Infection Surveillance Solutions Global Market is Projected to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2030: Rising Incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs) Drives Growth
Global Market for Infection Surveillance Solutions
Dublin, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Infection Surveillance Solutions: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Infection Surveillance Solutions estimated at US$574.9 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 15.8% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 17.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $203.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.5% CAGR
The Infection Surveillance Solutions market in the U.S. is estimated at US$203.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$233.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 17.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.3% and 16.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.9% CAGR.
