IndyKite, Marelli and Red Hat Join Automotive Grade Linux

·3 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive Grade Linux (AGL), a collaborative cross-industry effort developing an open source platform for all connected car technologies, announces IndyKite, Marelli and Red Hat as new Bronze members.

Automotive Grade Linux
Automotive Grade Linux

"Our active community of automakers and suppliers continues to expand and invest resources in AGL, demonstrating the value of participating in the AGL ecosystem," said Dan Cauchy, Executive Director of Automotive Grade Linux at the Linux Foundation. "We are excited to welcome our new members to the AGL community, and we look forward to working with them as we continue to expand and enhance the AGL platform."

AGL is an open source project at The Linux Foundation that is bringing together automakers, suppliers and technology companies to accelerate the development and adoption of a fully open, shared software platform for all technology in the vehicle, from infotainment to autonomous driving.

Supported by more than 150 members, including 10 automakers, the AGL Unified Code Base (UCB) is a shared software platform that serves as the de facto industry standard for infotainment, telematics, and instrument cluster applications. Sharing a single software platform across the industry reduces fragmentation and accelerates time-to-market by encouraging the growth of a global ecosystem of developers and application providers that can build a product once and have it work for multiple automakers.

New Member Quotes:

IndyKite

"IndyKite is building the identity layer for Web 3.0, with products that securely manage human, IoT, and machine identity. Based on open source standards, IndyKite's identity platform leverages machine learning and data graphs to deliver context-aware authorization, dynamic policy decisions, computer vision and edge security, built on a knowledge graph data model," said Lasse Andresen, Founder and CEO of IndyKite. "We are excited to join AGL and connect and collaborate with the community to build identity services for the next generation of automotive and transport software solutions."

Marelli

"MARELLI is one of the world's leading global independent suppliers to the automotive sector. Our mission is to transform the future of mobility through working with customers and partners to create a safer, greener and better-connected world," said Yannick Hoyau, CTO, Electronic Systems, Marelli Corporation. "One way to achieve our mission is collaboration to further upgrade various automotive systems. Operating systems are becoming increasingly important for vehicles to manage complex vehicle systems. Under these circumstances, we believe that AGL will become one of the standard operating systems in the automotive industry in the near future. We are confident that the wealth of expertise and experience that MARELLI has accumulated in the automotive industry will surely contribute to the further development of AGL."

Red Hat

"Red Hat is looking forward to working alongside AGL as we bring our open source, Linux-based expertise to the automotive software ecosystem," said Francis Chow, Vice President, Red Hat In-Vehicle OS. "If we, as a community, set our sights on delivering a safe, reliable and flexible foundation for software-defined vehicles, automakers will be able to focus on open innovation - redefining the customer driving experience."

About Automotive Grade Linux (AGL)

Automotive Grade Linux is a collaborative open source project that is bringing together automakers, suppliers and technology companies to accelerate the development and adoption of a fully open software stack for the connected car. With Linux at its core, AGL is developing an open platform from the ground up that can serve as the de facto industry standard to enable rapid development of new features and technologies. Although initially focused on In-Vehicle-Infotainment (IVI), AGL is the only organization planning to address all software in the vehicle, including instrument cluster, heads up display, telematics, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving. The AGL platform is available to all, and anyone can participate in its development. Automotive Grade Linux is hosted at the Linux Foundation. Learn more at automotivelinux.org.

Media Inquiries

Emily Olin
Automotive Grade Linux, the Linux Foundation
eolin@linuxfoundation.org

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/indykite-marelli-and-red-hat-join-automotive-grade-linux-301519317.html

SOURCE Automotive Grade Linux

