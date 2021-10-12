U.S. markets open in 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,361.00
    +10.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,428.00
    +52.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,763.50
    +63.00 (+0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,218.90
    +2.40 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.97
    -0.55 (-0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.10
    +7.40 (+0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    22.60
    -0.06 (-0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1547
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5980
    -0.0160 (-0.99%)
     

  • Vix

    19.42
    +0.65 (+3.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3610
    +0.0017 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5630
    +0.2410 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,310.46
    +513.11 (+0.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,332.18
    -9.67 (-0.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,117.57
    -29.28 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,230.61
    -267.59 (-0.94%)
     

Infiniti will offer CarPlay as a free upgrade to 'most' 2020 and 2021 models

Andrew Tarantola
·Senior Editor
·1 min read

Apple CarPlay has become commonplace since its Ferrari FF debut back in 2014 and has finally arrived for the Infiniti brand. The Japanese automaker announced earlier this spring that the 2022 QX80, Q50, Q60 and Q60 SUV would be the first models to come equipped with the content streaming and navigation service. But what about the folks who already bought this year's model? Turns out they're getting it too. 

Infiniti announced on Thursday that it will offer CarPlay to 2020 and 2021 QX80, Q50, Q60 and Q60 SUV owners as a free upgrade. All Infiniti owners need to do is head on over to their local dealership and hang out for about an hour as technicians install and update the necessary software. But don't dawdle, the upgrade service is only available through March 31, 2022.

Recommended Stories

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    Investing during inflation can be unnerving. Here's what the Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway has said on how to handle it.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Raymond James Predicts Will Rally Over 60%

    As Q4 gets into full swing, we can take a moment to look back over our shoulders at where we’ve come from. The sustained upward trend of the markets is obvious from this view, and the recent downturn in the market appears as a bump against some otherwise solid gains. Even so, there are reasons for concern right now. The COVID pandemic hasn’t gone away – and it doesn’t look like it will go away either. The September jobs numbers were weak, and unemployment only fell because too many people left t

  • Why AT&T Shares Are Tumbling Today

    AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) is trading lower Monday after Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $34 to $30. The Barclays analyst cited challenging technicals as a result of the equity performance at Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: DISCA), which AT&T will be merging its media business with. AT&T was among the top three trending stocks on Stocktwits at publication time. AT&T is set to announce its third-quarter financial results befor

  • 11 Best Climate Change Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best climate change stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Climate Change Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Climate change has been a top priority of United States President Joe […]

  • Is Micron Technology Stock a Buy?

    Micron Technology's (NASDAQ: MU) stock lost more than a quarter of its value over the past six months as investors fretted over a potential supply glut of memory chips. Its fourth-quarter report, released on Sept.

  • How Much Money Do You Lose by Going With Cash Instead of Bonds?

    Investors holding cash and waiting for interest rates to rise before buying bonds may be making a significant mistake. With the Federal Reserve poised to keep interest rates near zero for at least another year, investors should consider purchasing short-term … Continue reading → The post How Much Money Do You Lose by Going With Cash Instead of Bonds? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Social Security’s Rules on Spousal Benefits Can Be Tricky. Here Are Some Answers.

    Spouses can't claim benefits before the higher-earning spouse has claimed, financial expert says

  • Is Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) A Good Stock To Buy?

    We know that hedge funds generate strong, risk-adjusted returns over the long run, therefore imitating the picks that they are collectively bullish on can be a profitable strategy for retail investors. With billions of dollars in assets, smart money investors have to conduct complex analyses, spend many resources and use tools that are not always […]

  • What Is A Short Squeeze And What Is Going On In GameStop, AMC

    The short squeeze is usually something inflicted by one hedge fund on another. This is really the first time we have seen such trading instigated by a band of retail traders.

  • CureVac stops development of its COVID-19 shot, will focus on new COVID-19 vaccine set for 2022

    Shares of CureVac tumbled 9.6% in premarket trading on Tuesday after the German biopharmaceutical company said it will scrap development of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate and instead focus on developing second-generation mRNA shots against COVID-19 with GlaxoSmithKline . The existing purchase agreement with the European Commission is no longer in place. They are aiming to bring a new COVID-19 vaccine to market in 2022. "The decision is also aligned with the evolving dynamics of the pandemic resp

  • Cathie Wood Goes Dumpster Diving: 3 Sagging Stocks She Just Bought

    All three of these growth stocks have been tumbling, but that doesn't frighten off ARK Invest's top stock picker.

  • Alibaba Stock Is Rebounding. It’s Not Time to Buy.

    Some veteran money managers are looking to other pockets of China’s market for the next leg of growth as Beijing’s recent crackdown underscores a larger shift in focus for authorities.

  • The Top Tech Stock to Buy in October

    Because the computer chip shortage gets so much attention -- and rightly so considering the impact it's having on broad swaths of the economy -- shares of chipmaker Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) have been much more volatile than they otherwise might be. There is hardly an important technology market that Nvidia isn't targeting. Whether it's artificial intelligence or gaming, data centers or automobiles, Nvidia has its thumb in the pie and wants a larger slice.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rally As Tesla Climbs On Record China Sales; 3 Tech Giants Eye New Buy Points

    Dow Jones futures rallied Tuesday morning, as Tesla stock raced higher on record China sales. These three tech giants eyed new buy points.

  • CureVac Halts Its First mRNA-Based Covid Vaccine. The Stock Is Tumbling.

    CureVac is halting development of its first messenger RNA-based Covid-19 vaccine. The news triggered a dive in the stock.

  • What Are Whales Doing With AT&T

    Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a bearish stance on AT&T(NYSE:T). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with T, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen. So how do we know what this whale just did? Today,

  • Tesla Posts a Blowout Month in China. EVs Are Gaining Momentum in the Country.

    The electric vehicle maker sold more Chinese-made vehicles in September since production began at its Shanghai factory, according to reports.

  • Roubini Says Fed May ‘Wimp Out’ on Hikes Despite Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Nouriel Roubini -- renowned for foreseeing the mortgage collapse that helped produce the 2008 financial crisis -- said the Federal Reserve may find it tough to tighten policy if growth slows and markets sell off like they did in the fourth quarter of 2018.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like No

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon questions 21 million bitcoin cap

    JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon took another jab at bitcoin bulls on Monday, questioning the cryptocurrency's 21 million coin cap.

  • Is PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?

    With the second-quarter round of 13F filings behind us it is time to take a look at the stocks in which some of the best money managers in the world preferred to invest or sell heading into the third quarter of 2021. One of these stocks was PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS). PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) […]