U.S. markets open in 4 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,741.25
    +65.50 (+1.78%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,342.00
    +473.00 (+1.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,512.75
    +216.00 (+1.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,698.00
    +32.90 (+1.98%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.85
    +2.29 (+2.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,837.20
    -3.40 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    21.62
    +0.04 (+0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0570
    +0.0052 (+0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.31
    -2.64 (-8.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2306
    +0.0060 (+0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.3330
    +0.2480 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,306.32
    +779.85 (+3.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    457.09
    +24.15 (+5.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,164.90
    +43.09 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,246.31
    +475.09 (+1.84%)
     

Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market by Product, Test Type, Disease, Technology, End User - Global Forecast to 2027

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The global infectious disease diagnostics market size is projected to reach USD 33. 1 billion by 2027 from USD 35. 5 billion in 2022, at a -1. 4% CAGR. Market is driven by factors such as indication of infectious diseases, growing trend in POC testing and rising technological advancements.

New York, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market by Product, Test Type, Disease, Technology, End User - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06089287/?utm_source=GNW
However,an unfavorable reimbursement scenario is expected to limit market growth to a certain extent in the forecasted years.

The reagents, kits, and consumablesaccounted for the largest market sharein theinfectious disease diagnostics market, byproduct& service, during the forecast period
The infectious disease diagnostics market is segmented into reagents, kits, and consumables; instruments; and software & services.The reagents, kits, and consumables segment accounted for the largest market share in the infectious disease diagnostics market in 2021.

Major factors driving the growth of this segment include the increasing number of infectious disease diagnostic tests carried out, the growing need for more reliable, more specific, and faster detection of infectious diseases in the early stages.This is the largest and fastest-growing product segment in the infectious disease diagnostics market.

Also, the frequent need for reagents & kits makes it a recurrent cost.

Mosquito-borne diseasessegment accounted for the highest CAGR
Based on the disease type, the infectious disease diagnostics market is segmented into COVID-19, HIV, Hospital-acquired infections, hepatitis, Chlamydia trachomatis, Neisseria Gonorrhea, HPV, Tuberculosis, influenza, syphilis, mosquito-borne diseases and other infectious diseases. In 2021, the mosquito-borne diseasessegment accounted for the highest CAGR.

Diagnostic Laboratoriessegment accounted for the largest market share
Based on end-users, the infectious disease diagnostics market is segmented into diagnostic laboratories, hospitals & clinics, academic research institutes, and other end users.The diagnostic laboratories segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021.

This can be attributed to the development of complex and highly specialized tests in infectious disease diagnostics and strengthening healthcare infrastructures for efficient disease diagnosis and treatment.

The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:
• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 40%, Tier 2 - 30%,and Tier 3 -30%
• By Designation: C-level - 27%, D-level - 18%, and Others - 55%
• By Region: North America -51%, Europe - 21%, Asia Pacific - 18%, Latin America – 6%, and the Middle East & Africa – 4%

Lits of Companies Profiled in the Report:
• Abbott Laboratories (US)
• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)
• bioMérieux SA (France)
• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)
• Danaher Corporation (US)
• QuidelCorporation(US)
• Hologic, Inc. (US)
• PerkinElmer Inc. (US)
• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US)
• QIAGEN (Netherlands)
• Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany)
• Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)
• DiaSorin S.p.A (Italy)
• Grifols S.A. (Spain)
• Sysmex Corporation (Japan)
• Seegene Inc. (South Korea)
• Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (US)
• Genetic Signatures (Australia)
• Meridian Bioscience (US)
• OraSure Technologies (US)
• Trinity Biotech Plc. (Ireland)
• Chembio Diagnostic Systems (US)
• Co-Diagnostics (US)
• ELITechGroup (France)
• Epitope Diagnostics (US)
• Trivitron Healthcare (India)
• Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. (India)
• InBios International (US)
• Uniogen Oy (Finland)
• Vela Diagnostics (Singapore)

Research Coverage:
This report provides a detailed picture of the global infectious disease diagnostics market.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as product& service, test of testing, technology,disease type, end user, and region.

The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis ofthe key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:
The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall infectious disease diagnostics market and its subsegments.It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies. This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market’s pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06089287/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • US Sanctions Help China Supercharge Its Chipmaking Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s chip industry is growing faster than anywhere else in the world, after US sanctions on local champions from Huawei Technologies Co. to Hikvision spurred appetite for home-grown components.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeRuble Soars to 7-Year

  • Eric Schmidt Urges US to Lean on TSMC, Samsung for Chip Security

    (Bloomberg) -- The US should do more to attract overseas chipmakers to build plants on its territory as a matter of national security, former Google chief Eric Schmidt wrote in an opinion piece published Monday.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeRuble Soars to 7-Year

  • Russian Oil Flows to Europe Have Quietly Started Creeping Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s resolve to stop buying Russian crude may be starting to ebb.The continent’s oil refineries took 1.84 million barrels a day of crude from Russia last week, according to tanker tracking data compiled by Bloomberg. That was the the third consecutive weekly increase and took flows from Russia to Europe, including Turkey, to their highest in almost two months.Partly it was about Litasco SA, the trading unit of Russia’s largest oil producer, taking barrels to the company’s refi

  • Oil prices climb on market caution over tight supply

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Tuesday, clawing back more of last week's losses as investors focused on tight supplies of crude and fuel products rather than concerns about a recession dampening demand going forward. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for July, which expire later on Tuesday, rose to $111.19 a barrel, up $1.63, or 1.5%, from Friday's close. "Supply concerns are likely to persist in the coming months as OPEC+ countries, the world's major oil producers, may not have enough spare capacity... The summer travelling season and China easing its COVID-19 restrictions will push demand to grow further," said Leona Liu, analyst at Singapore-based DailyFX.

  • Gas prices are headed to $6 by Labor Day – here are the main reasons why

    President Biden’s recent letter to refiners to complain of high gasoline prices is the only positive action he can take on behalf of consumers. Here’s why: shrinking U.S. refining capacity even as oil (CL) output recovers from COVID-19 pandemic lows, and a well-known shift in European demand away from Russia has cut into U.S. stockpiles more deeply than many realize. The first big policy shift occurred in 1973 – the year Biden joined the Senate — when President Nixon removed President Eisenhower’s oil import quota to fight inflation.

  • Gas prices: How to save at the pump, according to an expert

    As gas prices soar to record highs, here are some tips to save at the pump.

  • U.S. Natural-Gas Exporter Completes First Deal With German Buyer

    Venture Global LNG struck the first binding deals by a U.S. natural-gas exporter to supply natural gas to a German company, as the European nation turns to America to help replace supplies from Russia.

  • Covid: Omicron sub-variants ‘evolving to target the lungs and overcome immunity’ as UK cases surge

    Scientists fear the sub-variants may be similar to the more deadly Alpha and Delta variants

  • The Secret to Falling Asleep Super-Fast Lies in Your Feet. Yep.

    An unexpected plus of a girlfriend sleepover: My bestie gave me a few pumps of magnesium oil to rub into my feet before getting into bed, and I drifted off, fast. I didn’t think much of it until a few days...

  • Major new medical development planned for Schertz

    A joint venture that includes Tenet Healthcare subsidiary United Surgical Partners International is spearheading the roughly 52,000-square-foot project.

  • You Know You're Over 50 If You Have These Health Issues

    Over 50? Whatever your state of health might be, knowing which issues are likely to crop up in midlife is crucial to prevention and treatment, experts say. "What we see is that some chronic health conditions are frequently diagnosed starting at age 50," says Renuka Tipirneni, M.D., internist and assistant professor in the Division of General Medicine at the University of Michigan.​​ Here are five health conditions to be aware of after 50, according to experts. Read on—and to ensure your health a

  • Are Oilfield Service Companies A Buy?

    The global boom in oil prices has been great for oil companies, but oilfield service companies haven’t quite kept up with the rush

  • Signs You Have COVID Like Dr. Fauci

    In a sign of just how contagious the latest variants of COVID-19 are, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious-disease expert, tested positive for the virus this week after avoiding infection for the entire pandemic so far. The 81-year-old Fauci, who is fully vaccinated and double boosted, is said to be experiencing mild symptoms and is working from home. Here's the latest on COVID symptoms, the signs you might have COVID like Dr. Fauci. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health a

  • Petrobras CEO quits in fuel price standoff with Bolsonaro

    The CEO of Brazil's state-owned oil company Petrobras, who has stayed in his post despite being fired by Jair Bolsonaro in May, resigned Monday after a new fuel price hike that enraged the far-right president.

  • China Shows It’s Serious About Enforcing Coal Price Controls

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s top planning agency has demonstrated its intent to keep coal prices in check, after a probe of deals struck by power plants found contracts that exceeded reasonable levels and sellers were told to refund excess payments. Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy

  • A Top Trainer Shared His Best Advice to Lose Your Love Handles

    Jeff Cavaliere breaks down the training and nutrition tips that can help you shift stubborn waistline fat.

  • HCA calls off deal to buy Utah hospitals after challenge from Feds

    The Federal Trade Commission says the nixing of HCA Healthcare's deal to buy five Utah hospitals should be a "lesson learned to hospital systems all over the country."

  • Germany sticks to 2030 coal exit target amid energy worries

    The German government said Monday that it remains committed to its goal of phasing out coal as a power source by 2030, despite deepening worries about a cut in Russia's gas supplies. Russia's Gazprom announced last week that it was sharply reducing supplies through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany for what it said were technical reasons. The German government says the move appears to be politically motivated.

  • Bitcoin Miner Selloff Accelerates as Markets Fall to 18-Month Low

    Public Bitcoin miners are selling more of the asset to cover their costs resulting in a weekend rout that pushed crypto markets to their lowest levels since January 2021.

  • Why is the US facing a tampon shortage?

    Sanitary products become latest everyday essential to be hit by supply chain disruption