitement and ability to create meaningful relationships in a short time is going to be an incredible asset to LSQ."

Prior to joining LSQ, Krystopa served as a Business Development Officer for Transportation Alliance Bank, eCapital (formerly Bibby Financial Services) and Seacoast Business Funding (a division of Seacoast National Bank). In each of these roles, she focused on providing working capital finance solutions to small and middle-market companies.

"I am pleased to have joined LSQ and to be part of such an experienced team," said Krystopa, "and I am thrilled to have the opportunity that will allow me to work more strategically to build alliances with banks and other partners - something I am passionate about,"

Krystopa is a member of the Turnaround Management Association and is a current board member of the SFNet Philadelphia Chapter.

About LSQ | lsq.com
LSQ is a market leader and pioneer in working capital finance and payments solutions. For more than 25 years, LSQ has leveraged innovative technology, credit and risk expertise, and proprietary data that empowers thousands of businesses to optimize their working capital, automate and accelerate payments, manage collections, and mitigate risk. Every year, we accelerate billions of dollars in payments to businesses and their suppliers through our LSQ FastTrack platform to help them obtain the funds they need to grow and thrive. LSQ is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. Learn more at www.lsq.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industry-veteran-krystopa-joins-lsq-301512966.html

SOURCE LSQ

