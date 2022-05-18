U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,077.00
    -7.75 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,535.00
    -46.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,518.25
    -42.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,833.40
    -3.80 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.11
    +0.71 (+0.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.90
    -9.00 (-0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    21.57
    -0.18 (-0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0540
    -0.0016 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9680
    +0.0910 (+3.16%)
     

  • Vix

    26.10
    -1.37 (-4.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2484
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.1580
    -0.2000 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,152.28
    +186.96 (+0.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    678.74
    +436.06 (+179.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,518.35
    +53.55 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,747.91
    +88.16 (+0.33%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Investing in the new high-inflation, slowing-growth paradigm'

Analyst Callie Cox joins Jared Blikre to help investors find opportunities in a tough market on Wed, May 18 at 2pm ET.

Infant Nutrition Market| Growing Demand for Vegan and Organic Baby Food to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Infant Nutrition Market size is expected to grow by USD 17.66 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 7.73%. One of the major factors driving the infant nutrition industry is the rising demand for vegan and organic baby food.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Infant Nutrition Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Infant Nutrition Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

This report further entails infant nutrition market segmentation, including:

  • Distribution channel - Online and offline

  • Geography - North America, Europe, APAC, South America, the Middle East, and Africa

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download our latest sample Report.

As per Technavio, the new product launches will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2022-2026.

Infant Nutrition Market: Product Insights and News

  • Abbott.com - The company offers infant nutrients such as Similac Probiotic Tri-Blend, Similac organic with A2 mil, and Pure Bliss for essential protein, minerals, and other nutrients to support an infant's growth.

  • Beingmate.com - The company offers several maternal formula products for mothers and infant formula products.

  • Bellamysorganic.com.au - The company offers Organic Beta Genica 8 toddler milk drink which combines the purity of organic ingredients with functional nutrition, supported by the latest in pediatric research.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read our latest Sample Report.

Infant Nutrition Market: Segmentation Analysis

The online segment's share of the infant nutrition market will expand significantly. Business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) operations are supported through online and e-commerce channels. For practically all forms of retail services, e-commerce has become a growing trend. Due to their hectic schedules, many nowadays do not have time to purchase at actual retail stores. As a result, they choose to shop online rather than go to a physical store because it is more convenient. During the projected period, the convenience given by internet buying will fuel the infant nutrition market growth.

Technavio's sample reports contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request the latest sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

  • Market Trends:

One of the primary infant nutrition market trends contributing to market growth is new product releases. Clinical trials and obtaining regulatory approval for infant formulae from regulatory authorities such as the US FDA are becoming increasingly important to vendors around the world. Intense market rivalry is expected to force existing vendors to expand their market presence. During the forecast period, such activities will propel the global infant nutrition market forward.

  • Market Challenges

One of the reasons limiting the infant nutrition market's growth is the need for lactose-free and allergy-free baby food. Lactose intolerance affects babies who are unable to digest lactose. Lactose-free infant food and products have a limited market penetration due to a lack of awareness of the benefits of such items. Parents avoid buying almond-based, soy-based, and hazelnut-based infant foods and other non-dairy products produced from almonds, soy, and hazelnut because of these factors. This makes the growth of the infant feeding market difficult.

Download the sample Report for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the Infant Nutrition Market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports

Forage Seed Market in the UK by Crop Type and Product - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Rice Flour Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Infant Nutrition Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.73%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 17.66 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.3

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Abbott Laboratories, Arla Foods amba, Beingmate Co. Ltd., Bellamys Australia LTD, Campbell Soup Co., Dana Dairy Group, Danone SA, Glanbia Plc, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, Hero Group, HiPP GmbH and Co. Vertrieb KG, Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co. Ltd., Mead Johnson and Co. LLC, Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Nestle SA, Parents Choice Infant Formula, Perrigo Co. Plc, Royal FrieslandCampina NV, Synutra International Inc., and The Kraft Heinz Co.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 5.3 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Abbott Laboratories

  • 10.4 Bellamys Australia LTD

  • 10.5 Danone SA

  • 10.6 Hero Group

  • 10.7 Mead Johnson and Co. LLC

  • 10.8 Nestle SA

  • 10.9 Parents Choice Infant Formula

  • 10.10 Perrigo Co. Plc

  • 10.11 Royal FrieslandCampina NV

  • 10.12 The Kraft Heinz Co.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/infant-nutrition-market-growing-demand-for-vegan-and-organic-baby-food-to-boost-the-market-growth--technavio-301547935.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • The Safe Bet for DraftKings? Checking the Charts, First

    Betting on sports is popular in America, Britain and around the world. Legal wagering is growing state by state in the U.S. so let's check out the charts of DraftKings . In this daily bar chart of DKNG, below, we can see a large bullish divergence.

  • Buffett Exits Wells Fargo Stake, Ending Decades-Long Bet on Bank

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett demonstrated he’s still bullish on U.S. retail banking -- but not on Wells Fargo & Co.Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOne-Time Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapElon Musk Says Twitter Must Prove Bot Claims for $44 Billion Deal to ProceedThe billionaire investor ended his long-runnin

  • Why These 3 Uranium Stocks Jumped More Than 10% Today

    Uranium stocks were back on the rise Tuesday after several down weeks, with names across the sector surging as the session progressed. Uranium prices have dropped in recent weeks, and they aren't ticking upward yet. Uranium prices are currently hovering near two-month lows, according to data from TradingEconomics.com.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Berkshire Hathaway Bought Netflix Rival In Q1, Sold Drug Stocks

    Buffett's Berkshire added to Apple during the Q1 sell-off. It bet on oil stocks too, while selling drug stocks.

  • API sees drops in U.S. oil, gasoline inventories: source

    The American Petroleum Institute late Tuesday reported a large drop in U.S. crude and gasoline inventories last week, according to a source familiar with the data.

  • ‘Boeing management is running around like headless chickens,’ Ryanair CEO says in earnings-call tirade

    Michael O'Leary, chief executive of Ryanair Holdings Inc., tore into Boeing Co. during an earnings call Monday, blasting the plane-maker's "very poor management" and calling for a shakeup at the top.

  • Crypto Mining Is Flocking to the U.S. That’s Not Helping the Stocks.

    The Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance said the U.S. held nearly 39% of the world's Bitcoin mining power in January, up from 35% in August and from 17% in April.

  • Gasoline Prices Rise Above $4 in All 50 States for First Time Ever

    Gas prices in Georgia, Kansas, and Oklahoma — the sole holdouts as of Monday — surpassed the $4 a gallon mark overnight.

  • BHP Stock Recently Hit An All-Time High. Can It Repeat?

    BHP shows improving price performance, earning an upgrade to its IBD Relative Strength Rating from 78 to 81.

  • Warren Buffett dumps last of Berkshire Hathaway’s Wells Fargo stake, marking end of an era

    The loss of the famed investor as a major shareholder might take away some of the luster and prestige that Wells Fargo once enjoyed.

  • Oil prices climb on hopes of China demand recovery

    Oil prices rose more than $1 a barrel in early Asian trade on Wednesday on hopes of demand recovery in China as the country gradually eases some of its strict COVID-19 containment measures. Brent crude futures were up $1.15, or 1.0%, at $113.08 a barrel at 0042 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed $1.62, or 1.4%, to $114.02 a barrel, paring some losses after oil prices fell by around 2% in the previous session. "Beyond the near term, less awful news on China offers a nip in the tail in the form of much higher oil demand and prices, which is positive for producers, but harmful for consumer sentiment," SPI Asset Management managing director Stephen Innes said in a client note.

  • Higher ethane prices aren't changing the case for cracker

    Higher gas prices are actually providing advantage to petrochemical plants that use natural gas compared to oil.

  • What's New With Nucor's Charts? Let's Find Out

    In his first Executive Decision segment of Monday's "Mad Money" program, host Jim Cramer spoke with Leon Topalian, CEO of Nucor , a steelmaker with shares that trade for less than five times earnings. In discussing Nucor's recent acquisition of CHI Overhead Doors, Topalian said Nucor's strategy is to grow its core steelmaking business and expand into new areas where it can add value. The trading volume has been active but choppy while the On-Balance-Volume (OBV) followed prices higher into late April and then moved to the downside.

  • Oil falls 2% on Powell comments, hopes for Venezuela supply

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -After hitting seven-week highs, oil prices slumped 2% on Tuesday as Reuters reported that the United States could ease some restrictions on Venezuela's government, raising hopes that the market could see some additional supplies. Prices also fell after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned the economy could be hurt by attempts to reduce inflation. Brent crude fell $2.31, or 2%, to settle at $111.93 a barrel, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $1.8, or 1.6%, to settle at $112.40 a barrel.

  • India's heatwave to lift AC sales to record, but supplies from China delayed

    Indian air conditioner manufacturers are expecting record sales this year as a heatwave scorches most of the country, an industry body told Reuters, but delayed arrivals of components from COVID-hit China may cause shortages of premium products. With temperatures this month breaching 49 degrees Celsius in New Delhi, sales are set to reach 8.5-9 million units this year, up from 2019's previous record of 6.5 million, the head of the Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association (CEAMA) said. "The market has been extremely good because this year, we got the heat in the second half of March rather than April," CEAMA President Eric Braganza, formerly the India head of China's Haier Appliances, said on Tuesday.

  • Study: The SaaS Industry Is Just Getting Started

    In a study of decision-makers with warehouse operations, Zebra Technologies found that almost everyone will use SaaS tools in five years.

  • China Ban on Bitcoin Mining Fails Epically According to New Data

    Bitcoin mining is back in the news this week, with new data showing China as the second largest bitcoin mining nation, despite an outright ban.

  • Lordstown Motors CEO Dan Ninivaggi on joint venture with Foxconn

    Lordstown Motors and Foxconn plan to develop future EV models for themselves and others at their plant through a $100 million joint venture.

  • JPMorgan's Liu on China Market Outlook

    Wendy Liu, Chief Asia and China Equity Strategist at JPMorgan, discusses her outlook for Chinese markets. She speaks with Stephen Engle, Rishaad Salamat and Haslinda Amin on the sidelines of the JPMorgan Global China Summit on "Bloomberg Markets Asia".

  • U.S. manufacturing output rises more than expected in April

    Production at U.S. factories increased more than expected in April amid continued strong demand for motor vehicles and other goods, which should help to underpin manufacturing activity. Manufacturing output increased 0.8% last month after a similar gain in March, the Federal Reserve said on Tuesday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast factory production would gain 0.4%.