INEOS Styrolution's Luran S selected by BYD Auto for rear spoiler application

·2 min read

  • Luran® S SPF 30 selected for use in BYD Auto's Dolphin EV model

  • Combination of excellent UV resistance, lasting premium paint-free, high gloss appearance with good dimensional stability, making it an ideal polymer for rear spoiler application

SHANGHAI, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- INEOS Styrolution, the global leader in styrenics, announced today that its Luran S SPF 30 grade has been selected by BYD Auto, for its Dolphin electric vehicle (EV) model, launched in August 2021. Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Shenzhen, China, BYD Auto is the automotive subsidiary of the public-listed Chinese multinational manufacturer BYD Company.  

INEOS Styrolution Logo (PRNewsfoto/INEOS Styrolution APAC)
INEOS Styrolution Logo (PRNewsfoto/INEOS Styrolution APAC)

Luran® S is INEOS Styrolution's acrylonitrile styrene acrylate copolymer (ASA) brand, boasting superior weathering, impact and chemical resistance when compared with other polymers. We offer the broadest portfolio of ASA products in the automotive industry with standard and customized products to meet the rigorous demands of the market. Products can be formulated with enhanced UV stability, such as SPF 30, to further increase protection from UV exposure. Luran S also offers excellent design flexibility due to its colorability and dimensional stability. In addition, the material provides good surface adhesion, making it possible for car manufacturers to overlay the Luran S substrate with a hot-stamped foil for decorative features on exterior parts, such as front grilles.

"Our Automotive customers, including BYD Auto, require styrenic polymers that offer greater design flexibility, enhanced material performance and premium paint-free, making our Luran S the ideal polymer for these exterior applications", says Sungbeom Park, Director, Asia Pacific Regional Industry Lead, Automotive, INEOS Styrolution.

About INEOS Styrolution

INEOS Styrolution is the leading global styrenics supplier, with a focus on styrene monomer, polystyrene, ABS Standard and styrenic specialties. With world-class production facilities and more than 90 years of experience, INEOS Styrolution helps its customers succeed by offering solutions, designed to give them a competitive edge in their markets. At the same time, these innovative and sustainable best-in-class solutions help make the circular economy for styrenics a reality. The company provides styrenic applications for many everyday products across a broad range of industries, including automotive, electronics, household, construction, healthcare, packaging and toys/sports/leisure. In 2021, sales were at 6 billion euros. INEOS Styrolution employs approximately 3,100 people and operates 16 production sites in nine countries.

More information: www.ineos-styrolution.com.

Follow us on Twitter (@styrolution).

Contact

Hui Boon Kwa
Senior Communications Manager, Asia Pacific
INEOS Styrolution APAC Pte Ltd.
111 Somerset Road
#14-16 to 21 TripleOne Somerset
Singapore 238164
Phone:     +65 69338393
Email:      huiboon.kwa@ineos.com
Internet:   www.ineos-styrolution.com

SOURCE INEOS Styrolution APAC

