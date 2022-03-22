U.S. markets open in 2 hours

2 min read
  • Kyle Hall, CEO of INEO Tech Corp., will be participating at the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference presented by Maxim Group and the OTC Markets Technology Virtual Conference

SURREY, BC, March 22, 2022 /CNW/ - INEO Tech Corp. (TSX-V: INEO) (OTCQB: INEOF) (the "Company" or "INEO"), an innovative provider of location-based digital advertising, analytics and loss prevention solutions for retailers, is pleased to announce Kyle Hall, CEO, will be presenting at the following upcoming virtual conferences.

INEO to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences. Kyle Hall, CEO of INEO Tech Corp., will be participating at the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference presented by Maxim Group and the OTC Markets Technology Virtual Conference.
2022 Virtual Growth Conference Presented by Maxim Group

Date: March 29, 2022 at 1:00pm EST (10am PST)

Click link to register for this event: https://m-vest.com/events/2022-virtual-growth-conference

Mr. Hall will be presenting in a panel discussion titled "Digital Advertising in a 3rd Party Cookie-less Future", where multiple key company executives will share their perspective on innovative ad-tech solutions, emerging opportunities such as Digital-Out-Of-Home (DOOH) advertising, and potential challenges they see playing out in a cookie-less digital advertising future. The panel will be moderated by Jack Vander Aarde, Vice President, Senior Research Analyst at Maxim Group.

OTC Markets Technology Virtual Investor Conference

Date: April 7, 2022 at 12:30pm EST (9:30am PST)

Click link to register for this event: https://www.virtualinvestorconferences.com/events/event-details/technology-virtual-investor-conference-0

Mr. Hall will discuss INEO's success since becoming a publicly listed company, including the development of the INEO Welcoming Network and the Company's global partnership with Prosegur. The OTC Markets Technology Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, brings together some of the most innovative technology companies to help investors discover new opportunities through presentations from leaders in a range of different industries and markets.

INEO Tech Corp.
Per: "Kyle Hall"
Kyle Hall, Chief Executive Officer and Director

About INEO Tech Corp.

INEO Tech Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary, INEO Solutions Inc., operates the INEO Media Network, a digital advertising and analytics solution for retailers. INEO's patented technology integrates and monetizes digital screens with theft detection sensor gates at the entrance of retail stores. The Company's cloud-based platform uses IoT (Internet of Things) and AI (Artificial Intelligence) technology to deliver customized digital advertising to each retail location based on the demographic mix, such as age and gender, of customer traffic at each location. The Company offers its technology through a SaaS-based solution to retailers. INEO is headquartered in Surrey, Canada and publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol "INEO" and on the OTCQB-Venture Market under the symbol "INEOF".

For more information please visit:

Website:

ww.ineosolutionsinc.com

LinkedIn:

ttps://www.linkedin.com/company/ineosolutions

Facebook:

ttps://www.facebook.com/ineosolutionsinc

Instagram:

ttps://www.instagram.com/ineosolutionsinc

Twitter:

ttps://twitter.com/INEOsolutions

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ineo-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-301507572.html

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/22/c8828.html

