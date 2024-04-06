Is INFICON Holding AG's (VTX:IFCN) Stock's Recent Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

Most readers would already know that INFICON Holding's (VTX:IFCN) stock increased by 8.2% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term financial health, we decided to study the company’s fundamentals to see if they could be influencing the market. Particularly, we will be paying attention to INFICON Holding's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for INFICON Holding is:

31% = US$106m ÷ US$340m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every CHF1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated CHF0.31 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

INFICON Holding's Earnings Growth And 31% ROE

To begin with, INFICON Holding has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 9.3% which is quite remarkable. This probably laid the groundwork for INFICON Holding's moderate 15% net income growth seen over the past five years.

We then compared INFICON Holding's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 9.3% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about INFICON Holding's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is INFICON Holding Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

While INFICON Holding has a three-year median payout ratio of 65% (which means it retains 35% of profits), the company has still seen a fair bit of earnings growth in the past, meaning that its high payout ratio hasn't hampered its ability to grow.

Additionally, INFICON Holding has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 49% over the next three years. Regardless, the ROE is not expected to change much for the company despite the lower expected payout ratio.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with INFICON Holding's performance. In particular, its high ROE is quite noteworthy and also the probable explanation behind its considerable earnings growth. Yet, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Which means that the company has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's not too bad. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

