Infinera to Participate in Citi’s 2022 Global Technology Conference

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) announced today that it will participate in the following webcasted investor conference:



Citi 2022 Global Technology Conference

Date: Wednesday, September 7, 2022

Presentation: 4pm EDT / 1pm PDT

Speakers: David Heard, CEO; Nancy Erba, CFO; Amitabh Passi, Head of Investor Relations

Webcast: investors.infinera.com and click on “Events”

