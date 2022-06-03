Infectious Enteritis Treatment Market Size to Grow by USD 403.92 million | Increasing Geriatric Population to Drive Growth | Technavio
NEW YORK, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The infectious enteritis treatment market will be driven by factors such as the increasing geriatric population in countries such as Japan, Italy, and the US. For instance, as per the United Nations (UN) Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the geriatric population (people aged 65 or over) was 702.9 million in 2019 and 727 million in 2020. Similarly, the geriatric population in India will increase by 41% over the next decade to reach 194 million in 2031. This increase in the percentage of the geriatric population is increasing the demand for the treatment of hospital-acquired infections around the world.
The infectious enteritis treatment market size is expected to grow by USD 403.92 million from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the growth of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.09% during the forecast period.
Infectious Enteritis Treatment Market 2022-2026: Scope
The infectious enteritis treatment market report covers the following areas:
Infectious Enteritis Treatment Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
The infectious enteritis treatment market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as geographical expansion, product portfolio expansion, and product innovation to compete in the market. The market has intense competition due to the presence of several global, regional, and local vendors. Abbott Laboratories, Almirall SA, Cipla Ltd., Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Galderma SA, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Hetero Healthcare Ltd., Mayne Pharma Group Ltd., Medimetriks Pharmaceuticals Inc., Merck KGaA, Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Tolmar Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Viatris Inc. are among some of the major market participants.
Infectious Enteritis Treatment Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
Geography
Route of administration
Infectious Enteritis Treatment Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist infectious enteritis treatment market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the infectious enteritis treatment market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the infectious enteritis treatment market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of infectious enteritis treatment market, vendors
Infectious Enteritis Treatment Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.09%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 403.92 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.52
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 37%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Abbott Laboratories, Almirall SA, Cipla Ltd., Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Galderma SA, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Hetero Healthcare Ltd., Mayne Pharma Group Ltd., Medimetriks Pharmaceuticals Inc., Merck KGaA, Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Tolmar Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Viatris Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Route of Administration
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Route of Administration
5.3 Oral - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Injectables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Route of Administration
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Abbott Laboratories
10.4 Almirall SA
10.5 Cipla Ltd.
10.6 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.
10.7 Galderma SA
10.8 GlaxoSmithKline Plc
10.9 Hetero Healthcare Ltd.
10.10 Medimetriks Pharmaceuticals Inc.
10.11 Pfizer Inc.
10.12 Viatris Inc.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
