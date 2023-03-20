U.S. markets open in 38 minutes

infinitii ai appoints ThreeD Capital's Sheldon Inwentash as Strategic Advisor to the CEO

CNW Group
·4 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, March 20, 2023 /CNW/ - infinitii ai inc. ("infinitii ai" or the "Company") (CSE: IAI) (FSE: 7C5) (OTC: CDTAF), a leader in AI-driven predictive analytics software for Smart City water and Smart Industry infrastructure applications that rely on time-series data, is pleased to announce the appointment of ThreeD Capital Inc.'s ("ThreeD") Founder, Chairman and CEO Sheldon Inwentash as Strategic Advisor to the CEO.

ThreeD is a Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on investments in promising, early stage companies with disruptive capabilities, and is currently infinitii ai's largest shareholder.

Mr. Inwentash has more than 30 years of in-depth entrepreneurial and investing experience. He co-founded Visible Genetics, the first commercial pharmacogenomics company, in 1994 and exited in 2001 to Bayer. Through two decades leading Pinetree Capital, Mr. Inwentash created significant shareholder value through early investments in Queenston Mining (acquired by Osisko Mining Corp. for $550-million), Aurelian Resources (acquired by Kinross for $1.2-billion) and Gold Eagle Mines (acquired by Goldcorp for $1.5-billion) to name a few.

Mr. Inwentash obtained his B.Comm from the University of Toronto and is a Chartered Professional Accountant. In 2007, he was an Ontario finalist for the Ernst & Young entrepreneur of the year award. In 2012, he received an honorary degree, Doctor of Laws (LL.D) from the University of Toronto for his valuable leadership as an entrepreneur, his philanthropy, and inspirational commitment to making a difference in the lives of children, youth and their families.

"We are delighted to invite such an accomplished entrepreneur and investor to join us in an advisory capacity," stated Jean Charles Phaneuf, CEO of infinitii ai inc. "Sheldon's extensive knowledge of capital markets and growth strategies for knowledge-based industries brings substantial expertise to infinitii ai as we work to fulfill our full potential as a leading provider of AI-driven predictive analytics software to our target markets."

"I look forward to contributing to infinitii ai's growth strategy in this new advisory role," said Mr. Inwentash. "Jean Charles has attracted key funding and transformed infinitii ai's product portfolio, branding and sales execution since he joined as CEO in 2021. His ambition is well matched to the excellent opportunities for B2B AI software applications, and I look forward to working with him to further accelerate shareholder value."

About ThreeD Capital Inc.

ThreeD is a publicly-traded Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors.  ThreeD's investment strategy is to invest in multiple private and public companies across a variety of sectors globally. ThreeD seeks to invest in early stage, promising companies where it may be the lead investor and can additionally provide investees with advisory services and access to the Company's ecosystem.

About infinitii ai inc.

Trusted since 2014 to provide environmental monitoring to many of the largest water infrastructure utilities in the U.S. and Canada, infinitii ai (formerly Carl Data Solutions Inc.) has evolved into a leader in AI-driven predictive analytics for Smart City water and Smart Industry infrastructure applications that rely on time-series data. The Company's customers include the Smart Cities and municipalities of Toronto, Seattle, Miami-Dade County, Boston, Dallas, Region of Peel, Vancouver and Los Angeles County, among others.

infinitii ai services these customers through direct sales and via a trusted partner network that includes engineering and IT companies like AECOM, Core & Main Inc., Kerr Wood Leidal Associates Ltd., K2 Geospatial and SCG Flowmetrix Technical Services Inc.

infinitii ai software performs real-time analysis, checks flow monitoring status, sets alarms through a single interface, accepts all types of data from any source and offers predictive (what will happen) and prescriptive (what should happen) analytics. Whether it's real-time, historic, wireless, satellite, SCADA, or public data sets including USGS, NOAA and others – it doesn't matter where the data originates, infinitii ai transforms raw data into actionable information. Visit www.infinitii.ai to learn more.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of infinitii ai, including the expectation of future revenue growth. Although infinitii ai believes that the expectations and assumptions upon which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because infinitii ai can provide no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. infinitii ai disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE infinitii ai inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/20/c0073.html

