INE Releases First Industry Certification

Cary, NC, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global IT training firm INE is releasing the first in a series of industry-leading new cloud certifications. The INE Certified Cloud Associate (ICCA) certification is designed to give students access to the tools they need to expertly prepare for and excel as a Cloud professional.

The demand for qualified Cloud professionals is hotter than ever, and businesses are willing to pay lucrative salaries to those who meet standards of excellence. Research conducted by INE shows the average annual salary of a Cloud Architect in the U.S. is $153,318, and the cost of recruiting a qualified candidate is upwards of $30,000. As Cloud grows more critical to business infrastructure, it is crucial to have qualified experts filling those roles. INE certificates – starting with the ICCA – will allow individuals and corporations to scale the skill sets essential to driving future growth. INE has a long history of preparing students to pass existing Cloud industry certifications and is now taking the next step by creating its own certifications, based on years of research, instruction, and professional expertise.

The ICCA consists of a multi-cloud approach, with a hands-on assessment unlike any other Cloud certification in existence. This certification is specifically geared toward helping students begin their journey to becoming a Cloud expert. With more than 10 hours of course material and lab environments to help students build a foundation for Cloud knowledge, the ICCA allows students to test their mastery of fundamental Cloud skills through an expertly designed multiple-choice exam and hands-on exercises. The release of this certification is yet another step INE is taking toward breaking down barriers for entry into the new, emerging Cloud opportunities that exist in the IT ecosystem.

“Our goal is to provide a real-world hands-on certification focused on practical application across multiple cloud vendors,” says Richard McLain, INE’s Chief Executive Officer. “ We want employers to know that if someone has an INE certification, they are ready for the role and have experience on these platforms.”

“With the acquisition of eLEarnSecurity two years ago, we were excited to dip our toes into the ocean of certifications, and the community support for those certifications has been phenomenal,” says INE’s Chief Content Officer Neal Bridges. “We have seen a massive adoption of our cybersecurity certifications as we’ve begun to partner with recruiting organizations and HR teams around the world. We already have industry support for the ICCA, and we are confident it and future INE certifications will be widely adopted and viewed as top-tier certifications.”

INE is the premier provider of online technical training for the IT industry. Harnessing the world's most powerful hands-on lab platform, cutting-edge technology, global video distribution network, and world-class expert instructors, INE is the top training choice for Fortune 500 companies worldwide, and for IT professionals looking to advance their careers. INE’s suite of learning paths offers an incomparable depth of expertise across cyber security, cloud, networking, and data science. INE is committed to delivering the most advanced technical training on the planet, while also lowering the barriers worldwide for those looking to enter and excel in an IT career.

