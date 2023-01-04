ReportLinker

Forecasts by Product (Instrument, Reagents, Kits, and Consumables, Software and Services), by Type of Testing (Laboratory Testing and POC Testing), by Technology (Immunodiagnostics, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), DNA Sequencing And Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), Clinical Microbiology, Other), by Application (COVID-19, Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAIs), Hepatitis, Human Papillomavirus (HPV), Tuberculosis (TB), Influenza, Other), by End-user (Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals and Clinics, Research Institutes, Home Care Settings, Other) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Pattern Analysis.

The Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Report 2022-2032:





Growing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases, And Shift in Focus from Centralized Laboratories to Decentralized POC Testing Are Driving the Market Growth



Growing prevalence of infectious diseases is anticipated to drive the growth of the infectious disease diagnostics market over the forecast period. For instance, on February 23, 2020, there were 76,936 reported cases in mainland China and 1,875 cases of coronavirus disease 2019 in locations outside mainland China and the number of associated deaths was 2,462.





According to The Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), 37.7 million individuals were HIV positive in 2020, out of which 36 million were adults and 1.7 million were children between the ages of 0 and 14. Furthermore, more than half (53%) were females. 1.5 million new HIV cases were recorded in 2020 worldwide. Further, Hepatitis is a viral infection that results in liver inflammation. Hepatitis viruses come in five primary strains: A, B, C, D, and E. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), about 58 million individuals worldwide have chronic hepatitis C virus infection, and 1.5 million new infections occur each year.





According to WHO, After COVID-19, tuberculosis (TB) is the second most common infectious disease in the world and the thirteenth leading cause of death overall. As per WHO, 1.5 million deaths were caused due to TB in 2020 (including 214,000 people affected by HIV). WHO anticipated that 10 million individuals, including 1.1 million children, 3.3 million women, and 5.6 million men, would be affected by TB worldwide in 2020. All countries and age ranges are affected by TB. In addition, 30 countries with heavy TB burdens accounted for 86% of new TB cases in 2020. Two-thirds of the total is made up of eight countries, with India topping the list, then China, the Philippines, Nigeria, Pakistan, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and South Africa.





Moreover, the growing prevalence of healthcare-acquired infections (HAIs) globally. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), HAIs alone in American hospitals are considered to be responsible for 1.7 million infections and 99,000 associated deaths per year. Of these infections, urinary tract infections make up 32% of all healthcare-acquired infections, followed by surgical site infections (22%), pneumonia (15%), and bloodstream infections (14%).





Growing prevalence of infectious diseases in developed and emerging nations will positively impact the growth of the infectious disease diagnostics market. The diagnosis and management of these diseases are key responsible factors for the rising number of prescriptions for diagnostic tests for infectious diseases. Large-scale population-based diagnostic testing is required for the prevention and control measures of COVID-19.





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, 2022 to 2032.





Overall world revenue for Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, 2022 to 2032 in terms of value the market will surpass US$ 29,940.3 million in 2022. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2032.





