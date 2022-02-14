U.S. markets close in 4 hours 30 minutes

Infield Minerals Announces Exploration Results from the 2021 M1 North Zone Drilling Campaign

4 min read
  • INFD.V

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2022 / Infield Minerals Corp. (TSXV:INFD) ("Infield" or the "Company") announces exploration results from the M1 property ("M1" or the "Property") 2021 drilling campaign. During September and October of 2021, the Company completed 901.7 metres of reverse circulation ("RC") drilling across five drill holes in the North Zone of the Property. During the exploration campaign, the Company additionally prospected the Central Zone of the property where four rock grab samples were collected for analysis.

Summary

  • 901.7 metres of RC drilling completed across five drill holes within the M1 North Zone in 2021

  • Drilling results returned 0.29 g/t gold and 8.2 g/t silver over 7.6 metres in hole RCNZ21-002, and 0.61 g/t gold and 23.1 g/t silver over 1.6 metres in hole RCNZ21-004

  • Mineral potential remains in the Central Zone of the Property where select 2021 rock grab samples returned 2.60 g/t gold and 455 g/t silver, and 0.52 g/t gold and 1,782 g/t silver

The 2021 M1 North Zone drilling campaign was designed to test geological and geophysical anomalies to determine whether surface mineralization extended to depths across interpreted structures and geophysical signatures. The Company believes the 2021 drilling campaign has sufficiently tested the North Zone of the Property and notes that the mineralization intersected with drilling appears to be limited to near surface. Drill hole collar information is provided in Table 1 and a summary of drill hole intersections is presented in Table 2.

Table 1: 2021 M1 North Zone drilling campaign collar information

UTM Nad 83 Zone 11

Hole #

Easting

Northing

Elevation (m)

Length (m)

Azimuth

Dip

RCNZ21001

700999

4415415

2710

152.4

105

-70

RCNZ21002

700997

4415551

2687

305.0

105

-60

RCNZ21003

700950

4415460

2680

39.6

105

-45

RCNZ21004

700950

4415460

2680

128.0

285

-60

RCNZ21005

700980

4415830

2595

276.7

105

-45

Total

901.7m (2958 ft)

Table 2: Summary of intersections from the 2021 M1 North Zone drilling campaign

Hole #

From
(m)

To
(m)

Length
(m)

Au
(g/t)

Ag
(g/t)

RCNZ21-001

10.7

13.7

3

0.16

2.1

RCNZ21-002

7.6

15.2

7.6

0.29

8.2

RCNZ21-003

7.6

12.2

4.6

0.05

22.1

RCNZ21-004

9.1

10.7

1.6

0.61

23.1

RCNZ21-005

NSR

NSR

During September 2021, Infield prospected within the Central Zone of the Property where several historical mine workings were identified, which were artisanal in nature. Four rock grab samples were collected from the historical workings dumps and results are provided in Table 3.

Table 3: 2021 rock grab samples collected within the M1 Central Zone

Sample #

Au (g/t)

Ag (g/t)

Lithology

EVA 1

0.04

45.3

Silicified limestone

EVA 2

2.60

455

Silicified limestone

PMO 1

0.52

1,782

Silicified limestone

PMO 2

0.05

194

Silicified limestone

The 250 RC rock chip and rock grab samples collected by Infield at the M1 property in September and October 2021, were prepared and analysed by American Assay Laboratories in Sparks, Nevada, for fire assays (Au-FA-PB30- ICP), Ag-Grav Ag30 and multi-element geochemical analysis (ICP-2AO36). American Assay Laboratories is an independent geochemical analytical testing laboratory which is ISO-17025 accredited by IAS.

"Infield is currently assessing all of our 2021 exploration results from across our project portfolio, and we will be sharing our 2022 exploration campaign plans in the near term," stated Evandra Nakano, President and CEO of Infield.

About M1 Property

The M1 property is located approximately 30 kilometres Southwest of the Kinsley Mountain deposit (New Placer Dome) in White Pine County, Nevada. Gold and silver mineralization at the property is associated with silicified breccia zones along and proximal to regional and local fault structures. On June 30, 2020, Infield entered into a property option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the M1 property over a three-year term.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Richard Dufresne, P.Geo., Vice-President Exploration for Infield Minerals Corp., and a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

The potential quantity and grade of mineralization described herein is conceptual in nature as there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in targets being delineated as a mineral resource.

For more information, please contact Evandra Nakano, the CEO, President, and a director of the Company, at +1 (604) 220-4691 or email: info@infieldminerals.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors ofInfield Minerals Corp.

Evandra Nakano
Director

About Infield

Infield Minerals is currently exploring for gold and silver in mining-friendly Nevada. Our mission is to grow and deliver value through discovery, acquisitions and sustainable development of high quality, high potential assets for the social and economic benefits of our stakeholders. Founded in 2020, Infield is led by a team of mining entrepreneurs with extensive technical and resource evaluation experience.

www.infieldminerals.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning Infield's plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature, are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward‐looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, among other matters, the exploration plans for the M1 property. Forward‐looking statements may be, but are not always, identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. Infield cautions readers that forward‐looking statements, including without limitation those relating to Infield's future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties (including geopolitical risk, regulatory, COVID-19 and exchange rate risk) that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward‐looking statements. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statement will prove to be accurate or that management's assumptions underlying such statements, including assumptions concerning future developments, circumstances or results, will materialize. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this new release and Infield does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking information included herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Infield Minerals Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/688627/Infield-Minerals-Announces-Exploration-Results-from-the-2021-M1-North-Zone-Drilling-Campaign

