U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,670.29
    -6.74 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,068.87
    -162.79 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,942.83
    +6.93 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,171.15
    -8.66 (-0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.41
    -0.49 (-0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.30
    +3.90 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    22.50
    +0.10 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1331
    -0.0033 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7800
    +0.0090 (+0.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3578
    -0.0010 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1910
    -0.3590 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,648.65
    -719.43 (-1.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    981.92
    -64.30 (-6.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.25
    -40.03 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.34 (-0.03%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Diving into DeFi as investors brace for volatile 2022'

DeFi expert Jim Bianco joins Jared Blikre to break down an interesting year ahead on Wednesday, 1/12 at 2PM ET.

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics today announces that new patent protection is granted in Australia

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB (IBT) today announces that the Australian Patent Office has granted a patent entitled: A method of activating lactic acid bacteria, which protects the formulation of Lactobacillus reuteri including IBP-9414. IBP-9414 is currently in Phase III development for the prevention of necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC) and improvement of feeding tolerance in preterm infants.

The ambition for IBP-9414 is to become the world’s first approved pharmaceutical grade probiotic drug to prevent life threatening infant diseases including NEC, by promoting healthy stomach- and bowel development in premature infants.

The invention covers a novel way to activate the freeze-dried bacteria and corresponding patent applications are pending in additional important future markets including the US and Europe. This patent further increases the existing protection of IBT’s drug candidate IBP-9414 for which both Orphan Drug Exclusivity and biological data protection have been granted in the USA and EU.

The patent provides coverage until 2036. IBP-9414 is intended to be marketed in Australia once market approval has been obtained.

“We are very pleased that IBT has succeeded in expanding our intellectual property protection for IBP-9414 through the approved patent in an important additional market” says Staffan Strömberg, Chief Executive Officer of IBT.

About Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB (IBT) is a public company domiciled in Stockholm. The company’s Class B shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid-cap (IBT B).

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB (publ) (IBT) is a pharmaceutical company with a product in clinical phase III with a vision to develop drugs influencing the infant microbiome, and thereby prevent or treat rare diseases affecting infants.

IBT is currently developing the drug candidate IBP-9414. The ambition for IBP-9414 is to become the world’s first approved probiotical drug with the goal to prevent life threatening diseases in premature infants including NEC and sepsis by promoting healthy stomach-and bowel development in premature infants. IBP-9414 contains the active compound Lactobacillus reuteri, which is a human bacterial strain naturally present in breast milk. The product portfolio also includes another project, IBP-1016, for the treatment of gastroschisis, a severe and rare disease affecting infants. By developing these drugs, IBT has the potential to fulfill unmet needs for diseases where there are currently no prevention or treatment therapies available.

For additional information please contact

Staffan Strömberg, CEO
Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB
Bryggargatan 10
111 21 Stockholm
Telefon: +46 8 410 145 55
info@ibtherapeutics.com
www.ibtherapeutics.com

Publication

This information is information that Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 22:30 CET on January 10, 2022.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Biogen defends Alzheimer's drug, highlights pipeline at J.P. Morgan conference

    In a high-stakes presentation at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare conference, Biogen Inc. executives said they wanted to "improve the community's understanding" of Aduhelm but left less than 10 minutes to answer questions from investors and attendees.

  • Ocugen's stock gains 8% on promising COVID-19 booster data from partner Bharat Biotech

    Shares of Ocugen Inc. were up 8.1% in premarket trading on Monday, two days after a preprint came out Friday outlining Phase 2 clinical trial results for a COVID-19 booster dose being developed by Bharat Biotech, a privately held biotech based in Hyderabad. A preprint is a type of preliminary medical research that has not been peer-reviewed and is a common way to put out scientific information during the pandemic. The 184 participants in the study reported an increase in neutralizing antibody ti

  • Why Moderna Stock Jumped Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) climbed on Monday after the biotechnology leader said it could have a COVID-19 booster vaccine that specifically targets the omicron variant ready by the fall. As of 3:20 p.m. ET, Moderna's stock price was up more than 8%. CEO Stéphane Bancel said during an interview on CNBC that Moderna will soon begin clinical trials for its omicron-specific booster shot.

  • Why BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Jumping on Monday

    Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) are soaring today in response to unaudited sales figures from the fourth quarter and projections for the entire year. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved BioCryst's first drug, Orladeyo, a little over a year ago. The first few quarters post-launch for the drug, which prevents attacks of hereditary angioedema, were less than inspiring.

  • Pfizer Makes Foray Into CRISPR, Inking $1.35 Billion Deal With Beam Therapeutics

    Pfizer is entering the CRISPR space through a $1.35 billion deal with Beam, the companies said Monday. But Beam stock fell in response.

  • Moderna CEO Resets Flu-Vaccine Expectations

    Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said that the company’s experimental flu vaccine was not intended to be better than the best vaccines now on the market.

  • Pfizer CEO says Omicron-targeted vaccine is most likely outcome

    Bourla said Pfizer and partner BioNTech SE are working on both an Omicron-targeted vaccine version as well as a shot that would include both the previous vaccine as well as one targeted at the fast-spreading variant. "I think it is the most likely scenario," Bourla said, speaking at J.P. Morgan's annual healthcare conference, which is being held virtually this year. Bourla said Pfizer could be ready to file for U.S. regulatory approval for a redesigned vaccine and launch it as soon as March.

  • Why BioNTech Stock Jumped Today

    Shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) closed Monday's trading session 8.6% higher, lifted largely by two developments. First, on Monday, BioNTech announced a collaboration with Crescendo Biologics to develop immunotherapies for treating cancer and other diseases. Pfizer and BioNTech are again working together to develop the omicron-specific vaccine.

  • Carisma Therapeutics to get $80M in cash and investment through new deal with Moderna

    Philadelphia cell therapy developer Carisma Therapeutics has entered into a research collaboration with Moderna that includes Carisma receiving an upfront payment of $45 million. Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) will also invest $35 million in Carisma in the form of a convertible note, and in return get options for up to 12 targets for potential cancer therapies. Under the partnership, the two companies will work together to discover, develop and commercialize potential cancer treatments.

  • 3 Big FDA Approvals to Watch For in Q1 2022

    Get ready for a deluge of important approval decisions. This year, before April showers get a chance to bring any May flowers, the FDA is expected to make a slew of important approval decisions. Cancer patients in the U.S. could get some important new treatment options.

  • Pfizer and Beam Partner to Develop Treatments for 3 Genetic Diseases

    The two companies will develop three treatments for genetic disease by correcting errors in our genes, using base-editing technology.

  • Biogen’s Alzheimer’s Drug Has a Shot at Redemption This Week. Will It Be Enough?

    The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is set to release a draft ruling by Wednesday on whether Medicare will cover the Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm.

  • Omicron: 'Vaccines still prevent serious illness, hospitalization, and death'

    Dr. Amesh Adalja, Senior Scholar Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, joins Yahoo Finance Live to weigh in on corporate vaccine mandates being debated in the Supreme Court, in addition to discussing the latest information regarding vaccinations, transmissibility, and testing.

  • Biomarin plans to resubmit its experimental gene therapy for hemophilia A to the FDA in the second quarter

    Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. gained 5.6% in premarket trading on Monday, the day after the company announced promising data from a Phase 3 clinical study of its investigational gene therapy for adults with severe hemophilia A. Biomarin said the treatment reduced the annualized bleeding rate among the 134 participants in the study. Biomarin said it plans to use the data from this trial as part of its submission to the Food and Drug Administration, with a goal of resubmitting valoctocoge

  • Singer Mary Lambert describes shock over how ‘unprepared’ doctor’s office was for ‘fat patient’

    Singer says: ‘Experiences like this reinforce the idea that there is something wrong or abnormal with our bodies’

  • Dr. Fauci Just Said When Surge May End

    Coronavirus cases are at all-time record highs and even though experts say hospitalizations are the true metric of how bad things are—well, hospitalizations are rising, too, if only because so many people are catching COVID. How can you stay safe? And when might this Omicron surge end? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with NBC New York's David Ushery. Read on for 5 life-saving pieces

  • Moderna improves forecast for 2022 sales from COVID-19 vaccine

    Moderna said it was in active discussions for additional COVID-19 vaccine contracts this year. The company also said it was developing a booster vaccine candidate, called mRNA-1273.529, that targets the fast-spreading Omicron variant and expects it to advance into clinical trials in early 2022. Booster doses of the company's current COVID-19 vaccine, mRNA-1273, increased neutralizing antibody levels against Omicron at both 50 microgram and 100 microgram dose levels, the drugmaker said.

  • This Hot Growth Stock Is Still a Buy After Enormous Gains

    Vaccine giant Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has gained a jaw-dropping 1,200% over the past two years. In recent months, though, some investors have started to take a step back from Moderna. The big concern is vaccine revenue will eventually decline -- and this is Moderna's only commercialized product.

  • The world’s largest condom manufacturer has had a surprisingly bad pandemic

    Karex, the world's biggest condom manufacturer, expected double-digit growth during the pandemic. Instead, its sales dropped 40%.

  • Supreme Court issues revised transcript of Gorsuch remark about flu deaths

    The Supreme Court on Monday issued a revised transcript of oral arguments over a Biden administration vaccine rule that clarified a statement Justice Neil Gorsuch made about the number of annual flu deaths.The original, uncorrected transcript quotes Gorsuch as saying he believes the flu kills "hundreds of thousands of people every year."This erroneous transcription prompted legions of tweets and at least one media report that tut-tutted Gorsuch...