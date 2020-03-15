Our infected machine

We are handling the first real global crisis since the Cold War with staggering incompetence. People are already dying en masse. We all need to stay home and stay away from one another. If we wait until those who can't do math see the awful consequences all too visible to those who can, things will get colossally worse. It is already later than you think.

Look at this. Includes smart discussion of @mlipsitch's recent work. It really is later than you think https://t.co/j17jG6wr4h — Bill Hanage (@BillHanage) March 14, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

A few nations--Taiwan, South Korea--are responding with admirable competence and alacrity. People everywhere else have a lot to be extremely angry at. Especially in America, the theoretically wealthiest and most powerful nation in the world, which, it turns out, is completely incapable of handling a crisis that is neither military nor financial.

A pandemic is to a society as a month of heavy rain is to a roof. It will find all of your architectural flaws, papered-over cracks, and loose tiles; it will use them to spread and spread; and you only have so many buckets. The USA is like a palace whose owners chose to spend the last twenty years squandering their money on gaudy decorations and a home theater, rather than fixing its decrepit roof. Now a storm is hammering down.

Guess what this little spike on the end is?

(ILI respiratory symptoms in NYC) https://t.co/hkk9NGdaJg pic.twitter.com/k3XdyRenYj — Nathan Grubaugh (@NathanGrubaugh) March 15, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

None of this is news. We've all been witnessing America's ongoing diminishment in real time for some years now. It's easy to imagine this crisis marking its official decline into former-hyperpower status, while China assumes the global title of "most important nation."

In in the meantime, pay no attention to the reported, so-called confirmed, numbers of Covid-19 cases in America. The real numbers are clearly much larger. We're in a dark room, surrounded by an unknown number of monsters, unable - and apparently unwilling - to turn on the lights.

A previous tweet of this quote did not make it adequately clear that it is Trump who did not push for adequate testing, not Secretary of Health and Human Services Azar. Here is the whole quote for context. @ddiamond pic.twitter.com/ZZ2aPF53m6 — Fresh Air (@nprfreshair) March 12, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

But let's be optimistic. Suppose people come to their senses, and stop interacting with -- and infecting -- one another. Suppose the period during which hospitals are overwhelmed, and grandparents die in parking lots because there are no ICU beds left for them, is mercifully brief. Suppose we actually do manage to Flatten The Curve.

What then?

Previous, lesser crises have gone away by themselves. The 2008 financial crisis was, as Bruce Sterling observed at the time, something "we made up": nothing about the world changed except our perception of it. The World Trade Center attacks were only a real crisis for those in Lower Manhattan that morning and their families. This, though, is likely to affect our collective way of life, and our economy, for a long time.

For most people, "the economy" is a giant treadmill of rent, bills, and paychecks, on which they must keep perpetaully running lest they be flung into an abyss. Social distancing right now is -- and will remain, for an unknown period -- critically important. But its implication is to say to everyone in travel, hospitality, retail, restaurants, nightlive, events, etc.: "You absolutely must stop running, right now, but of course we're not turning that treadmill off for you. Don't be ridiculous! We can't even imagine what turning it off would look like."

Things are better if you're in tech ... but not much better. Does your company count any travel, hospitality, retail, events, etc., companies or people as clients or customers? No? Well, do your clients and customers count any as their clients or customers? You won't have to go very far before you realize: we're all interconnected. Meaning: we're all screwed. The whole treadmill starts breaking down if enough of us stop running.

So what would turning that treadmill off, or slowing it down, look like?

