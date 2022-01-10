U.S. markets close in 5 hours 5 minutes

Infinite Electronics President and CEO Penny Cotner Featured in OC 500 List

·2 min read

Cotner Deemed Technology Leader in Orange County Business Journal's Top 500 List

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinite Electronics, Inc., a leading global supplier of electronic components serving the urgent needs of engineers through a family of highly recognized brands, has announced that the company's president and CEO, Penny Cotner, is featured in the newly released OC 500 list of leaders.

Infinite Electronics President and CEO Penny Cotner Featured in OC 500 List

The 2021 OC 500 list is created by the Orange County Business Journal to highlight the 500 most influential leaders in Orange County, Calif. Cotner is highlighted in the technology category for her leadership of Infinite Electronics. The company is a global supplier of electronics components for wired and wireless communications networks with a dozen brands under its umbrella, estimated to have annual sales approaching $400M. Also noted in Cotner's profile is Infinite Electronics' recent expansion with the purchase of NavePoint LLC, an online provider of networking equipment and services. Additionally, in March, Infinite Electronics was acquired by private equity giant Warburg Pincus.

"I am honored to be included in this year's OC 500 list. It's an impressive group of leaders and businesses all contributing to the economy and community in Orange County, and to the greater technology arena. I'm very proud that the Infinite Electronics team is among them," said Cotner.

Cotner joined Infinite Electronics in 2013 and became president and CEO in 2018. Under her leadership, the company has enjoyed consistently high revenue growth and continued to grow through acquisition. Cotner has more than 25 years of experience in the electronics industry, including early engineering positions at Hughes Aircraft Company and with Rockwell's Space Station Program, and multiple leadership roles with Fortune 500 global distributor Arrow Electronics. She holds a B.S. in electrical engineering from California State University, Northridge, and an MBA from the University of California, Irvine.

For additional information about Infinite Electronics, please visit www.infiniteelectronics.com.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company, and offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

Press Contact:

Peter McNeil
Infinite Electronics
17792 Fitch
Irvine, CA, 92614 USA
(978) 682-6936

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/infinite-electronics-president-and-ceo-penny-cotner-featured-in-oc-500-list-301456639.html

SOURCE Infinite Electronics, Inc.

