U.S. markets close in 3 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,873.79
    -26.10 (-0.67%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,801.47
    -218.21 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,508.64
    -26.38 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,792.73
    -20.11 (-1.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.90
    -1.83 (-2.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,673.80
    -4.40 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    19.24
    -0.12 (-0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9993
    -0.0035 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5710
    +0.0810 (+2.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1396
    -0.0041 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.6720
    +0.4540 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,246.66
    +114.22 (+0.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    445.03
    +1.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,192.66
    -44.02 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,688.42
    +120.77 (+0.44%)
     

Infection Control Market Sales Value to Reach $290 Billion By 2028 | Top 6 Players are Holding over 43% Market Share | SkyQuest Technology

SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·5 min read
SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Global infection control market was valued at US$ 204.4 billion in 2021, and it is expected to attain a value of US$ 290 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.6% over the prediction period (2022–2028).

Westford, USA, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the world becomes more and more interconnected, the spread of infectious diseases is becoming a greater concern. In order to mitigate the risk of infections, healthcare facilities, research lab, pharma companies are increasingly turning to infection control measures such as hygiene protocols and scrubs in the Global Infection Control Market. One prime example of this trend is the growing demand for scrubs used in hospitals.

According to SkyQuest study this growth is attributable in part to increasing incidents of infectious diseases such as tuberculosis (TB), HIV, Covid-19, Ebola, and leprosy which can be spread through contact with lung secretions or other respiratory secretions. In addition, there is an increase in the number of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) due to improper hygiene practices.

Given the prevalence of these types of infections, it's no wonder that hospitals are looking for effective methods of preventing them in the infection control market. One such method is scrubs, which can help reduce the number of bacteria on surfaces and protect employees from potential infection. In addition, scrubs can also be effective at removing visual distractions and concealing dirt and grease, both of which can assist with cleanliness.

Get sample copy of this report:

https://skyquestt.com/sample-request/infection-control-market

Today, infection control has become a vital part of many organizations’ overall safety and hygiene strategy. The reasons for this are numerous: the global pandemic of 2009, 2019, and subsequent public health concerns, the ever-growing number of microbial threats, and the increasing awareness of the importance of hygiene in both workplaces and homes.

SkyQuest report on infection control market predicts that the growth in infection control will be driven by three factors: an increase in the prevalence of infectious diseases caused by bacteria, fungi and viruses; an increase in compliance with regulatory requirements; and an increase in the number of aging populations whose health requires close attention to infection prevention.

Key Technology Developments in Infection control Market

  • One of the latest advances in infection control market is the use of vaporized ultraviolet radiation (UVR) in disinfecting surfaces. UVR is a type of germicidal irradiation that uses ultraviolet light to destroy microorganisms. The germicidal effect of UVR is a result of the ability of this type of radiation to kill cells by destroying their DNA. By using UVR, hospitals can minimize the spread of infection and protect patients from potential harm.

  • Another most recent advance in infection control market is the use of advanced sensors to detect potential infection sites. These sensors can be placed on doors and windows, for example, and will alert health care providers if there is a potential breach of security. This technology can help to prevent the spread of infection by identifying areas where it is likely to occur.

  • Most popular innovation in infection prevention technology is the use of biometric authentication systems. Biometric authentication systems are used to verify the identities of individuals who are attempting to access certain areas or services. This system can help to prevent unauthorized access to sensitive information or equipment, which could lead to the spread of infection.

  • Another development in infection control market is the use of air filters. Air filters are typically installed in hospitals and other medical facilities to decrease levels of harmful airborne particles, including germs. Recent studies have shown that air filters can also help prevent the spread of infection. Specifically, air filters can reduce the chances of exposure to virus such as SARS-CoV-2, which is a type of respiratory virus that can cause severe respiratory illness in adults and children. In addition to preventing the spread of infection, air filters can also improve patient health by removing harmful contaminants from the air environment.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://skyquestt.com/report/infection-control-market

Top 6 Players in Infection Control Market are Holding over 43% Market Share

In recent years, the infection control market has seen a rapid growth in its operations. This is due to the increasing awareness of the crucial role that infection control plays in safeguarding the health of both individuals and larger populations. The market has seen several prominent players emerge and stake their claim in this lucrative market. As per SkyQuest analysis, top 6 players including 3M, STERIS Corporation, and Advanced Sterilization Products are holding over 43% market share.

Infection control market is growing rapidly, with many businesses seeking to capitalize on the vast potential opportunities that exist in this field. On the whole, the top six players in this industry hold over 43% market share, indicating that there is significant room for growth among these companies. However, it should be noted that competition is strong, so businesses need to priorities their efforts in order to remain successful.

One of the key strategies that companies in the global infection control market are adopting to stay ahead of the competition is to invest in technology advancement. By implementing cutting-edge infection control software, devices, equipment, and technologies, businesses can increase efficiency and improve overall performance. In addition, these tools can also help organizations to better target their marketing efforts.

The key players in the Infection control industry are constantly exploring new ways to improve their products and services. They are also working to increase their penetration in new markets.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the six leading companies in this infection control market. These companies have been identified based on their market share in relation to their key competitors and their geographical presence. The report also contains profiles of these companies, their financial performance, and their strategies for competing in this market. The report will help you understand the competitive landscape and identify opportunities that may be available for your company.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/infection-control-market

Top Players in Global Infection Control Market

  • 3M Company (US)

  • Advanced Sterilization Products (US)

  • Belimed AG (Switzerland)

  • Halyard Health, Inc. (US)

  • Getinge Group (Sweden)

  • Matchana Group (Spain)

  • Sterigenics International (US)

  • MMM Group (Germany)

  • Cantel Medical Corporation (US)

  • STERIS Corporation (US)

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Disposable Endoscopes Market

Global Dental Equipment Market

Global Computational Biology Market

Global Surgical Blade Market

Global Dental Laser Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter


Recommended Stories

  • Bluebird Bio Gets FDA Approval for $3 Million Gene Therapy, Breaking Its Own Price Record

    The news sent the shares sharply higher in premarket trading, but they had lost those gains, and more, by early afternoon.

  • Could This Be Pfizer's Next Billion-Dollar Vaccine?

    The company has generated billions in sales from this product alone, although many investors now think this tailwind will soon end, as the demand for coronavirus vaccines could drop substantially starting next year. The company is currently working on another promising vaccine that may not become nearly as successful as Comirnaty, but could generate at least $1 billion in annual sales if approved. Let's look into this program and what it could mean for Pfizer.

  • FDA advisory committee to review three cancer drugs this week

    A Food and Drug Administration advisory committee is set to meet this week to discuss three cancer therapies. The Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee is set to meet Wednesday to vote whether the benefits of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s treatment of patients with certain types of non-small cell lung cancer outweigh the risks. The same day the committee is also set to discuss Pepaxto, Oncopeptides AB' investigational multiple myeloma treatment that received an accelerated approval in early 2021.

  • MindMed Collaborators Dose First Patient in Phase 1 Investigator-Initiated Trial of MDMA-Like Substances

    Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD), (NEO: MMED), (the "Company" or "MindMed"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel products to treat brain health disorders, today announced the first patient has been dosed in a Phase 1 investigator-initiated study led by MindMed collaborator Prof. Dr. Matthias Liechti at University Hospital Basel (UHB). The study aims to evaluate the effects of MDMA-like substances, including MDA, Lys-MDMA, Lys-MDA, versus a placebo in healthy vo

  • A Chronic Disease Still Waiting for a Drug

    As biotech companies take new shots at fatty liver disease, investor skepticism and potential payoffs are high.

  • Can This Tiny Biotech Take On Pfizer?

    Undaunted by a potential battle with a goliath like Pfizer, Prometheus is developing PRA023, an experimental treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Prometheus' candidate could eventually generate billions in annual revenue, but it will have to overcome PF-06480605, a similar candidate from Pfizer. Can Prometheus take on Pfizer in the lucrative space for inflammatory bowel disease treatments?

  • EXCLUSIVE: Newly Listed Virax Biolabs Launches Monkeypox Antigen Rapid Test

    Virax Biolabs Group Ltd (NASDAQ: VRAX) has announced the distribution of a Monkeypox Antigen Rapid Test Kit launched in the European markets accepting the CE mark. The specialized diagnostic kits can be found by contacting the company’s sales representatives. Founded in 2013, in July 2022, Virax Biolabs concluded its initial public offering of 1.35 million shares at $5.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of $6.75 million. The test kits are for use in point-of-care settings. They can help heal

  • 'Can’t work at a desk': What it's like to be out of work with Long COVID

    It’s been more than 2.5 years and Americans are still suffering from the long-term effects of COVID-19, otherwise known as Long COVID, and it's forced many out of the labor force.

  • If You Have Any of These Colgate Toothpastes, Get Rid of Them, FDA Warns

    Few daily rituals hold quite as much importance as brushing your teeth. Besides being a grooming requirement essential for keeping your breath fresh, research has also shown that it can have a significant impact on your long-term health as well. In most cases, the only harm that can come from picking up your toothbrush is the result of doing something wrong during the twice-a-day cleaning ritual. But now, the Food&Drug Administration (FDA) is warning that anyone with certain Colgate toothpastes

  • Sanofi (SNY) Gets CHMP Nod for Enjaymo in Hemolytic Anemia

    The CHMP recommends authorizing Sanofi's (SNY) Enjaymo as a treatment for hemolytic anemia in patients with cold agglutinin disease (CAD). The CHMP endorses SNY's RSV vaccine for use in infants.

  • Fauci fears ‘anti-vaxxer attitude’ could cause outbreaks of non-COVID diseases

    Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said in a new interview that the “anti-vaxxer attitude” of some Americans risks causing non-COVID virus outbreaks in the U.S. “I’m concerned the acceleration of an anti-vaxxer attitude in certain segments of the population . . . might spill over into that kind of a negative attitude towards childhood vaccinations,” Fauci…

  • Why Moderna Stock Dropped Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) fell 7% on Monday, following President Joe Biden's interview on 60 Minutes on Sunday.  So what President Biden's comments on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic clearly caught the attention of investors.

  • 'Out of control' STD situation prompts call for changes

    Sharply rising cases of some sexually transmitted diseases — including a 26% rise in new syphilis infections reported last year — are prompting U.S. health officials to call for new prevention and treatment efforts. “It is imperative that we ... work to rebuild, innovate, and expand (STD) prevention in the U.S.,” said Dr. Leandro Mena of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in a speech Monday at a medical conference on sexually transmitted diseases. Infections rates for some STDs, including gonorrhea and syphilis, have been rising for years.

  • Face mask can detect airborne Covid in just 10 minutes

    A mask that can detect coronavirus in just 10 minutes has been developed by scientists.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Double in the Next Year

    Two such potential long-term winners are biotechnology companies Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ: KRYS) and BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BTAI), and the market could well bid up their stocks over the next 12 months. Biotechs that focus on gene-editing technologies have made a lot of noise in the past few years. Krystal Biotech seeks to develop medicines using gene-editing primarily for dermatologic diseases.

  • Founders of PillPack pharmacy service stepping away from Amazon

    The two founders of PillPack, who brought pharmaceutical delivery to Amazon.com Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN), are leaving the tech giant, according to an internal memo viewed by the Business Journal. TJ Parker and Elliot Cohen, who joined Amazon after it acquired PillPack for $1 billion in 2018, will leave the company by the end of September, Neil Lindsay, senior vice president of Amazon Health Services, told the division's employees on Monday. Parker and Cohen were CEO and chief product officer, respectively, at PillPack and Parker had spent most of the past four years as a vice president of Amazon Pharmacy as well.

  • More babies have been surrendered in SC this year than ever before, officials say. What we know

    The Department of Social Services takes custody of surrendered newborns. Parents do not face charges if the child is unharmed.

  • bluebird's (BLUE) Gene Therapy Gets FDA Nod for CALD

    bluebird's (BLUE) Syskona (eli-cel) gets FDA approval for early, active cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD) in patients less than 18 years of age.

  • Intellia (NTLA) Reports Positive Results for CRISPR Candidates

    Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) reported positive interim results for its CRISPR candidates being evaluated to treat transthyretin (ATTR) amyloidosis and treating hereditary angioedema (HAE).

  • Seagen's (SGEN) Tukysa Gets FDA Priority Review for New Indication

    FDA grants priority review to Seagen's (SGEN) sNDA for Tukysa in combination with trastuzumab for previously treated HER2-positive metastatic colorectal cancer. A decision is due on Jan 19, 2023.