Industry Veteran William Shaw Joins Xcelerate Solutions as Senior Vice President of Business Development & Sales

·2 min read

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Xcelerate Solutions (Xcelerate) is excited to announce the addition of William (Bill) Shaw as Senior Vice President of Business Development and Sales. Bill is responsible for Xcelerate's continued growth and for supporting strategic initiatives across the organization.

Senior Vice President, Business Development & Sales

Bill brings more than 25 years of experience driving Federal business growth with particular focus in the Defense community. "As Xcelerate continues to achieve unprecedented growth, it is critical that we bring in proven leaders with expertise navigating the ever-changing federal contracting landscape," said President & CEO Mark Drever. "I'm excited to have Bill on board and to work with him in driving our organizational strategy and execution, as well as continuing to deliver differentiated capabilities and meaningful results for both existing and new customers."

Prior to joining Xcelerate, Bill held numerous business development, sales, capture, and sales operations positions at IBM, most recently as head of IBM's integrated cross-brand business for the Department of Defense (DoD). In this role, he was responsible for sales strategy, execution, business results, and client satisfaction for the full range of IBM offerings including hardware, software, services, and integrated solutions across the DoD.

In his new role, Bill will expand the Business Development and Sales team, focused on extending Xcelerate's customer reach and driving success in new markets. He will enhance Xcelerate's go-to-market efforts; lead complex deal development, execution, and strategy; and advance new and existing client relationships.

About Xcelerate Solutions
Xcelerate Solutions exists to create innovative solutions that deliver results, manage risk from individuals to systems, and accelerate time to value. Across three service areas — Enterprise Security, Strategic Consulting, and Digital Transformation — Xcelerate optimizes efficiency and effectiveness and enhances the security and resilience of America's personnel, physical, and cyber infrastructure.

www.xceleratesolutions.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industry-veteran-william-shaw-joins-xcelerate-solutions-as-senior-vice-president-of-business-development--sales-301485847.html

SOURCE Xcelerate Solutions

