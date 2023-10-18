Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 5 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,387.00
    -14.75 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,069.00
    -75.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,170.25
    -70.50 (-0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,771.30
    -6.80 (-0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.27
    +1.61 (+1.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,949.20
    +13.50 (+0.70%)
     

  • Silver

    23.20
    +0.18 (+0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0578
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.8470
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.38
    +0.50 (+2.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2196
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.7190
    -0.0320 (-0.02%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,575.34
    +347.05 (+1.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    595.34
    +4.90 (+0.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,647.13
    -28.08 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,042.25
    +1.96 (+0.01%)
     

Infineon signs semiconductor supply deal with automakers Hyundai, Kia

Reuters
·1 min read
German Economy and Climate Minister Habeck visits Infineon in Dresden

BERLIN (Reuters) - German chip manufacturer Infineon said on Wednesday it has signed a multi-year agreement with Hyundai and Kia to supply power semiconductors for the production of electric cars.

Infineon will build and reserve manufacturing capacity to supply silicon carbide and silicon power modules and chips to Hyundai and Kia until 2030, with the two carmakers to support the project with financial contributions, Infineon said in a statement.

"This partnership not only empowers Hyundai Motor and Kia to stabilise its semiconductor supply but also positions us to solidify our leadership in the global EV (electric vehicle) market," Heung Soo Kim, Hyundai's Executive Vice President, said in a statement.

(Reporting by Rachel More, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Advertisement