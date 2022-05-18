Infant Nutrition Market| Growing Demand for Vegan and Organic Baby Food to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio
NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Infant Nutrition Market size is expected to grow by USD 17.66 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 7.73%. One of the major factors driving the infant nutrition industry is the rising demand for vegan and organic baby food.
This report further entails infant nutrition market segmentation, including:
Distribution channel - Online and offline
Geography - North America, Europe, APAC, South America, the Middle East, and Africa
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download our latest sample Report.
As per Technavio, the new product launches will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2022-2026.
Infant Nutrition Market: Product Insights and News
Abbott.com - The company offers infant nutrients such as Similac Probiotic Tri-Blend, Similac organic with A2 mil, and Pure Bliss for essential protein, minerals, and other nutrients to support an infant's growth.
Beingmate.com - The company offers several maternal formula products for mothers and infant formula products.
Bellamysorganic.com.au - The company offers Organic Beta Genica 8 toddler milk drink which combines the purity of organic ingredients with functional nutrition, supported by the latest in pediatric research.
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read our latest Sample Report.
Infant Nutrition Market: Segmentation Analysis
The online segment's share of the infant nutrition market will expand significantly. Business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) operations are supported through online and e-commerce channels. For practically all forms of retail services, e-commerce has become a growing trend. Due to their hectic schedules, many nowadays do not have time to purchase at actual retail stores. As a result, they choose to shop online rather than go to a physical store because it is more convenient. During the projected period, the convenience given by internet buying will fuel the infant nutrition market growth.
Technavio's sample reports contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request the latest sample report
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Trends:
One of the primary infant nutrition market trends contributing to market growth is new product releases. Clinical trials and obtaining regulatory approval for infant formulae from regulatory authorities such as the US FDA are becoming increasingly important to vendors around the world. Intense market rivalry is expected to force existing vendors to expand their market presence. During the forecast period, such activities will propel the global infant nutrition market forward.
Market Challenges
One of the reasons limiting the infant nutrition market's growth is the need for lactose-free and allergy-free baby food. Lactose intolerance affects babies who are unable to digest lactose. Lactose-free infant food and products have a limited market penetration due to a lack of awareness of the benefits of such items. Parents avoid buying almond-based, soy-based, and hazelnut-based infant foods and other non-dairy products produced from almonds, soy, and hazelnut because of these factors. This makes the growth of the infant feeding market difficult.
Download the sample Report for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the Infant Nutrition Market.
Customize Your Report
Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.
Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!
Related Reports
Forage Seed Market in the UK by Crop Type and Product - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Rice Flour Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Infant Nutrition Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.73%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 17.66 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.3
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 34%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, China, India, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Abbott Laboratories, Arla Foods amba, Beingmate Co. Ltd., Bellamys Australia LTD, Campbell Soup Co., Dana Dairy Group, Danone SA, Glanbia Plc, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, Hero Group, HiPP GmbH and Co. Vertrieb KG, Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co. Ltd., Mead Johnson and Co. LLC, Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Nestle SA, Parents Choice Infant Formula, Perrigo Co. Plc, Royal FrieslandCampina NV, Synutra International Inc., and The Kraft Heinz Co.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
5.3 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Abbott Laboratories
10.4 Bellamys Australia LTD
10.5 Danone SA
10.6 Hero Group
10.7 Mead Johnson and Co. LLC
10.8 Nestle SA
10.9 Parents Choice Infant Formula
10.10 Perrigo Co. Plc
10.11 Royal FrieslandCampina NV
10.12 The Kraft Heinz Co.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
About Us:
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/infant-nutrition-market-growing-demand-for-vegan-and-organic-baby-food-to-boost-the-market-growth--technavio-301547935.html
SOURCE Technavio