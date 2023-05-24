Infinera Corporation's (NASDAQ:INFN) Profit Outlook

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Infinera Corporation's (NASDAQ:INFN) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. With the latest financial year loss of US$76m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$43m, the US$1.1b market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Infinera's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

View our latest analysis for Infinera

According to the 9 industry analysts covering Infinera, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$52m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 167% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Infinera's upcoming projects, however, take into account that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Infinera currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on Infinera, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at Infinera's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of important aspects you should look at:

Valuation: What is Infinera worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Infinera is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Infinera’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here