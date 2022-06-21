Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market by Product, Test Type, Disease, Technology, End User - Global Forecast to 2027

ReportLinker

The global infectious disease diagnostics market size is projected to reach USD 33. 1 billion by 2027 from USD 35. 5 billion in 2022, at a -1. 4% CAGR. Market is driven by factors such as indication of infectious diseases, growing trend in POC testing and rising technological advancements.

However,an unfavorable reimbursement scenario is expected to limit market growth to a certain extent in the forecasted years.



The reagents, kits, and consumablesaccounted for the largest market sharein theinfectious disease diagnostics market, byproduct& service, during the forecast period

The infectious disease diagnostics market is segmented into reagents, kits, and consumables; instruments; and software & services.The reagents, kits, and consumables segment accounted for the largest market share in the infectious disease diagnostics market in 2021.



Major factors driving the growth of this segment include the increasing number of infectious disease diagnostic tests carried out, the growing need for more reliable, more specific, and faster detection of infectious diseases in the early stages.This is the largest and fastest-growing product segment in the infectious disease diagnostics market.



Also, the frequent need for reagents & kits makes it a recurrent cost.



Mosquito-borne diseasessegment accounted for the highest CAGR

Based on the disease type, the infectious disease diagnostics market is segmented into COVID-19, HIV, Hospital-acquired infections, hepatitis, Chlamydia trachomatis, Neisseria Gonorrhea, HPV, Tuberculosis, influenza, syphilis, mosquito-borne diseases and other infectious diseases. In 2021, the mosquito-borne diseasessegment accounted for the highest CAGR.



Diagnostic Laboratoriessegment accounted for the largest market share

Based on end-users, the infectious disease diagnostics market is segmented into diagnostic laboratories, hospitals & clinics, academic research institutes, and other end users.The diagnostic laboratories segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021.



This can be attributed to the development of complex and highly specialized tests in infectious disease diagnostics and strengthening healthcare infrastructures for efficient disease diagnosis and treatment.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 40%, Tier 2 - 30%,and Tier 3 -30%

• By Designation: C-level - 27%, D-level - 18%, and Others - 55%

• By Region: North America -51%, Europe - 21%, Asia Pacific - 18%, Latin America – 6%, and the Middle East & Africa – 4%



Lits of Companies Profiled in the Report:

• Abbott Laboratories (US)

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

• bioMérieux SA (France)

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

• Danaher Corporation (US)

• QuidelCorporation(US)

• Hologic, Inc. (US)

• PerkinElmer Inc. (US)

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US)

• QIAGEN (Netherlands)

• Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany)

• Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

• DiaSorin S.p.A (Italy)

• Grifols S.A. (Spain)

• Sysmex Corporation (Japan)

• Seegene Inc. (South Korea)

• Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (US)

• Genetic Signatures (Australia)

• Meridian Bioscience (US)

• OraSure Technologies (US)

• Trinity Biotech Plc. (Ireland)

• Chembio Diagnostic Systems (US)

• Co-Diagnostics (US)

• ELITechGroup (France)

• Epitope Diagnostics (US)

• Trivitron Healthcare (India)

• Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. (India)

• InBios International (US)

• Uniogen Oy (Finland)

• Vela Diagnostics (Singapore)



Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of the global infectious disease diagnostics market.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as product& service, test of testing, technology,disease type, end user, and region.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis ofthe key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall infectious disease diagnostics market and its subsegments.It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies. This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market’s pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

