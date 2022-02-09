U.S. markets closed

Infertility Treatment Devices Market to grow by USD 722.40 million

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The infertility treatment devices market research report by Technavio infers that the increase in the prevalence of infertility is driving this market's growth, resulting in market growth of USD 722.40 million from 2021 to 2026.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Infertility Treatment Devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Infertility Treatment Devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Read additional information about the market. Get FREE sample report.

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Cook Medical LLC, CooperSurgical Inc., DxNow, Eppendorf AG, Esco Micro Pte. Ltd., Hamilton Thorne Ltd., IVFtech ApS, Merck KGaA, Rocket Medical Plc, and Vitrolife AB, among others, are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

View more about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings.

Key Market Segmentation

  • Segmentation by Product:

Request a FREE Sample of this report for more highlights into the market segments.

Regional Market Outlook

Asia will contribute to 34% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region can be attributed to the exponential growth of the real estate industry owing to the rise in the prevalence of infertility, the improving healthcare infrastructure, and the increased adoption of high-end technologies. If we look at the country-wise market growth, Taiwan, Thailand, and Singapore will contribute the highest market growth.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Trends and Drivers in the Infertility Treatment Devices Market

  • Market Driver:

Most couples struggle with infertility and seek medical help for conception or pregnancy problems. Such factors are expected to increase the demand for infertility treatment devices, which will positively impact the market in focus during the forecast period.

  • Market Trend:

With the rise in the average age of women giving birth, the risk of infertility also increases. The risk of conditions such as diabetes and hypertension also increases with age, which further complicates a pregnancy. Thus, the rising chances of infertility are expected to increase the potential demand for infertility treatment devices, which will support the market growth during the coming five years.

Find additional information about various other market drivers & trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Need More? Are You Looking for Information Not Covered in This Report?

  • Want to understand more about the various research methodology?

  • Evaluate a specific segment or region in detail

  • Identify key suppliers, customers, or other market players

  • Analyze market regulations

Tailor this report according to your needs. Get it done with our USD 1000 worth of free customization. Speak to Our Analyst Now!

Reasons to Buy Infertility Treatment Devices Market Report:

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist infertility treatment devices market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the infertility treatment devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the infertility treatment devices market across Asia, North America, Europe, and ROW

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of infertility treatment devices market vendors

Infertility Treatment Devices Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.75%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 722.40 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.71

Regional analysis

Asia, North America, Europe, and ROW

Performing market contribution

Asia at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, Taiwan, Thailand, Israel, Singapore, and Greece

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Cook Medical LLC, CooperSurgical Inc., DxNow, Eppendorf AG, Esco Micro Pte. Ltd., Hamilton Thorne Ltd., IVFtech ApS, Merck KGaA, Rocket Medical Plc, and Vitrolife AB

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/infertility-treatment-devices-market-to-grow-by-usd-722-40-million-301476573.html

SOURCE Technavio

