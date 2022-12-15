U.S. markets open in 8 hours 20 minutes

Infermedica Celebrates Record Year, Accelerating Momentum Into 2023

·3 min read

$30M Series B funding round, launch of Medical Guidance Platform, and inclusion in CB Insights' Digital Health 150 list mark just some of the achievements in the 10th year since the company's founding

DENVER, Dec. 15, 2022 /CNW/ -- Infermedica – a leading digital health company specializing in AI-powered solutions for symptom analysis, patient triage, and automated primary care, today reflects on the major milestones it has achieved throughout 2022 and looks forward to its continued growth in the new year – including furthering its mission of making healthcare more personalized, accessible, and convenient for patients and providers, while meeting the healthcare needs of organizations globally.

Infermedica named to CB Insights list of top companies in healthcare technology
Infermedica named to CB Insights list of top companies in healthcare technology

To round out what has been a breakthrough year for the company, Infermedica was named to CB Insights' fourth-annual Digital Health 150 – a list of the 150 most promising private digital health companies of 2022. Selected from a pool of over 13,000 private companies based on criteria such as market potential, team strength, and tech novelty, Infermedica was recognized for the successful launch of its Medical Guidance Platform in the category of Screening, Monitoring, & Diagnostics.

In addition, Infermedica achieved the following accomplishments throughout the year:

  • Secured $30 million in Series B Funding led by One Peak to add new modules and increase global commercial presence, bringing its total funding to $45 million to date

  • Launched its Medical Guidance Platform – comprised of Intake, Triage, and coming soon, Follow-Up modules – which through its proprietary AI-powered technology, connects patients to more information and better care along their entire journey

  • Expanded B2B partnerships globally to improve patient triage and enable healthcare organizations to better support patients at the Digital Front Door, with plans to announce new partnerships in early 2023

  • Made key leadership hires, including a new Chief Commercial Officer, Vice President of Global Marketing and Communications, Vice President of Artificial Intelligence, Vice President of Engineering, and Vice President of People and Culture, as part of the team's growth to nearly 250 employees globally

  • Named a MedTech Breakthrough Award winner for the Best Healthcare Information Destination

  • Celebrated the company's 10th anniversary and reached a milestone of conducting more than 12 million successful health checks for patients around the world to support better triage

"Infermedica was founded with the goal of transforming healthcare outcomes by making primary care accessible to all, and throughout 2022 we made significant progress towards achieving that goal," said Piotr Orzechowski, founder and CEO of Infermedica. "We're incredibly proud of what we have accomplished over the past year, and the Digital Health 150 recognition was the cherry on top – it's a true honor that exemplifies our unwavering commitment to help millions of people worldwide access primary care. Heading into 2023, we are excited to continue this work by continuing to improve upon our Medical Guidance Platform and expanding our capabilities to address both patients' and clinicians' needs."

"The past few years have been quite unpredictable in the healthcare world, and we've all had to adapt to meet the changing needs of clinicians, patients, and support staff. We can expect the same for the year ahead," said Tim Price, Chief Product Officer at Infermedica. "We'll continue to listen to clinicians and adapt our product to meet a higher standard of patient care, and expand that care beyond a hospital's four walls."

To learn more about Infermedica, visit www.infermedica.com.

About Infermedica

Infermedica is a leading digital health company specializing in AI-powered solutions for symptom analysis and patient triage. The company's mission is to make healthcare accessible, convenient and affordable for everyone worldwide, by automating primary care, from symptom to outcome. Infermedica recently earned a spot on CB Insights' Digital Health 150 – a list of the most promising private digital health companies.

Infermedica has been adeptly interweaving medical and technical expertise into their technologies since 2012, to support industry leaders including Allianz, HonorHealth, Microsoft, LifeMD, Global Excel, Gothaer, and Sana Kliniken. Infermedica is now being used in more than 30 countries, in 20 languages, and has completed more than 12 million successful health checks to date. To learn more, visit www.infermedica.com

