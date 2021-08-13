U.S. markets open in 5 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,455.00
    +0.50 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,415.00
    +13.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,085.50
    +7.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,238.20
    -4.30 (-0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.60
    -0.49 (-0.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,760.10
    +8.30 (+0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    23.35
    +0.23 (+1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1738
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3670
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.68
    -0.38 (-2.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3808
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2900
    -0.1320 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,102.80
    +933.46 (+2.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,154.28
    +0.70 (+0.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,216.98
    +23.75 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,977.15
    -37.87 (-0.14%)
     

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB (publ) Interim Management Statement, January 1 – June 30, 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Message from the CEO

As is well known, IBT is conducting a large phase III study ("The Connection Study"), the final study in our clinical development program with our drug candidate IBP-9414, which contains Lactobacillus reuteri as the active substance. The active substance is a naturally occurring bacterial strain found in women's breast milk. The goal of our development is to offer physicians a unique treatment option which is partly intended to prevent very serious medical complications, such as NEC (necrotizing enterocolitis) and sepsis (blood poisoning), which occur when a child is too born prematurely. In addition, our product is expected to improve the development of the stomach and intestines, which in turn leads to improved intestinal function and nutrient uptake.

During the second quarter of 2021, IBT completed the pilot study which the company agreed with the FDA to conduct after having recruited 300 patients in “The Connection Study”. The purpose of the pilot study was to validate the second primary endpoint “sustained feeding tolerance”. We evaluated whether our way of measuring “sustained feeding tolerance” in the study could be linked to medically relevant observations. IBT also tested whether these "blinded" medical relationships were statistically significant. The result of the important pilot study was that the protocol's selected endpoint called “sustained feeding tolerance” confirmed statistical significance and demonstrated also medical relevant effects according to a panel of international clinical experts. This is favorable news which confirms that we in the ongoing study can verify the drug candidate's effects on the now validated endpoint.

IBT is currently alone in conducting clinical drug trials in children with drug probiotics after being authorized to conduct the Phase III study by the FDA and eight other countries' authorities after that they have reviewed our protocol and our production of the product. I expect IBT to be “first in class” when we hopefully can deliver the first probiotic product with a drug approval issued by the FDA and other pharmaceutical authorities in markets around the world.

The COVID-19 pandemic has subsided, although the delta variant of the virus still causes uncertainty about the future. In February 2021, we announced that we had completed the first phase of our Phase III study when we had recruited 300 patients, so more children can be included in the study. The improved Covid situation in combination with the expanded inclusion criteria hassled to a significant increase in the recruitment rate in the study. During Q2, the rate more than tripled vs. the prior quarter. We take note that the US recruitment rate significantly exceeds Europe and Israel. To date approximately 80% of the children in the study were born in America. We are investigating the cause of this and will focus on accelerating recruitment in Europe to try to match the pace we see in the United States. So far, we have just exceeded 500 recruited patients. We are thus quickly approaching the next, pre-planned, safety evaluation at 600 patients. We expect to reach 600 children in Q3 this year.

During the summer, IBT received an additional national clinical trial permit for implementation of the study in Serbia. We are accordingly engaging hospitals across the US, the UK, France, Spain, Poland, Hungary, Israel, Serbia and Bulgaria.

We have today 77 activated hospitals ready to include patients. But more importantly, it is critical to track how many of those actually recruit patients. By the end of March 2021, 51 hospitals had admitted at least one patient and today the corresponding figure is 61. This is a positive trend which we will further develop. We expect to be able to complete the study in 2022 and IBT's funding is expected to be sufficient for the implementation of the study.

IBT has recruited a new experienced CFO named Marie-Louise Alamaa and we look forward to welcoming Marie-Louise August 16th when she assumes her responsibilities. She replaces Daniel Mackey who left the company during the summer.

In conclusion, I would like to take this opportunity to thank all employees and experts who with great commitment drive the work forward with our unique product which may play a major role for prematurely born children.

Stockholm, August 13th, 2021

Staffan Strömberg
CEO

Interim report January 1-June 30, 2021

Second quarter (Apr-Jun) 2021 Reporting period (Jan-Jun) 2021

* Operational income includes exchange rate effects on foreign currency deposits for the purpose of securing future outflows during the second quarter amounting to -5 876 (-13 369) KSEK and during the reporting period to 6 237 (488) KSEK.

Significant events during the second quarter (Apr-Jun) 2021

  • On April 15, we announced that the Chinese Patent Office has issued a decision to grant a patent entitled: “A method of activating lactic acid bacteria”, which protects the formulation of Lactobacillus reuteri. The Chinese patent is valid until 2036 and IBP-9414 is intended for marketing in China upon market approval.

  • On April 29, we announced that inclusion criteria of “The Connection Study” has been expanded to include 500 - 1000 gram birth weight in premature infants (from earlier 750 -1000 grams) after the Data Monitoring Committees’ planned review of safety data and performing futility-analysis regarding NEC.

Significant events during the reporting period (Jan-Jun) 2021

  • On February 9, we announced that the Japan Patent Office has issued a decision to grant a patent entitled: “A method of activating lactic acid bacteria”, which protects the formulation of Lactobacillus reuteri including IBP-9414. The Japanese patent is valid until 2036 and IBP-9414 is intended for marketing in Japan upon market approval.

  • On February 10, we announced that the company has reached an important milestone after recruiting 300 premature infants to the ongoing clinical Phase III study of IBP-9414. A safety assessment of the data has been conducted and infants with very low birthweights may now be recruited to the study, significantly increasing the rate of recruitment.

  • The ongoing clinical Phase III study’s second primary endpoint called “sustained feeding tolerance” has been validated.

  • In response to the pandemic, IBT is closely monitoring developments and is actively taking measures to minimize or limit affects thereof on the company’s operations. IBT adheres to guidelines from Folkhälsomyndigheten, WHO och ECDC (European center for prevention and control of disease). The recruitment level in IBT’s pivotal study, “The Connection study” is affected by COVID-19. The bulk of the costs for conducting the study are generated in connection with recruitment of patients, and thus the assessment is that IBT has sufficient funds to conclude the study even if this occurs at a later point in time than originally planned.

Significant events after the reporting period
IBT has recruited Marie-Louise Alamaa as new CFO.

Selected financial data

ooo's

2021
Apr-Jun

2020
Apr-Jun

2021
Jan-Jun

2020
Jan-Jun

2020
Jan-Dec

Net sales

-

-

-

-

-

Other income, KSEK

31

79

94

154

-

Operating profit/loss, KSEK

-29 164

-27 915

-28 712

-26 708

-71 918

Result after tax, KSEK

-29 165

-27 937

-28 714

-26 759

-72 007

Total assets, KSEK

429 414

473 608

429 414

492 620

450 318

Cash flow for the period, KSEK

-10 816

-14 018

-20 609

-22 068

-56 625

Cash flow per share for the period (SEK)

-0.96

-1.25

-1.84

-1.97

-5.04

Cash, KSEK

409 066

473 608

409 066

473 608

423 438

Earnings per share before and after dilution (SEK)

-2.60

-2.49

-2.56

-2.38

-6.41

Equity per share (SEK)

36.66

43.08

36.66

43.08

39.21

Equity ratio (%)

96%

98%

96%

98%

98%

About Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB
Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB (“IBT”) is a public company domiciled in Stockholm. The company’s Class B shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid-cap (IBT B).

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB (publ) (“IBT”) is a pharmaceutical company with a product in clinical phase III with a vision to develop drugs influencing the infant microbiome, and thereby prevent or treat rare diseases affecting infants.

IBT is currently developing the drug candidate IBP-9414. The ambition for IBP-9414 is to become the world’s first approved probiotical drug with the goal to prevent life threatening diseases in premature infants including NEC and sepsis by promoting healthy stomach-and bowel development in premature infants. IBP-9414 contains the active compound Lactobacillus reuteri, which is a human bacterial strain naturally present in breast milk. The product portfolio also includes another project, IBP-1016, for the treatment of gastroschisis, a severe and rare disease affecting infants. By developing these drugs, IBT has the potential to fulfill unmet needs for diseases where there are currently no prevention or treatment therapies available

For additional information please contact
Staffan Strömberg, CEO
Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB
Bryggargatan 10
111 21 Stockholm
Telephone: +46 8 410 145 55
info@ibtherapeutics.com
www.ibtherapeutics.com

Publication

The information was submitted for publication on Aug 13, 2021 at 08:00 (CET).


Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • Moderna study shows its COVID-19 vaccine holds up against several variants after six months

    Moderna Inc. shares ticked higher in the extended session Thursday afetr the biotech drug company said a study showed its COVID-19 vaccine held up against several variants of the virus that causes the disease. The study was tested against SARS-CoV-2 variants that included alpha, beta, gamma, delta epsilon, and iota, Moderna (MRNA) said. “These data support the durable efficacy of 93% seen with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine through six months,” said Stéphane Bancel, chief executive of Moderna, in a statement.

  • If You Got Pfizer, This New Study Is a "Wakeup Call," Biden Aide Says

    After finally getting vaccinated, you may have felt like your days of worrying about catching COVID were behind you. Unfortunately, the Delta variant has complicated things. As the more contagious strain of the virus—now dominant in the U.S.—continues to spread far and wide, vaccinated people are worried about the potential for breakthrough COVID infections. And while the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, one recent study found that those who got the Pfizer vaccine may be even le

  • If You Get a Pfizer Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New Study Says

    Study after study has found that currently available COVID-19 vaccines offer plenty of protection against the virus. But the arrival of multiple variants has had some health experts concerned that a follow-up dose may be needed to ensure the vaccines stay effective against the mutated strains. In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has held off on recommending a third shot, citing a lack of data on how effective the vaccines remain over time and how people might react

  • FDA authorizes an extra COVID-19 dose for people with weak immune systems in the first regulatory OK for a booster shot in the U.S.

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration late Thursday authorized an extra COVID-19 booster shot for people with compromised immune systems in a move that underscores the risk that the virus still poses to some vaccinated Americans.

  • EU looks into Pfizer, Moderna vaccine side effects

    Shares in Moderna and Pfizer sank on Wednesday after the European Union drug regulator said it was looking into possible new side effects of the companies' COVID-19 vaccines.That includes kidney inflammation, an allergic skin reaction, and a renal disorder with heavy protein loss in urine.Pfizer is by far the biggest supplier of COVID-19 vaccines to the European Union, issuing just over 330 million doses in the region compared to some 43 million from Moderna.Both companies did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has not recommended any changes to the vaccine labels.It says the latest assessment is part of routine updates to the safety section of the authorized vaccines database.It's also looking into menstrual disorders as a possible side effect of vaccines, including those from AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.Last month, the EMA found a possible link between very rare heart inflammation and Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines, which use mRNA technology.However, the European regulator and the World Health Organization have stressed that benefits from these vaccines outweigh any risks.The watchdog did not give details on Wednesday on how many cases of the new side effects were recorded, but said it's requested more data from both companies.

  • China Opposes Virus Probe; Tokyo Warns of Crisis: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- The spread of the coronavirus in Tokyo is at disaster levels comparable with the heavy rains and flooding hitting Japan’s west and residents should stay at home and get vaccinated, Tokyo’s governor warned a day after an expert adviser said the virus was out of control.U.S. regulators cleared giving a third Covid-19 vaccine dose to people with weakened immune systems to improve protection for those with impaired responses to standard shots. The authorization applies to both Moderna

  • EU looking into new possible side-effects of mRNA COVID-19 shots

    Europe’s drug regulator said on Wednesday it was looking into three new conditions to assess whether they may be possible side effects related to COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna following a small number of cases.

  • Battle of the bulge: Scientists discover the real reason for middle-age spread

    Piling on the pounds in middle age is an affliction familiar to many, but the common excuse of a slowing metabolism is no longer a valid excuse, according to a new study.

  • Mississippi braces for 'failure' of hospital system due to covid-19 surge and lack of ICU beds

    A surge in coronavirus patients and a shortage of health-care workers and intensive care unit beds have pushed Mississippi's hospital system to the brink of "failure," state health officials warned Wednesday, saying drastic federal intervention was needed to help the state grapple with the thousands of new daily infections that have overwhelmed doctors and nurses. Mississippi is averaging nearly 2,700 new covid-19 infections a day in the past week - a 54 percent spike in the past seven days, acc

  • AstraZeneca Nabs Lupus Win — But Is AZN Stock A Buy Or A Sell Right Now?

    Is AstraZeneca stock a buy or a sell after its lupus medicine, the first of its kind, gained approval in August? Is AZN stock a buy?

  • Peru study finds Sinopharm COVID vaccine 50.4% effective against infections

    A two-dose COVID-19 vaccine from China's Sinopharm was 50.4% effective in preventing infections in health workers in Peru when it was seeing a surge in cases fuelled by virus variants, and booster shots can be considered, a study found. The study https://repositorio.ins.gob.pe/xmlui/bitstream/handle/INS/1318/Efectividad%20de%20la.pdf?sequence=1&isAllowed=y involving Sinopharm's BBIBP-CorV vaccine, which looked at data from February through June at a time when Peru was fighting a brutal second-wave of infections fuelled by the Lambda and Gamma variants of the coronavirus, was conducted on nearly 400,000 frontline health workers in live conditions. "The efficacy to prevent infection is not high and this is something to consider once a high percentage of the population receives its two doses, (the) moment when boosters can be considered to optimize the protection of frontline health workers," said the study published last week from scientists at Peru's National Institute of Health and two other research institutes.

  • Pfizer Says It Would Take This Long to Make a Delta Variant Vaccine

    The Delta variant has raised new concerns for people in the U.S.—even those who are fully vaccinated. Vaccine companies are scrambling to find a solution, and many Americans are eager for another dose. But with the Delta variant dominating the country, there's some debate over whether it would be best to get a third dose of an existing vaccine or wait for something designed specifically to protect against this highly infectious iteration of the virus. Now, Pfizer has revealed how long it would t

  • FDA to authorize booster vaccine dose for people with weak immune systems, and WHO to test 3 drugs as possible treatments for hospitalized COVID patients

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is planning to authorize a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for people with weakened immune systems in a decision that could come as soon as Thursday, according to the New York Times, as the delta variant continues to spread fast across the U.S.

  • Thousands in Germany need new shots after nurse suspected of swapping COVID vaccine with saline solution

    Thousands in Germany are set to be revaccinated after it was discovered that a nurse had injected patients with a saline solution in place of a COVID vaccine, the Washington Post reports. Why it matters: The nurse, who has not been identified, admitted to injecting a few patients with saline but antibody testing showed a much wider group of people may have been impacted. About 8,600 people may have received the salt solution instead of the genuine vaccine, leaving them at risk.Get market news wo

  • Los Angeles Experiencing “Alarming Increase” In Covid Hospitalizations, With 8% Of Everyone Infected Now Requiring Admission

    With the bulk of new Covid-19 infections occurring among the unvaccinated, the pace of Los Angeles County residents being hospitalized due to the virus has begun rising at an equivalent rate of new cases, while the rate of people dying is also creeping higher, according to figures released today. “For the past few weeks I’ve […]

  • Can Pfizer Seize Share in This Multibillion-Dollar Market?

    The answer ultimately depends on whether the uncertainty plaguing JAK inhibitors resolves positively.

  • With Texas hospitals already overloaded, doctors are 'frightened by what is coming'

    Hospitals across Texas are overwhelmed with coronavirus patients amid the surge exacerbated by the Delta variant. As cases continue to rise, state doctors fear they won't be able to handle the waves of patients coming in.

  • FDA OKs extra vaccine dose for immunocompromised

    U.S. health regulators have authorized an extra dose of the COVID-19 vaccines in people with weakened immune systems to better protect them from the virus. The announcement by the Food and Drug Administration applies to millions of Americans. (Aug. 12)

  • FDA set to approve third COVID-vaccine dose for those with weakened immune systems: report

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for those with weakened immune systems as soon as Thursday, the New York Times reported Wednesday night.

  • A 45-year-old Kansas mayor needs a pacemaker after a long covid fight: 'I thought I was going to beat it'

    Michelle De La Isla describes herself as one of the healthiest people she knows. She is a biker and runner, so when she caught the coronavirus in January, the Topeka, Kan., mayor said she expected a speedy recovery. Eight months and three hospitalizations later, the 45-year-old mom of three - who ran for Congress in 2020 - now says she will have a pacemaker implanted next week to fix heart damage inflicted by the virus. De La Isla is one of millions thought to be suffering from long covid, a lin