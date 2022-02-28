U.S. markets close in 4 hours 35 minutes

Infield Minerals Announces Results of AGM and Appointment of New Board Member

·2 min read
In this article:
  • INFD.V

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2022 / Infield Minerals Corp. (TSXV:INFD) ("Infield" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"), held in Vancouver, British Columbia on February 24, 2022. All resolutions presented to shareholders were overwhelmingly approved (see SEDAR filing of the Company's Information Circular, dated January 20, 2022). As a result,

  • Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was re-appointed as auditor of the Company.

  • The number of Directors was set at four with the following nominees elected as directors: Evandra Nakano, Elizabeth McGregor, Scott Ackerman, and Luke McFarlane.

  • The Company's Security Based Compensation Plan was approved. The plan is subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.

The following officers were re-appointed after the Meeting: Evandra Nakano as President & CEO, Richard DuFresne as VP Exploration, and Rob Chisholm as CFO and Corporate Secretary.

Evandra Nakano, CEO of the Company, stated, "On behalf of the Company I would like to thank Shervin Teymouri and David Hladky, who did not stand for re-election as directors, for their service to the Company, and we wish them the best of successes in their future endeavours. We would also like to welcome Luke McFarlane as a Director of the Company. Luke brings considerable depth in capital markets experience to the Infield team."

Luke McFarlane has over 15 years of experience in investment management, equity capital markets and corporate finance. Luke is the founder and CEO of Mountain Ash Investment Management. He previously worked for Millennium Management, Balyasny Asset Management, Platinum Asset Management and Macquarie, and has a BS Finance from La Trobe University.

The Company also announces that it has granted a total of 1,050,000 incentive stock options to certain directors and officers of the Company. The options have an exercise price of $0.05 per share and expire in 5 years.

For more information, please contact Evandra Nakano, the CEO, President, and a director of the Company, at +1 (604) 220-4691 or email: info@infieldminerals.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors ofInfield Minerals Corp.

Evandra Nakano
Director

About Infield

Infield Minerals is currently exploring for gold and silver in mining-friendly Nevada. Our mission is to grow and deliver value through discovery, acquisitions and sustainable development of high quality, high potential assets for the social and economic benefits of our stakeholders. Founded in 2020, Infield is led by a team of mining entrepreneurs with extensive technical and resource evaluation experience.

www.infieldminerals.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning Infield's plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature, are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward‐looking statements". Forward‐looking statements may be, but are not always, identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. Infield cautions readers that forward‐looking statements, including without limitation those relating to Infield's future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties (including geopolitical risk, regulatory, COVID-19 and exchange rate risk) that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward‐looking statements. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statement will prove to be accurate or that management's assumptions underlying such statements, including assumptions concerning future developments, circumstances or results, will materialize. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this new release and Infield does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking information included herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Infield Minerals Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/690695/Infield-Minerals-Announces-Results-of-AGM-and-Appointment-of-New-Board-Member

