Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Size & Share to Surpass $ 41,291.40 Mn by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research
·8 min read
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World

WASHINGTON, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research analyses that the Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market is expected to reach a value of $ 41,291.40 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.80% during the forecast period. The global infectious disease diagnostics market report also covers all the parameters that affect the market covered in this research study have been accounted for, viewed in extensive detail, verified through primary research and analyzed to get the final quantitative and qualitative data.

Vantage Market Research completed a quantitative study titled infectious disease diagnostics market with 90+ market data tables, pie charts, graphs, and figures spread across Pages and an easy-to-grasp full analysis. Today’s businesses are more inclined towards the market research report because it supports improved decision-making, more revenue generation, prioritizes market goals, and achieves a profitable business. This infectious disease diagnostics market report covers a detailed market analysis with inputs from industry experts. For the success of the business at local, regional, and international levels, this high-quality global market research is the ultimate solution. A market research study conducted in this infectious disease diagnostics report helps businesses get knowledgeable about what is already available in the market, what the market looks forward to, the competitive background, and steps to adopt to outshine the competitor.

Get Access to the In-depth Free Sample Report @

Market Synopsis-

Diagnostics assume a crucial part in deciding the course of any clinical treatment. While Infectious diseases diagnostics help in diagnosing disease caused because of pathogenic disease. The universe of diagnostics is advancing quickly and the worldwide market for Infectious diseases diagnostics is developing at a consistent speed since the beyond couple of years.

The prevalence of infectious diseases, growing awareness for early diagnosis, & onset of COVID-19 are factor driving growth of the target market over the forecast period. Infectious diseases are among the main sources of dreariness and passing. The new episode of the COVID-19 pandemic has likewise increased the interest for different POC symptomatic test packs to control the spread of the COVID. Diagnostics is the first and most significant stage for disease disclosure and treatment as well as developing logical innovative work is fundamentally altering the manner in which rapid diagnostics are being performed. Continuous mechanical improvements will keep on changing the scene of industry over the forecast period.

Key Findings:

  • The reagents, kits, and consumables segment held a significant share in 2021. This is attributable to the increasing purchase of these products because of their recurrent usage. Further, the introduction and commercialization of new reagents are also expected to support the segmental growth of the market.

  • The immunodiagnostics segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increasing use of immunoassays in POC infectious disease testing, COVID-19 testing, and the rising trend of automation.

  • The diagnostic laboratories segment is projected to grow at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increasing number of initiatives undertaken by the government and high procedure volumes and market penetration.

  • Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. China accounted for the largest share in APAC in 2021. This is attributable to the rising investments and an increasing prevalence of infectious diseases in emerging economies such as India, and China in the region. Furthermore, the improving healthcare infrastructure and increased awareness among the population are also anticipated to support the regional growth of the market.

List of Prominent Players in the Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market:

  • Abbott Laboratories (US)

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

  • Bio Mérieux SA (France)

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

  • Danaher Corporation (US)

  • Quidel Corporation (US)

  • Hologic, Inc. (US)

  • Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany)

  • Becton

  • Dickinson and Company (US)

  • PerkinElmer Inc. (US)

  • QIAGEN (Netherlands)

  • Grifols S.A. (Spain)

  • Dia Sorin S.p.A (Italy)

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US)

  • Sysmex Corporation (Japan)

  • Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (US)

  • Luminex Corporation (US)

  • Meridian Bioscience (US)

  • Genetic Signatures (Australia)

  • Ora Sure Technologies (US)

  • Trinity Biotech Plc. (Ireland)

  • Chem bio Diagnostic Systems, Inc. (US)

  • Seegene Inc. (South Korea)

  • Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (US)

  • ELI Tech Group (France)

  • Epitope Diagnostics, Inc. (US)

  • Trivitron Healthcare (India)

  • Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. (India)

  • In Bios International, Inc. (US)

  • ABACUS Diagnostica Oy (Finland)

For Additional Information on Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Players and Detail List, Download a Report PDF Brochure

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

The pervasiveness of infectious disease in created and creating districts will decidedly impact the development of the Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market. The conclusion and the executives of such diseases are answerable for the expanding number of solutions for infectious infection indicative tests. These variables, close by the developing pattern for preventive medication, is relied upon to drive the interest for Infectious sickness diagnostics during the gauge time frame. The wide scale populace-based testing is expected to further develop avoidance and control endeavors for COVID-19. These tests are performed by Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market; subsequently, it is relied upon to decidedly affect this market.

Challenges:

Diagnostic kits are costly makers actually have unfortunate dissemination channel for working across arising economies. These two variables are projected to be the critical difficulties to fast income development of the global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market.

Limited Time Offer | Buy this Premium Research Report with Exclusive Discount and Immediate Delivery@

Segments Covered:

By Product

  • Reagents, Kits, and Consumables, Instruments, Software & Services

By Type of Testing

  • Laboratory Testing, POC Testing

By Technology

  • Immunodiagnostics, Clinical Microbiology, PCR, INAAT, DNA Sequencing & NGS, DNA Microarrays, Other technologies

By Disease Type

  • COVID-19, HIV, HAIs, Hepatitis, CT/NG, HPV, TB, Influenza, Other Infectious Diseases

By End User

  • Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals & Clinics, Academic Research Institutes, Other End Users

Regional Trends:

North America accounted the significant share in the global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in 2021, and is expected to dominate during the forecast period, owing to inferable from ascend in pervasiveness of infectious disease, presence of vital participants, improvement of the medical services area, presence of public clinical research facilities, and progression in innovation for indicative instruments in the district. Be that as it may, Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at a rapid rate in the upcoming years, attributable to increment in pervasiveness of infectious disease, ascend popular for early conclusion, improvement of medical care foundation, and innovative progression in demonstrative testing.

Read Full Research Report @

Recent Developments

  • In May 2022, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Abbott emergency use authorisation (EUA) for the fastest available molecular point-of-care test for the detection of new coronavirus (COVID-19), which provides positive findings in as little as five minutes and negative results in 13 minutes.

  • In May 2022, Quidel Corporation a US-based company that provides rapid diagnostic testing solutions, cellular-based virology assays, and molecular diagnostic systems, has acquired Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and the succeeding business groups.

  • In May 2021, Torus Biosystems revealed the USD 25 million series A financing to advance infectious disease diagnostics across healthcare settings.

The report on the Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market highlights:

  • Assessment of the market

  • Premium Insights

  • Competitive Landscape

  • COVID Impact Analysis

  • Historic Data, Estimates, and Forecast

  • Company Profiles

  • Global and Regional Dynamics

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 132 Pages and in-depth TOC on Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Forecast Report (2022-2028).

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 27,824.80 Million

Revenue Forecast by 2028

USD 41,291.40 Million

CAGR

6.80% from 2022 to 2028

Base Year

2021

Forecast Year

2022 to 2028

Key Players

Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, bioMérieux SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Quidel Corporation, Hologic Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN, Grifols S.A., DiaSorin S.p.A, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Sysmex Corporation, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Luminex Corporation, Meridian Bioscience, Genetic Signatures, OraSure Technologies, Trinity Biotech Plc., Chembio Diagnostic Systems Inc., Seegene Inc., Co-Diagnostics Inc., ELITechGroup, Epitope Diagnostics Inc., Trivitron Healthcare, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., InBios International Inc., ABACUS Diagnostica Oy

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Browse More Reports from Vantage Library:

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies.

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website:

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog

Vantage Market Research All Reports

Blog:


