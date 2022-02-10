U.S. markets open in 4 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,568.50
    -9.25 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,658.00
    +17.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,984.25
    -54.00 (-0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,073.40
    -5.70 (-0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.02
    +0.36 (+0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.10
    -3.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    23.35
    +0.01 (+0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1448
    +0.0021 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.69
    -0.75 (-3.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3576
    +0.0042 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7500
    +0.2250 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,428.84
    +1,001.27 (+2.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,035.59
    +32.88 (+3.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,642.49
    -0.93 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

InfanDx AG: Clinical Findings from Prospective AAMBI Study Highlight Need for Better Early Detection of Neonatal Brain Injury

AKAMPION
·4 min read

  • Scientific poster presented at the 13th International Newborn Brain Conference

  • Data demonstrate the importance of novel and reliable diagnostic markers for the early detection of Hypoxic-Ischemic Encephalopathy (HIE) in newborns

Cologne, Germany, and Boston, MA, USA, February 10, 2022InfanDx AG, a privately-held diagnostics company focusing on novel solutions for acute and critical care of newborns, today announced the presentation of a scientific poster on clinical findings of the prospective AAMBI study sponsored by the Company. The poster authored by Prof. Axel Franz (University of Tuebingen, Germany), Prof. Hacer Yapıcıoğlu Yıldızdaş (Cukurova University, Adana, Turkey), Prof. Peter Bartmann (University of Bonn, Germany) and further members of the AAMBI study group was featured yesterday at the 13th International Newborn Brain Conference hosted by the Newborn Brain Society, an organization focused on advancing newborn brain care through international multidisciplinary collaboration, education, and innovation.

The data highlight the need for novel reliable biomarkers for the early detection of Hypoxic-Ischemic Encephalopathy (HIE), i.e., neural injury caused by oxygen deprivation around the time of birth (perinatal asphyxia).

If not treated within a few hours after birth, HIE - if not fatal - can result in life-long disabilities such as cerebral palsy, cognitive impairment, and epilepsy. The long-term detrimental effects of HIE can be mitigated and even prevented by neuroprotective therapies initiated within the first hours of birth. However, confirming previous studies, the AAMBI data convincingly demonstrate that currently available assessment criteria are not sufficiently reliable for timely identifying babies that may benefit from such neuroprotective interventions.

The AAMBI study was conducted as a prospective observational trial at four neonatal centers in Turkey.
A total of 160 subjects were screened based on routine clinical assessment and currently available standard parameters (APGAR scores, umbilical cord blood pH and base excess/BE), and 155 of these were classified and assigned to three recruitment groups (eligible for therapy, at risk for HIE, control).
The neonatal short-term clinical outcome was determined for 144 surviving children based on further clinical assessment, cerebral MRI and amplitude-integrated EEG (aEEG). The long-term clinical outcome for 129 children available for follow-up was determined based on results of neurological assessment at the age of 22 to 42 months.

When comparing the initial classification at screening with the long-term outcome, the authors concluded that “for all patient groups, clinical assessment and standard parameters (APGAR scores, umbilical cord blood pH and BE) did not enable accurate prediction of 22 to 42 months neurodevelopmental outcome and hence insufficiently indicate the need for neuroprotective therapies.”

“The data underline the importance of novel, fast and reliable tests for the early detection of HIE in newborns,” said Dr. Achim Plum, CEO of InfanDx. “While neuroprotective treatment options are available or in development, a reliable diagnostic test is still missing. Our goal is to support doctors in timely informed treatment decisions with the overall mission of significantly reducing the number of children affected by life-long impairments caused by HIE."

Ultimately, the AAMBI study aims at defining a set of metabolomic biomarkers best suited for the early, reliable identification of infants with HIE that may benefit from neuroprotective interventions. Results of metabolomic biomarker analyses in blood samples taken at birth are currently under investigation. The study was funded by the Life Science Incubator Bonn of the State of North Rhine-Westphalia and the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF).

Building on AAMBI and further clinical studies, InfanDx is developing the HypoxE® Test for the detection of early biomarkers for HIE in blood. The test is designed for broadly available diagnostic instrument platforms and therefore well suited for near-patient testing in laboratories as well as point-of-care settings, e.g. delivery rooms.

###

About InfanDx

InfanDx AG is a privately held company focusing on the development and commercialization of novel diagnostic solutions for acute and critical care conditions in newborns.

The Company’s proprietary lead product in clinical development is the InfanDx HypoxE® Test designed for the reliable identification of hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy (HIE) within the first hours of birth. HIE as a consequence of perinatal asphyxia (oxygen deficit during birth) can result in life-long disabilities. The long-term detrimental effects of HIE can be mitigated and even prevented by neuroprotective hypothermia treatment. However, this therapy must be initiated within six hours of birth to be effective, requiring suitable diagnostic methods to reliably and timely identify the affected newborns.

While standard-of-care diagnostic methods cannot deliver a conclusive diagnosis of HIE within this time frame, the rapid InfanDx HypoxE Test® is designed to support clinicians in the timely decision whether newborns require neuroprotective hypothermia treatment.

The Company is headquartered in Cologne, Germany, with a branch office in Berlin, Germany, and a wholly-owned subsidiary in Boston, MA, USA.

For more information, please visit: http://www.infandx.com/

For further information, please contact:

InfanDx AG
Dr. Achim Plum (CEO)
T: +49 (0) 221 29271401
info@infandx.com

Media contact

akampion
Dr. Ludger Wess / Ines-Regina Buth
Managing Partners
info@akampion.com
Tel. +49 40 88 16 59 64 /
Tel. +49 30 23 63 27 68


Recommended Stories

  • Has Novavax Stock Hit Bottom? Looking for the Silver Lining

    Novavax (NVAX) shareholders had a no good, very bad day on Tuesday after, first, Reuters reported Monday night that the U.S. government is expanding funding to cover "a late-stage study in adolescents" receiving Novavax's Covid-19 vaccine, but that, second, Novavax "has delivered just a small fraction of the 2 billion COVID-19 shots it plans to send around the world in 2022 and has delayed first-quarter shipments in Europe and lower income countries such as the Philippines. That bad news Tuesday

  • Why Teladoc Health Stock Charged Sharply Higher on Wednesday

    The catalyst that sent the digital healthcare stock higher was the introduction of legislation that could benefit the entire telehealth industry. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada and Todd Young of Indiana introduced a bill this week that would extend several benefits for telemedicine providers enacted at the start of the pandemic. The Telehealth Extension and Evaluation Act would extend the existing Medicare telehealth reimbursement waivers for another two years.

  • ARWR: New Pulmonary Programs Announced…

    By David Bautz, PhD NASDAQ:ARWR READ THE FULL ARWR RESEARCH REPORT Business Update New Pulmonary Programs Announced Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) is developing medicines that cause gene silencing using RNA interference (RNAi), a specific means of inhibiting the expression of genes and stopping the production of a specific protein. The company has a deep and diverse pipeline

  • Amazon Takes on its Next (Possible) Trillion Dollar Business

    Alphabet owns FitBit and, while the company most people call Google hasn't done much with its fitness bands and watches, it did partner with Amazon, J.P. Morgan , and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway on an ill-fated attempt to disrupt healthcare. CVS Health and its pharmacy chain rival Walgreens have also tried to disrupt healthcare, albeit in a more traditional way. CVS has added Minute Clinics to many of its locations to offer basic medical care as well as "health concierge" services to help customers navigate a space that can be very challenging.

  • Jenna Jameson Says She'll 'Be Out Soon' After a Month in the Hospital with a Mystery Illness

    The former adult film star was initially told she might have Guillain-Barré Syndrome, but doctors later ruled it out as the cause of her mystery illness

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy Or A Sell After $100 Billion In Sales Guidance Lags Expectations?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy or a sell after the company guided to $98 billion to $102 billion in 2022 sales, lagging estimates? Is PFE stock a buy or a sell?

  • COVID-19 variants: U.S. 'would be more relaxed’ if vaccination rates were higher, doctor says

    Dr. Andre Campbell, UCSF professor of surgery and ICU Physician at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss COVID cases, hospitalizations, new variants, and Johnson & Johnson's temporary production pause for its vaccine.

  • Amazon expands its telehealth service nationwide

    Amazon's telehealth program, Amazon Care, is now available nationwide, the company announced on Tuesday. The Amazon Care model combines on-demand and in-person care and is meant as a solution from the search giant to address shortfalls in current offerings for healthcare. Amazon says the expansion comes as it's continuing to invest in growing its clinical care team and its in-person care services.

  • I'm Boosted and Got Omicron—This Was My Worst Symptom by Far

    After nearly two years of avoiding a COVID infection—thanks in large part to being vaccinated, wearing a good mask, and not leaving the house much—I finally got it. There's nothing unique about my situation: The highly contagious Omicron variant brought numbers to new heights across the U.S., and New York got hit particularly hard. Because I'm fully vaccinated and boosted, I knew that I was very unlikely to have a severe case of COVID, but I was still surprised by the trajectory of my infection.

  • Omicron cases ‘mirroring where we were with Delta’ over the summer, doctor says

    Dr. Adam Brown, emergency physician and COVID-19 National Task Force chair, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook for the pandemic, mask mandates ending, child vaccinations, and burnout among health care workers.

  • Doctors Explain What to Do — and What Not to Do — When You Hit Your Head

    Following the death of Bob Saget due to head trauma, medical professionals tell PEOPLE why it's so important to remain vigilant after a head injury

  • Doctors repeatedly told a woman stress was causing her symptoms. Then they pulled out a volleyball-sized tumor.

    Again and again, Hannah Catton told doctors something was wrong with her body. Again and again, she said, the doctors dismissed her concerns. They didn't listen in late 2018 when she told them about her frequent urinary tract infections. They didn't listen months later when she returned to tell them she was having irregular periods. And they didn't listen when she complained of bloating, constipation, diarrhea and extreme pain.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and inte

  • Bob Odenkirk opens up about his near-fatal heart attack on the set of 'Better Call Saul'

    In a new interview with The New York Times, the actor and comedian opened up about his near-death experience, and how his co-star, Rhea Seehorn, came to his rescue.

  • COVID surge has led to increase in inflammatory disease, more kids in the hospital

    With the surge of the omicron variant and subsequent MIS-C cases, a Louisiana physician recommends wearing a mask even if vaccinated.

  • First-of-its-kind cancer surgery performed in Nevada

    A brand new cancer treatment is now in Nevada. A local surgeon recently performed a first-of-its-kind surgery in the Silver State.

  • Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Joining me today is Brian Lian, Viking's president and CEO; and Greg Zante, Viking's CFO. Before we begin, I'd like to caution that comments made during this conference call today, February 9, 2022, will contain forward-looking statements under the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Viking's expectations regarding its development activities, time lines, and milestones.

  • State health department urges COVID-19 positive individuals to consider oral medications

    Paxlovid and molnupiravir, which recently received emergency use authorization by the FDA, are designed for the outpatient treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19.

  • Four nutrition-packed foods to easily add to your diet for better health

    Incorporating a little of something on this food list a few times weekly, might pave the way for better health.

  • South Korea to roll out Novavax COVID-19 vaccine next week

    South Korea will begin offering Novavax Inc.'s COVID-19 vaccine at hospitals, nursing homes and public health centers next week, officials said, adding another tool to fight a fast-developing omicron surge. The country reported a record 54,122 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, a 12-fold increase from daily levels seen in mid-January, when omicron first became the country’s dominant strain. As of Thursday, 86% of South Koreans were fully vaccinated and 56% had received booster shots under a mass immunization program that has been mainly dependent on Pfizer and Moderna’s mRNA vaccines.

  • A Top Trainer Explains Why He Doesn’t Work Out With Barbells

    Strength coach and fitness YouTuber, Eugene Teo, shares the reasons he stopped using barbell exercises to build strength and muscle in his workouts.