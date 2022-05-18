Infant Nutrition Market| Growing Demand for Vegan and Organic Baby Food to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Infant Nutrition Market size is expected to grow by USD 17.66 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 7.73%. One of the major factors driving the infant nutrition industry is the rising demand for vegan and organic baby food.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Infant Nutrition Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

This report further entails infant nutrition market segmentation, including:

Distribution channel - Online and offline

Geography - North America, Europe, APAC, South America, the Middle East, and Africa

As per Technavio, the new product launches will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2022-2026.

Infant Nutrition Market: Product Insights and News

Abbott.com - The company offers infant nutrients such as Similac Probiotic Tri-Blend, Similac organic with A2 mil, and Pure Bliss for essential protein, minerals, and other nutrients to support an infant's growth.

Beingmate.com - The company offers several maternal formula products for mothers and infant formula products.

Bellamysorganic.com.au - The company offers Organic Beta Genica 8 toddler milk drink which combines the purity of organic ingredients with functional nutrition, supported by the latest in pediatric research.

Infant Nutrition Market: Segmentation Analysis

The online segment's share of the infant nutrition market will expand significantly. Business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) operations are supported through online and e-commerce channels. For practically all forms of retail services, e-commerce has become a growing trend. Due to their hectic schedules, many nowadays do not have time to purchase at actual retail stores. As a result, they choose to shop online rather than go to a physical store because it is more convenient. During the projected period, the convenience given by internet buying will fuel the infant nutrition market growth.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Trends:

One of the primary infant nutrition market trends contributing to market growth is new product releases. Clinical trials and obtaining regulatory approval for infant formulae from regulatory authorities such as the US FDA are becoming increasingly important to vendors around the world. Intense market rivalry is expected to force existing vendors to expand their market presence. During the forecast period, such activities will propel the global infant nutrition market forward.

Market Challenges

One of the reasons limiting the infant nutrition market's growth is the need for lactose-free and allergy-free baby food. Lactose intolerance affects babies who are unable to digest lactose. Lactose-free infant food and products have a limited market penetration due to a lack of awareness of the benefits of such items. Parents avoid buying almond-based, soy-based, and hazelnut-based infant foods and other non-dairy products produced from almonds, soy, and hazelnut because of these factors. This makes the growth of the infant feeding market difficult.

Infant Nutrition Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.73% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 17.66 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.3 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Arla Foods amba, Beingmate Co. Ltd., Bellamys Australia LTD, Campbell Soup Co., Dana Dairy Group, Danone SA, Glanbia Plc, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, Hero Group, HiPP GmbH and Co. Vertrieb KG, Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co. Ltd., Mead Johnson and Co. LLC, Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Nestle SA, Parents Choice Infant Formula, Perrigo Co. Plc, Royal FrieslandCampina NV, Synutra International Inc., and The Kraft Heinz Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Abbott Laboratories

10.4 Bellamys Australia LTD

10.5 Danone SA

10.6 Hero Group

10.7 Mead Johnson and Co. LLC

10.8 Nestle SA

10.9 Parents Choice Infant Formula

10.10 Perrigo Co. Plc

10.11 Royal FrieslandCampina NV

10.12 The Kraft Heinz Co.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

