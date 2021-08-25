U.S. markets close in 5 hours 38 minutes

Indwelling Collection Systems to Cement Dominance in Stool Management Systems Market, Accounting for 60% of Global Sales through 2031 - Future Market Insights

·7 min read

The stool management systems market study by Future Market Insights (FMI) offers compelling insights into hidden prospects across key segments including type and region. Leading market players are focusing on acquisitions and other strategies as they aim for expanding their footprint globally.

DUBAI, U.A.E, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Future Market insights (FMI), the global market for stool management systems is anticipated to surpass a valuation of US$ 242.4 Mn by 2031 in comparison to the valuation of US$ 166.5 Mn registered in 2021, expanding at a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period 2021-2031.

FMI Logo
FMI Logo

Significant rise in geriatric population coupled with the increasing incidence of diarrhoea and other disorders among older patients is contributing to the market growth. According to a report by the World Bank, the geriatric population across the globe was estimated to be around 700 million in 2019.

The market continues to showcase steady growth, especially on account of surge in availability of high-tech devices including catheter tubes, luer-lock syringes, collection bags with filters, and clinch clamps. Considering this, market players are focusing on new launches, acquisitions, and partnerships to diversify their portfolio and gain impressive footprint in the market.

For instance, in 2019, ConvaTec Group Plc, a leading medical products and technologies company, announced the acquisition of Southlake Medical Supplies, Inc. ("Southlake"), a Texas-based independent provider of catheter-related supplies, to further strengthen their presence in the U.S. market.

Owing to the increasing investment in research and development activities along with developments in the healthcare sector, the market will surge considerably over the forecast period. Among various product types, systems are projected to channel majority of revenue growing at a CAGR of 3.7%, totaling US$ 101 Mn in 2021.

Growth prospects are likely to remain positive in the U.S. market owing to the cost-effectiveness these systems coupled with the presence of some of the leading market players. As per FMI, the U.S. is estimated to account for over 92% of North America market in 2021.

"Rising incidence of fecal incontinence among patients, coupled with increasing use of advanced appliances is catering to the growth of the stool management systems market. Apart from this, market players are focusing on expanding their production capacities by undertaking business expansion strategies. This in turn will bolster future growth prospects," said a FMI analyst.

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-3568

Key Takeaways from Stool Management Systems Market Survey

  • The U.K. is leading the market for stool management systems in Europe. It is forecast to account for over 15% of the Europe market over the forecast period 2021-2031.

  • The U.S. is estimated to account for over 92% of the value share of the stool management systems market in North America.

  • Backed by increasing healthcare spending, the Australia market for stool management systems is estimated to account for over 95% of the sales registered in Oceania for the year 2021.

  • France market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.7%, accounting for over 17% of Europe market over the assessment period.

  • Based on product type, the demand for systems is likely to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period.

Key Drivers

  • Rising incidence of chronic diseases related to bowel has accelerated the market growth.

  • Use of high-tech medical devices to offer improved patient care is positively impacting the market.

  • Increasing research and development activities are creating lucrative opportunities for growth of the stool management systems market.

Key Restraints

  • Increasing consumer preference for non-invasive solutions for bowel management is expected to restrict the market growth.

Our advisory services are aimed at helping you with specific, customized insights that are relevant to your specific challenges. Let us know about your challenges and our trusted advisors will connect with you: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-3568

Competitive Landscape

Stool management systems manufacturers are undertaking acquisitions and partnerships to strengthen their foothold in the market.

For instance, in 2018, Hollister installed a brand new distribution center in Oud Gastel, Netherlands addressing the increasing product demand from consumers.

In 2020, Coloplast, a Danish medical device company announced the acquisition of tibial nerve stimulation developer Nine Continents. With this acquisition, Coloplast aims to commence clinical studies of the device next year.

Some of the leading players operating in the stool management systems market profiled by Fact.MR are:

  • B. Braun Melsungen AG

  • Becton Dickinson (C. R. Bard)

  • ConvaTec, Inc.

  • Hollister Incorporated

  • Prosyn International Ltd.

  • Consure Medical

More Valuable Insights on Stool Management System Market

FMI, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global stool management systems market, analyzing forecast statistics through 2021 and beyond. the survey reveals growth projections on in stool management systems market with detailed segmentation:

Product Type

  • Systems

  • External Management Systems

  • Indwelling Collection Systems

  • With Irrigation

  • Without Irrigation

  • Accessories

  • Catheter Tubes

  • Luer-Lock Syringe

  • Collection Bag with Filter

  • Clinch Clamp

Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Oceania

@Ask for country-specific data for the Stool Management Systems Market https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-country-specific/rep-gb-3568

Key Questions Covered in the Stool Management Systems Market Report

  • The market survey also highlights projected sales growth for stool management systems market between 2021 and 2031

  • The report offers insight into stool management systems demand outlook for forecast period 2021-2031.

  • Stool management systems market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations or partnerships, and others

  • Stool Management Systems market analysis identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage on Healthcare Domain

Pediatric Sports Medicine Market: In its new study, ESOMAR-certified market research and consulting firm Future Market Insights (FMI) offers insights about key factors driving demand for pediatric sports medicine market. The report tracks the global sales of pediatric sports medicine in 20+ high-growth markets, along with analyzing the impact COVID-19 has had on sports medicine in general, and single-pediatric sports medicine in particular.

Pulmonology Devices Market: The global Pulmonology Devices Market report by FMI sheds light on the important growth dynamics expected to prevail across the 2020-2030 assessment period. Statistics of key segments have been provided across prominent geographies, along with a detailed mapping of the global competitive landscape, rendering this insight a highly effectual one.

Cancer Tissue Diagnostics Market: In its new report, the Future Market Insights (FMI) offers an exhaustive overview of the global Cancer Tissue Diagnostics Market with focus on the key market dynamics, including drivers, trends, opportunities, restraints, and detailed information about the global Cancer Tissue Diagnostics Market structure. The market study presents exclusive information about how the market will grow during the forecast period.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Abhishek Budholiya
Future Market Insights,
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/stool-management-systems-market
Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/stool-management-systems-market

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/indwelling-collection-systems-to-cement-dominance-in-stool-management-systems-market-accounting-for-60-of-global-sales-through-2031--future-market-insights-301362716.html

SOURCE Future Market Insights

