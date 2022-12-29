U.S. markets open in 1 hour 39 minutes

Infection Control Apparel Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures Bolsters Demand

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Infection Control Apparel Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028: Segmented By Product (Isolation Gowns, Chemotherapy Gowns, Lab Coats, and Jackets), By Type (Disposable, Reusable), By Industry, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global infection control apparel market is expected to undergo impressive growth during the forecast period, 2024-2028. The extensive R&D activities along with rising prevalence of infectious diseases such as Hepatitis A, B & C, measles, influenza, and salmonella and other food borne illnesses are propelling the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing number of surgical procedures is surging the demand for infection control apparel as it helps to minimize exposure to infectious diseases, bodily fluids, and others. Also, the high risk of hospital acquired infection is anticipated to fuel the market growth in coming years.

In addition, oncologists who carry out chemotherapy, are required to wear infection control apparel when handling the body fluids of patients who've received an HD within the past 48 hours. Thus, with spike in chemotherapy procedure, the global infection control apparel control market is expected to undergo substantial growth through 2028. Also, government and health organizations are taking initiatives to ensure high degree infection prevention which is further augmenting the growth of global infection control apparel market.

Global infection control apparel market is segmented into product, type, industry, and region. Based on industry, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory and surgical centers, research and diagnostic labs and others. Among them, hospitals & clinics segment is expected to contribute to high revenue during the forecast period owing to high risk of acquiring infections in hospital premises and increasing requirement by healthcare professionals to wear infection control apparel.

Regionally, North America dominated the infection control apparel market in 2022. This is ascribed to the ease in availability of infection control apparels and high expenditure on healthcare sector in the region. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register fastest CAGR through 2028 due to rising patient pool suffering from infectious diseases, improving healthcare sector, and others. Also, increasing expenditure on healthcare sector is making the region a lucrative market for infection control apparel key players.

Major companies operating in global infection control apparel market include 3M Company, DuPont Medical Fabrics (DuPont de Nemours, Inc.), Cardinal Health, Inc., Owens & Minor, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., Lindstrom Group, Ansell Ltd, Delta Plus Group, Lakeland Industries Inc. and Protective Industrial Products, Inc. The market players are adopting growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions and new product launches.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of global infection control apparel market.

To forecast global infection control apparel market based on product, type, industry, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for global infection control apparel market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions etc. in global infection control apparel market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global infection control apparel market.

The publisher performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, The research team sourced a list of infection control apparel manufacturing companies across the globe. Subsequently, The research team conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, the publisher could include the companies which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research.

The publisher calculated global infection control apparel market size using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end user industries and its application across various product types were recorded and forecast for the future years. The research team sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also used.

Report Scope:

Global Infection Control Apparel Market, By Product

  • Isolation Gowns

  • Chemotherapy Gowns

  • Lab Coats

  • Jackets

Global Infection Control Apparel Market, By Type:

  • Disposable

  • Reusable

Global Infection Control Apparel Market, By Industry:

  • Hospitals & Clinics

  • Ambulatory and Surgical Centers

  • Research and Diagnostic Labs

  • Others

Global Infection Control Apparel Market, By Region:

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Europe

  • France

  • Germany

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • North America

  • United States

  • Mexico

  • Canada

  • South America

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Colombia

  • Middle East & Africa

  • South Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

  • UAE

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Voice of Customer

5. Global Infection Control Apparel Market Outlook

6. Asia-Pacific Infection Control Apparel Market Outlook

7. Europe Infection Control Apparel Market Outlook

8. North America Infection Control Apparel Market Outlook

9. South America Infection Control Apparel Market Outlook

10. Middle East and Africa Infection Control Apparel Market Outlook

11. Market Dynamics

12. Market Trends & Developments

13. Competitive Landscape

14. Strategic Recommendations

Companies Mentioned

  • 3M Company

  • DuPont Medical Fabrics (DuPont de Nemours, Inc.)

  • Cardinal Health, Inc.

  • Owens & Minor, Inc.

  • Medline Industries, Inc.

  • Lindstrom Group

  • Ansell Ltd

  • Delta Plus Group

  • Lakeland Industries Inc.

  • Protective Industrial Products, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3xjmzn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


