Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market to Grow by USD 13.94 Bn, 37% of Market Growth to Originate from North America - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The infectious disease diagnostics market size is expected to grow by USD 13.94 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. The market has been segmented by end-user (hospitals and labs) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market 2022-2026

Find a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with the research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market: Segmentation Analysis

By geography, North America will lead the thermostatic radiator valve market during the forecast period. The region will account for 37% of the market's growth. The increase in the prevalence of infectious diseases, such as AIDS, TB, meningitis, influenza, and pneumonia will facilitate the infectious disease diagnostics market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000

By end-user, the hospital segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increase in the number of patients suffering from different types of diseases, such as AIDS, tuberculosis (TB) meningitis, and COVID-19, globally. The growing presence of the large-, medium-, and small-sized hospitals that procure medical products, including infectious disease diagnostic instruments, in bulk from suppliers and group purchasing organizations (GPOs) will further boost the market growth.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. Buy Now to gain access to detailed information about each segment

Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market: Driver and Trend

One of the key factors driving the global infectious disease diagnostics market growth is the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases. The outbreaks of infectious diseases have increased due to changing lifestyles, which result in reduced immunity. The pattern of infection incidence has also been changing with the evolution of drug-resistant pathogens. As per the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS data of 2020, 680,000 people died from AIDS-related illnesses across the world. The rise in the prevalence of infectious diseases is expected to drive the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

An increase in M&A is one of the key infectious disease diagnostics market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period. The vendors operating in the market are focusing on pursuing inorganic growth to tap into rapidly growing markets, such as India, Brazil, China, and South Africa. In August 2021, Sanofi S.A acquired Translate Bio Inc., a clinical-stage mRNA therapeutics company, for over $3 billion. A rise in M&A activities across the globe is anticipated to boost the growth of the market in the forecast years.

Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. View our FREE PDF Sample Report

Related Reports:

In-vitro Diagnostics Market by Technology and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The in-vitro diagnostics market is projected to grow by USD 33.16 billion during the forecast period 2021 to 2026.

Heart Attack Diagnostics Market by End-user and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The heart attack diagnostics market share is expected to increase by USD 5.34 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.7%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 13.94 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.11

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., bioMerieux SA, Danaher Corp., DiaSorin SpA, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Genetic Signatures Ltd., Grifols SA, Hologic Inc., Meridian Bioscience Inc., Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., OraSure Technologies Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN NV, Siemens AG, Sysmex Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Trinity Biotech Plc, and Vela Diagnostics

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market Definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Labs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Abbott Laboratories

  • 10.4 Becton Dickinson and Co.

  • 10.5 Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

  • 10.6 bioMerieux SA

  • 10.7 DiaSorin SpA

  • 10.8 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

  • 10.9 Hologic Inc.

  • 10.10 QIAGEN NV

  • 10.11 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • 10.12 Trinity Biotech Plc

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market 2022-2026
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/infectious-disease-diagnostics-market-to-grow-by-usd-13-94-bn-37-of-market-growth-to-originate-from-north-america--technavio-301663641.html

SOURCE Technavio

