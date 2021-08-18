U.S. markets open in 6 hours 19 minutes

Infectious Disease POC Diagnostics Market Size | Is Expected to Reach USD 3.96 Billion by 2028 while Exhibiting an Impressive CAGR of 17.2%

Fortune Business Insights
·8 min read

Key Prominent Players Covered in the Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Research Report Are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Basel, Switzerland) , Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (Massachusetts, U.S.) , Abbott Laboratories (Illinois, U.S) , Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (New Jersey, United States) , BD (Franklin Lakes, U.S) , bioMérieux SA (Marcy l'Etoile, France) , Cardinal Health, Inc. (Ohio, U.S) , Mesa Biotech (California, U.S) , Cepheid (California, U.S) , Trinity Biotech (Bray, Ireland) , Quidel Corporation (San Diego, U.S.) , Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (California, U.S) , Other Players

Pune, India, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostics Market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 3.96 billion by 2028 while exhibiting an impressive CAGR of 17.2% between 2021 and 2028. In its report titled "Infectious Disease POC Diagnostics Market, 2021-2028," Fortune Business Insights mentions that the market stood at USD 1.12 billion in 2020.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic has moderately affected the pharmaceutical sector and research institutes as these sectors are involved in developing POC kits for COVID-19 diagnosis. The immediate introduction of advanced products and ready-to-use test kits is driving market growth. For instance, in July 2020, B.D. (Becton, Dickinson, and Company) declared that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) permitted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for rapid, point-of-care, SARS-CoV-2 diagnostic test for use with its broadly available BD Veritor Plus System. However, demand for several other test kits, such as MRSA, HIV, and CDI, declined due to the complete shift of companies on COVID kits and disruptions in the supply chain. Thus, the market saw a decline in routine testing kits. However, the market is expected to revive during the forecast period.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/infectious-disease-point-of-care-poc-diagnostics-market-104307


Market Segmentation:

By technique, the market for infectious disease POC diagnostics is divided into lateral flow immunoassay, agglutination test, flow-through test, molecular diagnostics, and others.

  • Based on the technique, the lateral flow immunoassay segment held a share of 49.7% in 2020. This is attributable to increased research and products launch due to the COVID-19 virus. Furthermore, the availability of the test kits in decentralized settings is promoting the segment's growth.

By disease, it is segmented into HIV, hepatitis B Virus, pneumonia/Streptococcus associated infections, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza, clostridium difficile infections (CDI), hepatitis C Virus, methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), tuberculosis, and others. By disease, COVID-19 Point-of-care diagnostics, by end-user it is segmented into hospital bedside, physician's office lab, urgent care & retail clinics, home & self-testing, nursing homes, and Others. Finally, based on region, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

What does the Report Provide?

The market report for infectious disease point-of-care diagnostics provides a detailed analysis of several factors, such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies by them to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaboration that will further contribute to the market growth.


For more information visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/infectious-disease-point-of-care-poc-diagnostics-market-104307


Increasing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases to Spur Demand for Rapid POC Diagnostic Test Kits

The rising prevalence of viral diseases is expected to drive infectious disease point-of-care diagnostics market growth. For instance, a report by the United Nations Program on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) in 2019 states that around 38 million people suffer from HIV/AIDS. Another report by the World Health Organization (WHO) stated that in the year 2018, around 10 million people were affected by tuberculosis worldwide. Thus, the rising infection of the various diseases globally has spurred the demand for POC products for the diagnosis, and subsequently, its increased demand will favor the market during the forecast period.

Rising Adoption of Advanced POC Diagnostic Kit in North America to Promote Growth

North America is expected to hold the largest Infectious Disease POC Diagnostics Market share during the forecast period. This is attributable to the rising adoption of advanced POC diagnostics kits to detect various infectious diseases. Additionally, increasing collaboration and strategic partnerships in the region will likely promote the regional market during the forecast period. For instance, in 2019, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) collaborated with Inflammatix Inc. The collaborations aim to develop a rapid diagnostic test to differentiate between bacterial and viral infections such as Flu, Sepsis, and offers test results in 20-30 minutes. North America stood at USD 0.41 billion in 2020.

On the other hand, Europe is expected to hold the second position in the market during the forecast period. This growth is attributable to the increasing investment in R&D activities by the companies in the region during the forecast period.


Quick Buy - Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/104307


Key Players to Focus on Partnerships to Strengthen Their Positions

The market for infectious disease point-of-care diagnostics is consolidated by major companies striving to maintain their position by focusing on partnerships and launching new products. For instance, in July 2020, Precipio Inc. strategically partnered with ADS Biotech to develop a lateral flow immunoassay-based COVID-19 detection kit. The project has received EUA permissions but awaiting USFDA approval for distributing the kits to the physician's lab, retail pharmacies, and direct-to-customer. Moreover, other key players adopt proactive strategies such as acquisitions, mergers, and collaborations to favor the market's growth in the upcoming years.

Industry Development

  • April 2021 – Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. launched of rapid point-of-care COVID-19 /Flu A&B test. The test is an extremely fast infectious disease point-of-care diagnostics test as it provides the results within 15 minutes.

List of Key Players Profiled in this Market Report

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Basel, Switzerland)

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (Massachusetts, U.S.)

  • Abbott Laboratories (Illinois, U.S)

  • Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (New Jersey, United States)

  • B.D. (Franklin Lakes, U.S)

  • bioMérieux SA (Marcy l'Etoile, France)

  • Cardinal Health, Inc. (Ohio, U.S)

  • Mesa Biotech (California, U.S)

  • Cepheid (California, U.S)

  • Trinity Biotech (Bray, Ireland)

  • Quidel Corporation (San Diego, U.S.)

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (California, U.S)


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/infectious-disease-point-of-care-poc-diagnostics-market-104307


Global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Segmentation :

By Technique

  • Lateral Flow Immunoassay (LFIA)

  • Agglutination Test

  • Flow-through test/Immunoconcentration Assay

  • Molecular Diagnostics

  • Others

By Disease

  • HIV

  • Hepatitis B Virus

  • Pneumonia/Streptococcus Associated Infections

  • Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV)

  • Influenza

  • Clostridium Difficile Infections (CDI)

  • Hepatitis C Virus

  • Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA)

  • Tuberculosis (TB)

  • Others

By End User

  • Hospital Bedside

  • Physician's Office Lab

  • Urgent Care & Retail Clinics

  • Home & Self-testing

  • Nursing Home

  • Others

By Geography

  • North America (U.S. and Canada)

  • Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

  • Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

  • Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)


Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/infectious-disease-point-of-care-poc-diagnostics-market-104307


Table Of Content :

  • Introduction

    • Market Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Market Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Prevalence of Key Infectious Diseases, By Key Countries

    • New Product Launches

    • Key Industrial Developments (Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnerships, etc.)

    • Technological Advancements in Infectious Disease Point-of-care (POC) Diagnostics

    • Impact of COVID-19 on Infectious Disease POC Diagnostics Market

    • Overview of Initiatives for Infectious Disease Point-of-care (POC) Diagnostics in Emerging Countries

    • Pricing Analysis of Various Infectious Disease Point-of-care (POC) Diagnostics, By Key Companies

    • Analysis of Product Features of Key Infectious Disease Point-of-care (POC) Diagnostics, By Key Companies

  • Global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Technique

      • Lateral Flow Immunoassay (LFIA)

      • Agglutination Tests

      • Flow-through Tests / Immunoconcentration Assays

      • Molecular Diagnostics

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Disease

      • Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV)

      • Hepatitis B Virus (HBV)

      • Pneumonia / Streptococcus Associated Infections

      • Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV)

      • Influenza

      • Clostridium difficile infection (CDI)

      • Hepatitis C Virus (HCV)

      • Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA)

      • Tuberculosis (TB)

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By End User

      • Hospital Bedside

      • Physician's Office Lab

      • Urgent Care & Retail Clinics

      • Home & Self-Testing

      • Nursing Homes

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Geography

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Latin America

      • Middle East & Africa

  • North America Infectious Disease POC Diagnostics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Technique

        • Lateral Flow Immunoassay (LFIA)

      • Agglutination Tests

      • Flow-through Tests / Immunoconcentration Assays

      • Molecular Diagnostics

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Disease

      • Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV)

      • Hepatitis B Virus (HBV)

      • Pneumonia / Streptococcus Associated Infections

      • Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV)

      • Influenza

      • Clostridium difficile infection (CDI)

      • Hepatitis C Virus (HCV)

      • Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA)

      • Tuberculosis (TB)

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By End User

      • Hospital Bedside

      • Physician's Office Lab

      • Urgent Care & Retail Clinics

      • Home & Self-Testing

      • Nursing Homes

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

      • U.S.

      • Canada


Toc Continue…


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.


Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs


