U.S. markets close in 6 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,996.13
    -2.71 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,936.22
    -10.88 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,225.86
    -14.08 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,840.22
    -52.62 (-2.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.47
    -0.46 (-0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.30
    +8.00 (+0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    22.59
    +0.17 (+0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0508
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5610
    -0.0380 (-1.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2184
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5530
    -0.1320 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,019.69
    -198.86 (-1.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    401.43
    -0.37 (-0.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,548.51
    -19.03 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,885.87
    +65.47 (+0.24%)
     

Inexpensive Catalysts and Syzygy Plasmonics Photoreactors Open the Door for Broader Hydrogen Adoption

·3 min read

Combustion-free chemical reactors loaded with earth-abundant catalysts may hold the key to powering a cleaner, safer world… with light

HOUSTON, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientists from Syzygy Plasmonics have engineered a new kind of reactor designed to work with earth-abundant, light-activated catalysts created by a joint team from Rice University's Laboratory for Nanophotonics, Syzygy Plasmonics, and Princeton University's Andlinger Center for Energy and the Environment. The reactors use light instead of heat from combustion to power chemical reactions and can produce clean-burning hydrogen fuel from ammonia.

Syzygy photoreactor used to test inexpensive catalysts in a lower-cost solution that may hold the key to the hydrogen economy. Photo courtesy of Brandon Martin, Rice University.
Syzygy photoreactor used to test inexpensive catalysts in a lower-cost solution that may hold the key to the hydrogen economy. Photo courtesy of Brandon Martin, Rice University.

"Photon-driven chemistry represents a new frontier." --Dr. Suman Khatiwada

Members from the photocatalyst development team include Syzygy co-founders and Rice professors Naomi Halas and Peter Nordlander, Syzygy co-founder and CTO Suman Khatiwada, and Syzygy Lead Scientist Hossein Robatjazi. All four contributed to a recent publication in the highly prestigious journal of Science detailing the effectiveness of iron-based, earth-abundant photocatalysts. As reported by Rice, the inexpensive copper-iron catalysts tested in their labs maintained efficiency at a scale 500 times larger when tested in a Syzygy photoreactor.

"Photon-driven chemistry represents a new frontier that is changing chemical engineering and manufacturing," said Suman Khatiwada. "It is still in its infancy. Which is why we had to build an entirely new kind of reactor to bridge the gap between research and commercialization. With the recent closing of our Series-C fundraise, we are taking Syzygy reactors to market to produce zero-emissions hydrogen from ammonia."

Some energy importing countries face serious challenges in achieving decarbonization goals. Rather than continuing to import liquid natural gas that contributes to greenhouse gas emissions, some are considering transitioning to green ammonia. In liquid form, ammonia is a carbon-free molecule that is more easily compressed, transported, and stored than hydrogen. Upon arrival at port or inland locations, the ammonia can be converted to hydrogen as a clean fuel source.

Traditional ammonia cracking requires combustion of fossil fuel or ammonia itself to heat a massive chamber to power the reaction. This is a long, slow, inefficient process that releases greenhouse gases when fossil combustion is used. Adding to the environmental impact, many effective ammonia cracking thermocatalysts currently use rare metals like ruthenium.

Syzygy ammonia-splitting reactors use high-efficiency LED light to replace combustion. Not only does this dramatically reduce greenhouse gas emissions, but low-temperature, low-pressure reactions enable the reactors to be built of inexpensive materials like aluminum and glass. Shifting to widely available, affordable catalyst materials reduces dependency on rare metals and acts to further reduce costs. Combining Syzygy reactors and inexpensive catalysts has the potential to reduce production costs of lower-carbon hydrogen to the point where importing ammonia as an energy carrier is a competitive option.

"The work we are doing at Rice and Syzygy combines leading research efforts, technology breakthroughs, and advanced engineering," said Hossein Robatjazi. "The thought of using earth-abundant catalysts with inexpensive, all-electric reactors wasn't even a concept a decade ago. With commercialization agreements already in place, we are accelerating our efforts to help decarbonize the chemical industry. And we're starting with low-carbon-intensity hydrogen."

ABOUT SYZYGY PLASMONICS

Syzygy Plasmonics is a deep-decarbonization company. It builds reactors that use light instead of heat to electrify chemical manufacturing and power a cleaner, safer world. Utilizing technology licensed from Rice University and advanced engineering, Syzygy is commercializing a universal photocatalytic reactor platform. When powered with renewable electricity, this tunable technology reduces both cost and emissions from many different chemical reactions. For more information visit plasmonics.tech.

 

(PRNewsfoto/Syzygy Plasmonics)
(PRNewsfoto/Syzygy Plasmonics)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inexpensive-catalysts-and-syzygy-plasmonics-photoreactors-open-the-door-for-broader-hydrogen-adoption-301695309.html

SOURCE Syzygy Plasmonics

Recommended Stories

  • ‘I expect a tsunami of shutoffs’: 20 million American households are behind an average of $788 on their utility bills — here are 3 simple ways to drop your monthly costs

    Inflation keeps hitting hard.

  • Tesla: Take What Elon Musk Says With a Big Grain of Salt, Says Analyst

    Elon Musk has legions of fans who have been happy to indulge his whims, but the World’s Richest Man also has plenty of detractors. Hardly any have been as outspoken in their distrust of Musk as GLJ Research’s Gordon Johnson. The analyst has not been shy in laying out the reasons why investors should stay away from Tesla (TSLA) and now Johnson has compiled a list of “Musk promises that weren’t achieved (or, in layman terms, lies).” These range from broken Twitter pledges (not to ban anti-fascist

  • Toyota launches six electric cars as it backs away from hydrogen

    Toyota, the world’s biggest car maker, has launched six new electric models in a sign of shifting focus from its previous bet on hydrogen as the green fuel of the future.

  • This Natural-Gas Bonanza Is in the Dumps

    High prices, renewable-fuel credits and new tax breaks have energy companies racing to turn landfill emissions into fuel.

  • Left Behind by the Merge, but Still Fighting

    The spectacular success of the Merge obscured the stories of those who were left behind, the Ethereum proof-of-work miners who lost their livelihoods. One miner is not letting the crypto community ignore them. That’s why Chandler Guo is one of CoinDesk’s Most Influential 2022.

  • Home-improvement retail giant Lowe’s targets net-zero emissions by 2050

    Mooresville-based Lowe’s Cos. Inc. has created a roadmap to get to net-zero emissions by 2050. Here's a closer look at those plans.

  • US Risks Stoking Inflation If Carbon-Linked Tariffs Hit China

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s steel and aluminum exports are under attack once again, as the US and European Union weigh new tariffs linked to carbon emissions.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapThird Russian Airfield Hit by Drone as Moscow Accuses UkraineElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truck Is Getting the Last Laugh

  • Coastal erosion expected to reveal more skeletons

    Remains of shipwrecked sailors could increase as coastal sites are exposed, say experts.

  • Mexico pledges to complete huge elevated train in one year

    Mexico’s troubled Maya Train tourist project will now include a 45-mile (72 kilometer) stretch of elevated trackway through the jungle, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Monday. López Obrador has changed his mind a number of times on his pet project, which is intended to ferry tourists around the Yucatan peninsula. The project was initially supposed to run on an elevated line over the coastal highway, where most hotels are.

  • SpaceX goes full defense contractor with national security-focused Starshield

    SpaceX's launch services have already become an invaluable resource for the U.S. government, but the company is now jumping into the deep end of the pool it had heretofore only splashed around in. Starshield, a new vertical within SpaceX, will provide "government entities" (think three-letter agencies) with secure communications and bespoke satellite designs. The new brand (possibly a subsidiary) appeared as a new top-line category on SpaceX's website, alongside Dragon, Starlink and Starship, but beyond that has not received any visible promotion or discussion in the company's media channels.

  • Our Next Best COVID Drug Has Been Hiding In Plain Sight

    SimpleImages / GettyThe fight against COVID seems to have fallen into a ping-ponging rhythm at this point, where every step forward seems undercut by one backward. Vaccines are available, and hospitalization rates have fallen dramatically from previous peaks. But just a sliver of eligible Americans have received the most recent bivalent shot, and the specter of a new, somehow worse variant looms large in our collective psyche. Elsewhere, such as in China, we seem to be losing ground to the virus

  • Mysterious hair-like growth inside brain may be behind perception of time, study finds

    Mice lacking brain cilia were deficient in recalling information about their location and orientation in space, scientists say

  • Elon Musk’s Neuralink ‘killed 1,500 animals’ for brain chip research, report claims

    Internal staff complaints claim Neuralink’s animal testing is being rushed, causing needless suffering and deaths

  • U.S. kicks off first California coast offshore wind auction

    The United States on Tuesday is set to kick off the first sale of offshore wind development rights for waters off the coast of California, expanding the nascent domestic industry to the Pacific Ocean. The auction is a major milestone in the Biden administration's push to put wind turbines along every U.S. coastline as part of its climate change agenda. Projects developed in the area could one day power 1.5 million homes, according to the Department of Interior, and are a key part of California's efforts to wean its power sector off fossil fuels by 2045.

  • What to Know About the North Carolina Power Outages

    A power outage in Central North Carolina over the weekend has upended daily life, prompting officials to open at least one shelter and impose a nightly curfew while authorities investigate what left an entire county in the dark. The outages in Moore County, about 90 miles east of Charlotte, have drawn the attention of state officials, including Gov. Roy Cooper, who said on Twitter that the attack was a “serious, intentional crime.” Here’s what we know so far. Sign up for The Morning newsletter f

  • Musk’s Neuralink faces federal probe, employee backlash over animal tests

    Elon Musk’s Neuralink, a medical device company, is under federal investigation for potential animal-welfare violations amid internal staff complaints that its animal testing is being rushed, causing needless suffering and deaths, according to documents reviewed by Reuters and sources familiar with the investigation and company operations. Neuralink Corp is developing a brain implant it hopes will help paralyzed people walk again and cure other neurological ailments. The investigation has come at a time of growing employee dissent about Neuralink’s animal testing, including complaints that pressure from CEO Musk to accelerate development has resulted in botched experiments, according to a Reuters review of dozens of Neuralink documents and interviews with more than 20 current and former employees.

  • It’s chilly in Miami, with temperatures in the 60s. How long will this change last?

    It’s chilly out there, South Florida. Well, by our standards at least.

  • NASA capsule flies over Apollo landing sites, heads home

    NASA’s Orion capsule and its test dummies swooped one last time around the moon Monday, flying over a couple Apollo landing sites before heading home. Orion will aim for a Pacific splashdown Sunday off San Diego, setting the stage for astronauts on the next flight in a couple years. “Orion now has its sights set on home," said Mission Control commentator Sandra Jones.

  • Repair crews work to restore power in N. Carolina

    STORY: Residents of Moore County faced a second night of freezing weather without power on Sunday, as utility staff from Duke Energy Corp, which owns the substations, were seen working with machinery on site.A motive for the Saturday (December 3) night damage spree wasn't clear, said Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields. Due to outages, schools will be closed Monday (December 5) and potentially longer. Sunday church services and a well-known golf resort were disrupted.About 64% of Moore County's electric customers remained without power on Sunday night in the largely rural area about 90 miles (145 km) east of Charlotte, according to tracking site poweroutage.us. The outages could stretch through Thursday (December 8), a spokesperson for Duke Energy said, because of the extent of the damage.

  • Space training facility in Hawaii safe from Mauna Loa lava flow

    A facility that serves as a research center for exploration expeditions to the moon and Mars was under threat from lava produced by the world's largest volcano.