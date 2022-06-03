Infectious Enteritis Treatment Market Size to Grow by USD 403.92 million | Increasing Geriatric Population to Drive Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The infectious enteritis treatment market will be driven by factors such as the increasing geriatric population in countries such as Japan, Italy, and the US. For instance, as per the United Nations (UN) Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the geriatric population (people aged 65 or over) was 702.9 million in 2019 and 727 million in 2020. Similarly, the geriatric population in India will increase by 41% over the next decade to reach 194 million in 2031. This increase in the percentage of the geriatric population is increasing the demand for the treatment of hospital-acquired infections around the world.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Infectious Enteritis Treatment Market by Route of Administration and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The infectious enteritis treatment market size is expected to grow by USD 403.92 million from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the growth of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.09% during the forecast period.

Infectious Enteritis Treatment Market 2022-2026: Scope

The infectious enteritis treatment market report covers the following areas:

Infectious Enteritis Treatment Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The infectious enteritis treatment market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as geographical expansion, product portfolio expansion, and product innovation to compete in the market. The market has intense competition due to the presence of several global, regional, and local vendors. Abbott Laboratories, Almirall SA, Cipla Ltd., Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Galderma SA, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Hetero Healthcare Ltd., Mayne Pharma Group Ltd., Medimetriks Pharmaceuticals Inc., Merck KGaA, Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Tolmar Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Viatris Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

Infectious Enteritis Treatment Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Geography

Route of administration

Infectious Enteritis Treatment Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist infectious enteritis treatment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the infectious enteritis treatment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the infectious enteritis treatment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of infectious enteritis treatment market, vendors

Infectious Enteritis Treatment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.09% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 403.92 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.52 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Almirall SA, Cipla Ltd., Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Galderma SA, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Hetero Healthcare Ltd., Mayne Pharma Group Ltd., Medimetriks Pharmaceuticals Inc., Merck KGaA, Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Tolmar Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Viatris Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Route of Administration

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Route of Administration

5.3 Oral - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Injectables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Route of Administration

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Abbott Laboratories

10.4 Almirall SA

10.5 Cipla Ltd.

10.6 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

10.7 Galderma SA

10.8 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

10.9 Hetero Healthcare Ltd.

10.10 Medimetriks Pharmaceuticals Inc.

10.11 Pfizer Inc.

10.12 Viatris Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

