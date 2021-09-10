U.S. markets open in 2 hours 35 minutes

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics today announces that a new patent is granted in Mexico

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB
·2 min read
In this article:
Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB today announces that the Mexican Patent Office has granted a patent entitled: A method of activating lactic acid bacteria, which protects the formulation of Lactobacillus reuteri including IBP-9414. IBT is currently developing its drug candidate IBP-9414 in Phase III. The ambition for IBP-9414 is to become the world’s first approved probiotical drug with the goal to prevent life threatening diseases in premature infants including NEC and sepsis by promoting healthy stomach-and bowel development in premature infants.

The invention covers a novel way to activate the freeze-dried bacteria and corresponding patent applications are currently pending in additional future key markets including the US and Europe. This patent increases the existing protection of IBTs drug candidate IBP-9414 in addition to Orphan Drug Exclusivity and biological data protection already established in the US and EU.

The Mexican patent provides coverage until 2036. IBP-9414 is intended to be marketed in Mexico once marketing authorization has been obtained.

“It is a great pleasure that IBT has succeeded in expanding our intellectual property protection for IBP-9414” says Staffan Strömberg, Chief Executive Officer of IBT.

About Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB (“IBT”) is a public company domiciled in Stockholm. The company’s Class B shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid-cap (IBT B).

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB (publ) (“IBT”) is a pharmaceutical company with a product in clinical phase III with a vision to develop drugs influencing the infant microbiome, and thereby prevent or treat rare diseases affecting infants.

IBT is currently developing the drug candidate IBP-9414. The ambition for IBP-9414 is to become the world’s first approved probiotical drug with the goal to prevent life threatening diseases in premature infants including NEC and sepsis by promoting healthy stomach-and bowel development in premature infants. IBP-9414 contains the active compound Lactobacillus reuteri, which is a human bacterial strain naturally present in breast milk. The product portfolio also includes another project, IBP-1016, for the treatment of gastroschisis, a severe and rare disease affecting infants. By developing these drugs, IBT has the potential to fulfill unmet needs for diseases where there are currently no prevention or treatment therapies available.

For additional information please contact
Staffan Strömberg, CEO
Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB
Bryggargatan 10
111 21 Stockholm
Phone: +46 70 477 04 73
info@ibtherapeutics.com
www.ibtherapeutics.com

Publication
This information is information that Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 12;30 CET on September 10, 2021.

Attachment


