U.S. markets open in 1 hour 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,062.50
    +57.75 (+1.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,524.00
    +365.00 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,467.25
    +222.50 (+1.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,811.50
    +29.10 (+1.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.60
    +0.40 (+0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,831.00
    +17.00 (+0.94%)
     

  • Silver

    21.68
    +0.13 (+0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0535
    +0.0097 (+0.93%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.66
    -2.21 (-7.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2477
    +0.0153 (+1.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3450
    +0.2920 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,505.79
    +812.05 (+2.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    685.03
    +442.35 (+182.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,520.59
    +55.79 (+0.75%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,659.75
    +112.70 (+0.42%)
     

InEight launches project controls solution to manage Alternative Delivery projects after pilot shows 10% reduction in design costs

·2 min read

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InEight Inc., a global leader in capital project and program management software, has announced the launch of InEight Design, which delivers an integrated project controls process to successfully manage design scopes, and provide traceability in design quantities, for alternative delivery projects. Synchronizing design and construction data delivers the until now missing link in stakeholder collaboration and shared visibility envisioned by alternative delivery methods.

InEight is the leading developer of construction project management software. (PRNewsfoto/InEight)
InEight is the leading developer of construction project management software. (PRNewsfoto/InEight)

New technology that provides better accountability and visibility across design and construction teams - reducing risk

The technology is launching after a successful pilot where it has been deployed on more than $14B of design-build and other alternative delivery projects, reducing design quantity growth risk by up to 20% and reducing engineering costs by 10%.

By improving visibility into design progress and aligning construction work with the latest design quantities; customers can now eliminate the surprises that impact budgets and schedules on alternative delivery projects.

Brad Barth, Chief Product Officer at InEight, said: "Global demand for construction continues to rise, and alternative delivery contracting models are becoming the norm for large complex projects. Managing and controlling the design scope on these projects is critical to overall success, yet until now design firms have been left to use disconnected spreadsheets to help manage their work. This powerful design management solution fills that void, providing a project controls solution for design work that provides visibility, collaboration, and accountability across the multiple stakeholders involved in these projects."

The software helps engineering and design teams control their scopes, manage their resources, predict completion dates, track progress, and manage earned values as the design work proceeds through 30-60-90-IFC milestones. The result is better coordination, accountability, and visibility across design and construction teams, eliminating surprises on alternative delivery projects.

For more information about InEight Design, visit: InEight Design

About InEight

InEight provides field-tested project management software for the owners, contractors, engineers and architects who are building the world around us. Over 575,000 users and more than 850 customers worldwide rely on InEight for real-time insights that help manage risk and keep projects on schedule and under budget across the entire life cycle.

From pre-planning to design, from estimating to scheduling, and from field execution to turnover, InEight has powered more than $1 Trillion in projects globally across infrastructure, public sector, energy and power, oil, gas and chemical, mining, and commercial. For more information, follow InEight on LinkedIn or visit InEight.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ineight-launches-project-controls-solution-to-manage-alternative-delivery-projects-after-pilot-shows-10-reduction-in-design-costs-301548041.html

SOURCE InEight

Recommended Stories

  • Wall Street Bond Traders Get New Warning From SEC Chief

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street bond traders are getting another warning that they might soon have less time to report their transactions to regulators.Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionMusk Says Twitter Deal at Lower Price Is ‘Not Out of the Question’Securities and Excha

  • Twitter Stock Extends Slide As Elon Musk Reveals Spat With Legal Team, Adding to Takeover Doubts

    "Twitter legal just called to complain that I violated their (non-disclosure agreement)," Musk Tweeted Saturday.

  • XRP Takes a Dive Ahead of Wednesday’s SEC v Ripple Court Date

    XRP hit reverse this morning, with the broader crypto market weighing ahead of the SEC’s Wednesday court date. It may all hinge on the Hinman docs.

  • USD/JPY Price Forecast – US Dollar Continues to Grind Higher Against the Japanese Yen

    The US dollar has been very noisy on Monday as we continue to see a lot of volatility throughout the currency markets.

  • Home Depot stock jumps after big earnings beat, surprise same-store sales growth

    Shares of Home Depot Inc. shot up 4.6% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the home improvement retailer reported fiscal first-quarter earnings that rose above expectations, surprise growth in same-store sales and raised its full-year outlook. Net income for the quarter to May 1 rose to $4.23 billion, or $4.09 a share, from $4.15 billion, or $3.86 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share the FactSet consensus of $3.69. Sales grew 3.8% to $38.91 b

  • Rivian Sues Supplier As Ford Unloads Another 7 Million RIVN Shares; Is RIVN Stock A Buy Or Sell?

    EV startup Rivian is working through growing pains, amid rising raw material costs and chip shortages. Is Rivian stock a buy?

  • SpaceX Employees Offer to Sell Shares at $125 Billion Valuation

    (Bloomberg) -- SpaceX employees are offering to sell shares via a private placement that would value Elon Musk’s launch and satellite company at around $125 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineOne-Time Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapMusk Says Twitter Deal at L

  • Vodafone shares edge up after UAE stake buy provides support

    LONDON (Reuters) -Shares in Vodafone edged higher on Monday as a surprise $4.4 billion investment from the UAE-based telecoms company e& provided a much needed but possibly short-term boost to the British firm's CEO Nick Read. The company previously known as Etisalat said on Saturday it had become the largest shareholder in Vodafone with a 9.8% stake, attracted to its management, its efforts to unlock value and a diversified currency base. Analysts were divided however over the group's long-term plan, after activist investor Cevian and other long-standing shareholders called on Vodafone to simplify its portfolio, repair markets through consolidation and boost returns.

  • Evgo Inks Commercial Agreement With This Auto Giant

    EVgo Inc (NASDAQ: EVGO) has signed a commercial agreement with General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) brand Cadillac to offer drivers of the 2023 Cadillac LYRIQ the option of two years of unlimited public fast charging. The financial terms were not disclosed. Under the agreement, Cadillac offers eligible LYRIQ drivers the choice of 2 years of unlimited charging on EVgo's network or a home charger installation credit. The agreement builds on the broader collaboration between EVgo and GM, which includes pla

  • Emerson completes merger with AspenTech to create new industrial software firm

    Emerson Electric has completed its massive merger deal with publicly traded Aspen Technology to create a new company focused on industrial software. Emerson CEO Lal Karsanbhai says the deal could led to more transactions.

  • Exclusive-Gaming gear provider Turtle Beach nears board deal with Donerail -sources

    (Reuters) -Donerail Group is close to reaching a settlement with Turtle Beach Corp that will give the activist investment firm representatives on the U.S. gaming gear company's board of directors, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday. Donerail, which has beneficial ownership of 7.4% of Turtle Beach's outstanding shares, has criticized the maker of gaming headsets and controllers for operational missteps and has been pushing the company to sell itself. Turtle Beach maintains it has been doing its best to find a buyer at an attractive price.

  • Exclusive: Millennial demand, underbuilding will help housing dodge downturn as mortgage rates rise

    Rising interest rates will no doubt impact homebuilding in Dallas-Fort Worth and across the U.S., but strong demand from millennials and a decade-plus of underbuilding will carry the housing industry through any hard times ahead, according to the CEO of Dallas-based construction products supplier Builders FirstSource.

  • Asia’s Richest Man Forges $10.5 Billion Deal With Holcim

    (Bloomberg) -- Swiss building-materials firm Holcim Ltd. agreed to sell its Indian operations to local billionaire Gautam Adani, currently the richest person in Asia, another step in Chief Executive Officer Jan Jenisch’s pivot away from traditional cement.Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s ImmunityMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion Implosion$11 Trillion and Co

  • Starbucks Includes Abortion Travel Coverage To US Health Benefits: Reuters

    Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ: SBUX) will reimburse U.S. employees if they must travel more than 100 miles from their homes to obtain an abortion, Reuters reported. The decision was communicated by the company through a memo to its employees. The coffee chain joins the likes of Amazon.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) to offer the benefit. The issue gained urgency after a leaked draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court showing that a conservative majority of justices supported

  • Nucor to acquire C.H.I. Overhead Doors from KKR in deal valued at $3 billion

    Nucor Corp. said Monday it has entered an agreement with private-equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. to acquire C.H.I. Overhead Doors in a deal valued at $3.0 billion. C.H.I. makes overhead doors for the residential and commercial markets in the U.S. and Canada. Charlotte, N.C.-based Nucor makes steel and steel products and expects the deal to close in June. "Acquiring C.H.I. allows Nucor to further enhance its already diverse range of businesses that provide end market solutions to the co

  • When your neighbor asks: 'Has the stock market bottomed yet?'

    The bulls are beginning to stalk the stock market carnage. Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, May 16, 2022.

  • U.S. SEC chair says much to be done to protect crypto investors

    Cryptocurrency assets are highly speculative and investors in them need more protections or they could lose trust in the markets, Gary Gensler, chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, said on Monday. Generally, people who buy cryptocurrencies do not get the disclosures they get when they make other asset purchases around things like whether the trading platform they are using is actually trading against them, or whether they actually own the assets they store in digital wallets, Gensler said. The token's crash sent cryptocurrencies tumbling, a slide that resumed on Monday, as bitcoin erased the gains it had eked out over the weekend to trade under $30,000, far below its Nov. 10 record of $69,000.

  • How Inflation Can Affect Your Paycheck (and What You Can Do About It)

    As a result of supply chain issues, the war in Ukraine and COVID-19, inflation hit a four-decade high in March...

  • Weekend Market Wrap: Top Updates From the Cryptocurrency Market

    After a week of price madness, high volatility, price losses, scams, and the historic downfall of the Terra ecosystem, the crypto market seems to be heading for recovery, but for how long?

  • Brazilian Stock Exchange B3 to Launch Bitcoin Futures Within Six Months

    The firm is building an infrastructure to offer crypto market access to end users, CFO André Milanez said on Monday.