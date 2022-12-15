Infertility Market Size Worth USD 3,650 Million by 2030 at 12.8% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future

Infertility Market Trends and Insights By Sex (Males, Females And Unexplained), By Diagnosis (Men Diagnostic Tests (Semen Analysis, Genetic Testing, Testicular Biopsy, And Other) And Women Diagnostic Tests (Hysteroscopy, Laparoscopy, Ovulation Testing, Hysterosalpingography And Others)) And General Diagnostic Tests (Genetic Testing, Hormone Testing, Microscopic Analysis, Imaging, And Others), By Drugs (Clomiphene Citrate, Letrozole, Serophene, Hormone Treatment And Others), By Techniques (Assisted Reproductive Technology (Art), Intrauterine Insemination, And Surgery (Laparoscopic Or Hysteroscopic Surgery, Tubal Surgeries And Others) And Others), Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2030

New York, USA, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infertility Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Infertility Market Information by Sex, Diagnosis, Drugs and Techniques, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market is projected to reach USD 3,650 Million by 2030 at 12.8% CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Market Synopsis

The inability of a person to reproduce naturally is known as infertility. The reasons for infertility are very varied. It may be brought on by advanced maternal age, ovulation abnormalities, tubal obstruction or blockage, genetics, STIs, immunological infertility, endometrial polyps, uterine fibroids, infertility brought on by male factors, endometriosis, and other conditions. According to the CDC, 1 in every 8 couples or roughly 12% of married women in the U.S. experience difficulties getting pregnant.

One third of cases of infertility are attributable to the female couple, another third to the male partner, and the other cases are a combination of both partners' infertility and other unexplained infertility factors. Fertility rates have decreased by 50% since 1960. There are several ways to treat infertility, including raising awareness, insemination, in vitro fertilization (IVF), and third-party reproduction surgery, as well as drugs to help the egg mature during the ovulation phase.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 3650 Million CAGR 12.8% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Sex, Diagnosis, Drugs and Techniques. Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Rising obesity, stressful lifestyle and genetic abnormalities Advancements in technologies and increasing investments in research and development.

Infertility Market Competitive Landscape:

The important participants in infertility market include

Olympus Corporation

The Cooper Companies Inc.

Virtus Health

CooperSurgical, Inc.

Vitro life CARE Fertility

INVO Bioscience

Monash IVF

Fertility Focus

Carolinas Fertility Institute

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.

Merck KGaA, LABOTECT GMBH

Genea Limited

Medicover

The Johns Hopkins Hospital

Progyny, Inc.

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc.

FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific

To attract more consumers, top infertility treatment providers are constantly concentrating on enhancing their infertility treatment product and service offerings. To gain a competitive edge in the global market for infertility treatments, they have also adopted a variety of strategies, including alliances, purchases, mergers, and collaborations; the introduction of awareness campaigns and advertisements; and the establishment of new infertility treatment facilities.

June 2022

The AI-based digital embryology management platform EMA will be more widely used in the central parts of the US and Europe thanks to the completion of a USD 25 million Series A round led by Tel Aviv-based AI digital health startup AiVF. The expansion of the workforce, in turn, will encourage the development of new approaches to digital fertility care. The company's platform for managing embryology will offer optimized in vitro fertilization techniques to people who require assisted reproductive technology.



Infertility Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

A number of variables, including the rising trend in late marriages and the rise in age-related infertility, are contributing to the gradually dropping fertility rate globally. The number of children born to each woman worldwide is anticipated to fall to 2.4 by 2030 and 2.2 by 2050. The need for infertility treatment solutions that identify both males' and females' reproductive windows has significantly increased as a result of the dropping fertility rate.

Players in the infertility treatment market can expect to find considerable growth possibilities in emerging markets like China, India, Brazil, and Mexico. The increased emphasis on healthcare infrastructure upgrades is what distinguishes the market for infertility treatments in Asia and other emerging nations. The medical tourism sector is also flourishing in developing nations for a variety of reasons. Numerous doctors and surgeons throughout Asia have received their training at prestigious institutions in the US and Europe, and healthcare facilities and procedures are of a high standard. Emerging nations like India, China, Singapore, Thailand, Brazil, and Malaysia offer a lot of potential for the expansion of the market for infertility treatments.

Players are increasingly focusing on strategic agreements/partnerships with regional/domestic players, geographical expansions, and acquisitions to increase their presence in these markets and tap a large number of customers in order to take advantage of the significant growth opportunities in emerging countries. Additionally, government measures to make infertility treatments more accessible as well as the rise in fertility clinics are causing an increase in infertility treatment procedures in developing nations.

Market Restraints:

Human eggs and embryos must be handled during operations involving assisted reproductive technology (ART). The safe injection of gonadotropins, clinic transparency of pregnancy data, and resolving financial hurdles to ART access have all been the subject of ethical, legal, and societal debates since the invention of ART treatments. One of the main problems with ART is the issue of embryos and what to do with any that aren't used.

Authorities in numerous nations across the world have developed stringent restrictions to regulate actions related to ART operations. Infertility treatments are subject to strict regulations that have been put in place by organizations like the Human Fertilization and Embryology Authority (HFEA), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology (ESHRE), and International Federation of Fertility Societies (IFFS).

But the use of infertility therapies is somewhat constrained by these ethical issues and limitations on ART procedures.

COVID-19 Analysis

With the exception of the pharmaceutical sector, the coronavirus pandemic had a detrimental effect on all industries' operations. In practically every region of the world, there has been a complete lockdown, forcing individuals to remain at home. Each country has fortified its borders, making international travel impossible in the near future. Additionally, businesses are being closed. Many others lost their jobs as a result.

The market for infertility treatments has enormous potential after Covid1. Menstrual irregularities or absences, along with other ovulatory issues, are among the post-Covid19 symptoms. This has increased the number of female infertility cases. Covid19-infected pregnant women have had a number of difficulties. The government is actively taking steps to protect pregnant women's health in these circumstances.

Infertility Market Segmentation

By patient Type

Male, female, and transgender patients can all use infertility services. Women frequently experience infertility, and they now account for the greatest market share.

By diagnostic testing

The infertility market can be further divided into male, female, and general diagnostic tests based on its foundation. Semen analysis, genetic testing, testicular biopsies, and other procedures are all part of the male diagnostic test. Ovulation testing, hysteroscopy, and other diagnostic procedures for women are available. Genetic testing, hormone testing, microscopic examination, and imaging are examples of additional tests.

By Drugs and techniques

Clomiphene citrate, letrozole, Serophene, and other medications are frequently used to treat hormone-related conditions. Assisted reproductive technology (ART), intrauterine or artificial insemination, tubal operations, etc. are a few of the treatments employed in infertility services.

Infertility Market Regional Insights

The US and Canada are the two major markets for fertility services in the American region, which also includes Latin America. This is attributable to a high degree of public knowledge, a high level of disposable income, and aggressive government programs to encourage births.

The second-largest market share for infertility treatments is held by the European region, which comprises Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Russia, and Italy. Technology developments and heavily funded research and development initiatives are the key reasons.

Asia Pacific, which comprises nations like China, Japan, India, Australia, and South Korea, will continue to have rapid growth during the anticipated time frame. A promising market for fertility treatments is offered by emerging nations. Southeast Asia has a sizable population and a high percentage of male infertility.

