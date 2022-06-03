U.S. markets open in 1 hour 32 minutes

Infectious Enteritis Treatment Market Size to Grow by USD 403.92 million | Increasing Geriatric Population to Drive Growth | Technavio

·12 min read

NEW YORK, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The infectious enteritis treatment market will be driven by factors such as the increasing geriatric population in countries such as Japan, Italy, and the US. For instance, as per the United Nations (UN) Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the geriatric population (people aged 65 or over) was 702.9 million in 2019 and 727 million in 2020. Similarly, the geriatric population in India will increase by 41% over the next decade to reach 194 million in 2031. This increase in the percentage of the geriatric population is increasing the demand for the treatment of hospital-acquired infections around the world.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Infectious Enteritis Treatment Market by Route of Administration and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The infectious enteritis treatment market size is expected to grow by USD 403.92 million from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the growth of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.09% during the forecast period.

Request Latest Sample Report to learn about additional highlights related to market dynamics

Infectious Enteritis Treatment Market 2022-2026: Scope

The infectious enteritis treatment market report covers the following areas:

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000. Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights

Infectious Enteritis Treatment Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The infectious enteritis treatment market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as geographical expansion, product portfolio expansion, and product innovation to compete in the market. The market has intense competition due to the presence of several global, regional, and local vendors. Abbott Laboratories, Almirall SA, Cipla Ltd., Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Galderma SA, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Hetero Healthcare Ltd., Mayne Pharma Group Ltd., Medimetriks Pharmaceuticals Inc., Merck KGaA, Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Tolmar Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Viatris Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

To learn more about major key vendors and vendor offerings, View an Exclusive Sample Report

Infectious Enteritis Treatment Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Geography

  • Route of administration

Infectious Enteritis Treatment Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist infectious enteritis treatment market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the infectious enteritis treatment market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the infectious enteritis treatment market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of infectious enteritis treatment market, vendors

Related Reports

Herpes Zoster Therapeutics Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Nicotine Patch Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Infectious Enteritis Treatment Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.09%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 403.92 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.52

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Abbott Laboratories, Almirall SA, Cipla Ltd., Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Galderma SA, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Hetero Healthcare Ltd., Mayne Pharma Group Ltd., Medimetriks Pharmaceuticals Inc., Merck KGaA, Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Tolmar Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Viatris Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Route of Administration

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Route of Administration

  • 5.3 Oral - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Injectables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Route of Administration

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Abbott Laboratories

  • 10.4 Almirall SA

  • 10.5 Cipla Ltd.

  • 10.6 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

  • 10.7 Galderma SA

  • 10.8 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

  • 10.9 Hetero Healthcare Ltd.

  • 10.10 Medimetriks Pharmaceuticals Inc.

  • 10.11 Pfizer Inc.

  • 10.12 Viatris Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/infectious-enteritis-treatment-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-403-92-million--increasing-geriatric-population-to-drive-growth--technavio-301560211.html

SOURCE Technavio

