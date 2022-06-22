Infinidat Drives Go-to-Market Strategy with New Global Partner Portal and Expands Channel Sales with Storage-as-a-Service in ArrowSphere

Infinidat

WALTHAM, Mass., June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat , a leading provider of enterprise storage solutions, today announced new moves to advance its strong position in partnering, supporting and co-selling with channel partners, accelerating adoption of storage-as-a-service (STaaS), and significantly enhancing partner sales enablement. Infinidat will roll out a new global version of its partner portal in July, rebuilt from the ground up, to train and equip solution providers worldwide to grow their revenue at a faster pace and deliver their customers true business and technical value with Infinidat’s platforms. In addition, the company announced that it has integrated Infinidat’s STaaS solution into Arrow Electronics’ ArrowSphere in North America.

“Our latest investments for our partners to have best-in-class tools and access to leading-edge ecosystems reflect our ongoing, strong commitment to our channel-centric model for go-to-market execution,” said Eric Herzog, CMO at Infinidat. “We’re streamlining and simplifying the partner experience to boost channel participation and success. We’re making it easier for solution providers to sell Infinidat’s industry acclaimed enterprise solution portfolio, including enhanced AIOps capabilities, industry-leading real world application performance with the lowest latency, and the rollout of our innovative InfiniSafe® technology across our platforms for groundbreaking levels of cyber resilience – all with the choice of flexible consumption models.”

Partner Portal Gets a Makeover

Infinidat has rebuilt its partner portal to deliver an enhanced experience for the channel. It is designed to catapult partners forward with dynamic and relevant information to enable competitive advantages. The new portal features the following:

Easier navigation to simplify use of the knowledgebase and enablement tools in the portal in support of new and expanding market opportunities.



Refreshed, modernized, and expanded content, including detailed information about the new InfiniSafe technology on InfiniBox® and InfiniGuard®. In addition, localized content in different languages for its global partner ecosystem.



Streamlined training experience to make partners more technically adept to sell Infinidat’s portfolio for mutual benefits. Accreditation, also, continues to be part of the program.



“We have been a strong partner of Infinidat for several years, and their partner support, programs, and portal have been top-notch,” said Jan Veith, Sales Director, Hansen & Gieraths IT Solutions GmbH. “We are very excited about the new, streamlined Infinidat Partner Portal and how it will help us grow our business, deliver better solutions leveraging Infinidat’s award-winning platforms, and keep our teams up-to-date on all things Infinidat.”

Infinidat has worked with third-party vendors to bring state-of-the-art capabilities into its new portal for channel partners. One of them is Highspot, the sales enablement platform that increases the performance of sales teams by bridging the gap between strategy and execution.

“We’re proud that Infinidat has chosen Highspot's sales enablement platform to deliver the right resources to their channel partners at the right time within their new partner portal,” said Gwen Sheridan, Vice President of Customer Services, Highspot. “With Highspot, Infinidat’s partners can utilize rich content, guidance and insights to effectively engage buyers and improve sales performance.”

Infinidat’s STaaS Solution Integrates into ArrowSphere in North America

Arrow’s ArrowSphere platform helps channel partners manage, differentiate, and scale their cloud business. Its marketplace includes leading hyperscale providers, as well as public and private IaaS, PaaS, SaaS, HaaS and cloud software offerings, such as Infinidat’s STaaS.

“Infinidat is creating more value for its partners by leveraging ArrowSphere to more easily deliver to customers Infinidat’s storage-as-a-service offering,” said Shannon McWilliams, Vice President of Supplier Alliances, Arrow. “Storage-as-a-service is a significant revenue growth opportunity for channel partners. Providing a new option for integration, automation, and streamlined ordering of enterprise storage, Infinidat’s STaaS now joins the increasing list of solutions available ‘as a service’ through Arrow’s award-winning cloud management platform, ArrowSphere.”

Upcoming Seminar Series for Channel Partners

As part of the rollout in Q3 2022, Infinidat will be running a series of seminars on the partner portal.

Infinidat’s 5-Star Channel Partner Program Rating

As a result of the transformation that Infinidat has done in its channel program, CRN, the brand of The Channel Company, has designated the Infinidat Channel Partner Program with a 5-Star rating. Infinidat’s status is featured in CRN’s 2022 Partner Program Guide. To read more about it, click here.

About Infinidat

Infinidat helps enterprises and service providers empower their data-driven competitive advantage at scale. Infinidat’s software defined storage architecture delivers microsecond latency, 100% availability, and scalability with a significantly lower total cost of ownership than competing storage technologies. The company offers an award-winning portfolio of enterprise storage solutions for primary and secondary storage deployments. The corporate headquarters are based in Herzliya, Israel, and U.S. headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.infinidat.com .

