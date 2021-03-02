U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,896.00
    -2.75 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,480.00
    -29.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,285.75
    +6.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,270.80
    -4.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.85
    -0.79 (-1.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,710.00
    -13.00 (-0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    26.22
    -0.46 (-1.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2037
    -0.0023 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4460
    -0.0140 (-0.96%)
     

  • Vix

    23.35
    -4.60 (-16.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3908
    -0.0013 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    106.8730
    +0.1430 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,367.00
    +3,016.95 (+6.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    989.04
    +60.80 (+6.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,588.53
    +105.10 (+1.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,619.93
    -43.57 (-0.15%)
     

INEOS Styrolution's Zylar 261 used in Samsung's new range of household appliances

·3 min read

  • Zylar® 261: Co-developed with Samsung R&D for Samsung's new range of vacuum cleaners and washing machines

  • Zylar® 261: Offers high clarity and gloss surface quality and excellent ESCR performance (Environmental Stress Crack Resistance) against alcohol basis sanitiser and cleaning detergent

  • Zylar® 261: Excellent processability and lower energy consumption allowing for more manufacturing advantages

SINGAPORE, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- INEOS Styrolution, the global leader in styrenics, announces today that its Zylar 261, co-developed with Samsung, one of the world's leading consumer electronics and household manufacturers headquartered in Korea, will be used for Samsung's new range of vacuum cleaners and washing machines in Asia.

INEOS Styrolution&#x002019;s Zylar&#xae; 261 used Samsung&#x002019;s new range of washing machines and vacuum cleaners (image courtesy of Samsung Electronics, 2021)
INEOS Styrolution’s Zylar® 261 used Samsung’s new range of washing machines and vacuum cleaners (image courtesy of Samsung Electronics, 2021)
INEOS Styrolution Logo (PRNewsfoto/INEOS Styrolution)
INEOS Styrolution Logo (PRNewsfoto/INEOS Styrolution)

A result of another successful collaboration with Samsung's R&D, the new Zylar 261 is INEOS Styrolution's latest innovative MBS (methyl methacrylate butadiene styrene) grade to replace the typically used MABS (methylmethacrylate acrylonitrile butadiene styrene) in Samsung's new range of household appliances.

Zylar 261 is able to meet a wide range of demanding requirements, including mechanical properties, heat and chemical resistance. Featuring higher clarity and gloss surface quality and excellent ESCR performance against alcohol-based sanitisers and cleaning detergents, it is a material of choice for household applications.

The new Zylar 261 is also more than an alternative for MABS. With a five percent lower density advantage over MABS, lower energy consumption and an increase in productivity due to the material's excellent processability, it allows Samsung to realise more manufacturing advantages including part weight reduction.

Mr. Nocheol Park, Principal Engineer, Samsung Electronics, says, "The performance of the new Zylar 261 fits exactly our requirements and enables us to realise more manufacturing advantages. We also appreciate INEOS Styrolution Color Centre's ability to customise and deliver specific coloured grades to meet the design requirements for our premium household appliance range."

"We are excited to be able to partner Samsung once again to co-develop this new Zylar 261 grade," says Paulo Motta, Vice President, Specialties Business Management, Asia Pacific, INEOS Styrolution. "Our relationship proves very well that close cooperation allows for positive synergies and makes optimised solutions possible."

INEOS Styrolution's innovative range of Zylar products are characterised by water clear transparency, high flowability, good chemical resistance and customisable toughness and is suitable for use in applications across various industries including healthcare, household, toys/sports/leisure and packaging.

About INEOS Styrolution

INEOS Styrolution is the leading global styrenics supplier, with a focus on styrene monomer, polystyrene, ABS Standard and styrenic specialties. With world-class production facilities and more than 90 years of experience, INEOS Styrolution helps its customers succeed by offering solutions, designed to give them a competitive edge in their markets. At the same time, these innovative and sustainable best-in-class solutions help make the circular economy for styrenics a reality. The company provides styrenic applications for many everyday products across a broad range of industries, including automotive, electronics, household, construction, healthcare, packaging and toys/sports/leisure. In 2020, sales were at 4 billion euros. INEOS Styrolution employs approximately 3,600 people and operates 20 production sites in ten countries.

For further information, please visit www.ineos-styrolution.com

Follow us on Twitter (@styrolution).

Contact

Hui Boon Kwa
Senior Communications Manager, Asia Pacific
INEOS Styrolution APAC Pte Ltd.
111 Somerset Road
#14-16 to 21 TripleOne Somerset
Singapore 238164
Phone: +65 69338393
Email: huiboon.kwa@ineos.com
Internet: www.ineos-styrolution.com

SOURCE INEOS Styrolution

