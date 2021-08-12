U.S. markets close in 5 hours 17 minutes

Infinite Electronics, Inc. Receives ISO 9001:2015 Recertification for Quality Management

·2 min read

Infinite's Company-Wide Quality Management Systems Certified to Meet and Exceed Global Standards

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinite Electronics, Inc., a leading global supplier of electronic components serving the urgent needs of engineers through a family of highly recognized brands, has received its ISO 9001:2015 recertification through DQS Inc. The ISO 9001:2015 standard is recognized worldwide and demonstrates an organization's ability to consistently provide goods and services that deliver the highest quality and reliability to customers.

Infinite Electronics, Inc. Receives ISO 9001:2015 Recertification for Quality Management
Infinite Electronics, Inc. Receives ISO 9001:2015 Recertification for Quality Management

For any organization, ISO 9001:2015 certification requires a significant investment in time and resources. Certification to the international standard verifies a company's continuing commitment to quality throughout all facets of the organization. The ISO 9001:2015 registration is required by many of Infinite Electronics' customers.

Infinite Electronics' recertification is even more impressive because numerous corporate locations are registered under a single multi-site certificate. This ensures business operations are consistent across the organization, with focus on customer satisfaction and continuous process improvement. This path was not without risk however, as any nonconformances or auditor recommendations including suspension of certificate, impacts all locations on Infinite Electronics' certification.

"The ISO 9001:2015 certification demonstrates the Infinite Electronics Quality Management System (QMS), the processes, procedures, and systems we follow in running our business, effectively promote our goals of complete customer satisfaction, organizational excellence, and continual process improvement," explained Dave Paullin, Infinite Electronics' Director of Global Quality.

ISO 9001:2015 defines its requirements for an effective quality management system in 10 sections. Seven of those segments are auditable, as opposed to informational, they include context of the organization, leadership, planning, support, operation, performance evaluation and improvement.

For more information about ISO 9001:2015 registration, click here.

For additional information about Infinite Electronics, please visit www.infiniteelectronics.com.

About Infinite Electronics:
Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company, and offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves & Aiconics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

Press Contact:
Peter McNeil
Infinite Electronics
17792 Fitch
Irvine, CA, 92614 USA
(978) 682-6936

Infinite Electronics, Inc.
Infinite Electronics, Inc.
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/infinite-electronics-inc-receives-iso-90012015-recertification-for-quality-management-301353288.html

SOURCE Infinite Electronics

