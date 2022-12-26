U.S. markets closed

Infection Control Global Market Report 2022: 3M, Cantel Medical Corp, Metrex Research, Pal International & More

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Infection Control Market

Global Infection Control Market
Global Infection Control Market

Dublin, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Infection Control Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global infection control market size reached US$ 22.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 35.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.66% during 2021-2027.

Infection control refers to the process of eliminating or preventing the spread of contaminants in healthcare settings. It aims to ensure the safety of healthcare workers and patients by minimizing the exposure to pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, parasites and fungi that can cause respiratory, ear, eye, skin and urinary tract infections.

It involves several practices, such as standard immunizations, practicing care while sneezing and coughing and using protective clothing, such as gloves, masks and surgical drapes and gowns. Apart from this, cleaning, disinfecting and sterilizing objects and surfaces are other crucial infection control activities conducted in hospitals, clinics, laboratories and pharmaceutical and food manufacturing units.

Infection Control Market Trends:

The increasing prevalence of hospital-acquired infections (HAI) and chronic medical ailments is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread across the globe, there is an acute shortage of masks, personal protection equipment (PPE) and sanitization solutions.

As a result, there has been a significant increase in the demand for infection control solutions in healthcare centers. In line with this, increasing health consciousness among the masses is also providing a boost to the market growth.

Moreover, food manufacturers are increasingly emphasizing on sterilization and disinfection to minimize the risks of contamination and spoilage of food and beverages. Additionally, various product innovations, such as the development of single-use medical nonwoven devices and sanitizers with high-intensity infection prevention capabilities, are contributing to the growth of the market. Other factors, including the rising geriatric population that is more susceptible to infections, along with improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, are anticipated to drive the market further.

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

144

Forecast Period

2021 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (Billion) in 2021

Billion22.8 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (Billion) by 2027

Billion35.5 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

7.6%

Regions Covered

Global


Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global infection control market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on type and end user.

Breakup by Type:

  • Equipment

  • Disinfectors

  • Washers

  • Flushers

  • Ultrasonic Cleaners

  • Sterilization Equipment

  • Heat Sterilization

  • Low Temperature Sterilization

  • Radiation Sterilization

  • Filtration-Based Sterilization

  • Others

  • Services

  • Contract Sterilization

  • ETO Sterilization

  • Gamma Sterilization

  • E-Beam Sterilization

  • Steam Sterilization

  • Infectious Waste Disposal

  • Consumables

  • Disinfectants

  • Sterilization Consumables

  • Personal Protective Equipment

  • Others

Breakup by End User:

  • Hospitals and Clinics

  • Medical Device Companies

  • Clinical Laboratories

  • Pharmaceutical Companies

  • Others

Breakup by Region:
North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global infection control market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global infection control market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global infection control market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Global Infection Control Market

6 Market Breakup by Type

7 Market Breakup by End User

8 Market Breakup by Region

9 SWOT Analysis

10 Value Chain Analysis

11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12 Price Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

  • 3M Company

  • Advanced Sterlization Products Services Inc. (Fortive Corporation)

  • Belimed AG (Metall Zug)

  • Cantel Medical Corp.

  • Getinge AB

  • Matachana

  • Metrex Research LLC (Envista Holdings and Sybron Dental Specialities Inc.)

  • MMM Munchener Medizin Mechanik GmbH

  • Pal International

  • Sterigenics U.S. LLC (Sotera Health Holdings LLC)

  • Steris Corporation

  • TSO3 Inc. (Stryker Corporation).

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o0ofrm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

