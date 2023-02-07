U.S. markets open in 35 minutes

Infina Connect Appoints Joe Francis As Chief Executive Officer

·1 min read

Healthcare technology and value-based care veteran brings 30+ years of sales experience to CEO position.

CARY, N.C., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infina Connect, a pioneer in healthcare referral management technology, announced today that Joe Francis will be the company's next chief executive officer. Siu Tong, Ph.D., company founder and acting chief executive officer, will continue as chairman.

Francis has served as the company's vice president of sales since its launch in 2010. Under his leadership, Infina has signed important agreements with major Integrated Delivery Networks, Independent Physician Associations, and Accountable Care Organizations and has more than two thousand customers nationwide. Francis has also been instrumental in expanding the company's presence in other markets, such as behavioral health, through strategic partnerships and directly with behavioral providers.

"Joe is the perfect fit for this executive leadership role," said Siu Tong, Ph.D., founder and now chairman. "He's helped position Infina as an invaluable value-based care partner that has demonstrated significant ROI for its customers, and I'm confident he'll continue his record of successful customer and strategic partner acquisition."

Prior to Infina Connect, Francis served as vice president of sales, ten years each, for two successful start-up companies. ALK Laboratories USA and Canopy Systems.

"I'm honored to lead this company," Francis says. "Our team has some of the most intelligent, creative, and innovative people I've ever worked with, and I can't wait to see what the future holds. We've always been and will continue to be committed to improving healthcare one referral at a time."

About Infina Connect

Infina Connect is the leading provider of SaaS referral coordination solutions and the first to be adopted by a majority of providers across a major metropolitan area. Infina Connect enables providers to optimize the placement of referrals within high-value networks and electronically perform closed-loop referrals to coordinate patient care, improve patient health, and maximize revenue. Infina's electronic exchange of clinical documents also enables providers to comply with the electronic document exchange requirements of MACRA. For more information, visit www.infinaconnect.com.

Media Contact:
April Koontz
email: 353205@email4pr.com
phone: 919-674-8411

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/infina-connect-appoints-joe-francis-as-chief-executive-officer-301738646.html

SOURCE Infina Connect

