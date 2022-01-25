Industry Veteran Timothy Farris Joins Cetera

Former recruiting manager brings $60 million book of business and more than 30 years of management experience

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group, one of America's largest networks of financial professionals, today announced that Timothy Farris has joined its Cetera Advisors community. Based in West Bloomfield, MI, Farris manages nearly $60 million in advisory assets, and has deep experience working with retired executives at Fortune 500 companies to develop tailored wealth management strategies. Farris started his career at Prudential Life Insurance Company in 1991 and spent more than 20 years as a recruiting manager at Ameriprise Advisor Services. He joins Cetera from Sigma Financial Corporation.

"I am excited to join Cetera because of its commitment to investing in business growth by providing first-class tools and technology to its advisor communities," said Farris. "Financial advice is inherently a relationship-driven business, and the importance of relationships is a key component of Cetera's platform. Cetera has the resources to help advisors provide a great client experience rooted in the Advice-Centric model, and I am confident that this affiliation will help me provide more personalized, expert advice to my clients."

"Cetera is the destination of choice for financial professionals seeking a thoughtful, community-driven approach to delivering financial advice," said John Pierce, head of Business Development at Cetera. "We are thrilled to welcome Tim to Cetera and look forward to helping him deliver first-class service and results for his clients."

This is the latest recruiting win for Cetera, which attracted nearly $50 billion in assets in 2021 through business development efforts.

Cetera rolled out two important growth resources to its communities in 2021 that continue to attract advisors across the industry. The Growth360 program, which empowers financial professionals to learn from – and incorporate – the successes of their fastest-growing peers, was introduced at the Connect21 annual conference and will continue to expand with new phases in 2022 and beyond. In addition, Cetera announced that its investor acquisition program – LeadEngine – is available to all affiliated financial professionals and that participants are eligible for reimbursement of their investment into the program.

Founded in 1981, Cetera Advisors provides industry-leading investment products and services to its nationwide community of financial professionals.

Click here for more information about Cetera's tools and resources for financial advisors.

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is a leading financial services firm whose purpose is to enable the delivery of best-in-class financial advice to as many Americans as possible. Cetera empowers its financial professional communities to help clients achieve their version of financial wellbeing through the Advice-Centric Experience®. Cetera proudly serves independent financial professionals, tax professionals, banks and credit unions in providing wide-ranging financial planning and wealth management services.

Cetera oversees $344 billion in assets under administration and $120 billion in assets under management, as of September 30, 2021.

Visit www.cetera.com, and follow Cetera on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, and First Allied Securities, Inc. All firms are members FINRA/SIPC.

Individuals affiliated with Cetera firms are either Registered Representatives who offer only brokerage services and receive transaction-based compensation (commissions), Investment Adviser Representatives who offer only investment advisory services and receive fees based on assets, or both Registered Representatives and Investment Adviser Representatives, who can offer both types of services.

