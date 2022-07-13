U.S. markets open in 2 hours 11 minutes

The INEO Retail Media Network Gaining in Popularity with Advertisers

3 min read
In this article:
  INEOF

  INEO announces in-store media network campaign with Return-It and Western Media Group

SURREY, BC, July 13, 2022 /CNW/ - INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV: INEO) (OTCQB: INEOF) (the "Company" or "INEO"), the innovative developer and operator of the INEO Media Network, an in-store digital advertising and analytics solution for retailers, is pleased to announce the launch of the largest advertising campaign to date with Western Media Group.

The INEO Retail Media Network Gaining in Popularity with Advertisers. INEO announces in-store media network campaign with Return-It and Western Media Group (CNW Group/INEO Tech Corp.)

"Retail media networks are taking a large bite out of the digital marketing industry with most major retailers announcing their own online media networks," said Kyle Hall, CEO of INEO. "INEO's in-store retail media network is capitalizing on this shift in advertisement spending by giving advertisers access to the retail customer across both online and in-store channels. By integrating the INEO Welcoming System and the INEO Media Network to retailers' online media networks, INEO is able to deliver marketing to customers as they enter the retail store. A great example is the new Return-It campaign which is now running on the INEO Media Network."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Return-It and Western Media Group, leading to increasing fill rates for the INEO Media Network," commented Frank Halbach, Managing Director of Media and Advertising for INEO. "Advertisers are choosing to add the INEO Media Network to their advertising mix, providing further validation for the strength of the underlying business model for INEO. As we continue to expand the footprint of the Media Network, we expect to generate increasing revenues throughout the second half of 2022."

The advertising campaign with Return-It is a result of the partnership previously announced with Western Media Group. Encorp Pacific (Canada), commonly known as Return-It, is a federally incorporated, not-for-profit, product stewardship corporation with beverage container management in British Columbia as its core business.  The corporation's mandate is to develop, manage and improve systems to recover used packaging and end-of-life products from consumers and ensure that they are properly recycled and not land-filled or incinerated.

INEO Tech Corp.
Per:      "Kyle Hall"
Kyle Hall, Chief Executive Officer and Director

About INEO Tech Corp.

INEO Tech Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary, INEO Solutions Inc., operates the INEO Media Network, a digital advertising and analytics solution for retailers.  INEO's patented technology integrates and monetizes digital screens with theft detection sensor gates at the entrance of retail stores.  The Company's cloud-based platform uses IoT (Internet of Things) and AI (Artificial Intelligence) technology to deliver customized digital advertising to each retail location based on the demographic mix, such as age and gender, of customer traffic at each location.  The Company also deploys the INEO Welcoming Network technology through a SaaS-based solution to larger retail chains.  INEO is headquartered in Surrey, Canada and publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol "INEO" and on the OTCQB-Venture Market under the symbol "INEOF".

For more information please visit:

Website: www.ineosolutionsinc.com 
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ineosolutions
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ineosolutionsinc
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ineosolutionsinc
Twitter: https://twitter.com/INEOsolutions

Forward-Looking Statements

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the disclosure document, any information released or received with respect to the Company may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon.  Trading in securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative.

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding future plans, objectives or economic performance, or the assumption underlying any of the foregoing. This news release uses words such as "may", "would", "could", "likely", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook", and other similar expressions to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information involves significant risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual future results or anticipated events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements and accordingly, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results.  There are a number of important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements and information.  Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed on SEDAR, including the Company's most recent annual and interim Management Discussion and Analysis and Financial Statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-ineo-retail-media-network-gaining-in-popularity-with-advertisers-301585636.html

