U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,145.19
    -6.75 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,803.47
    +76.65 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,657.55
    -63.03 (-0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,921.82
    +15.37 (+0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.53
    -0.01 (-0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,772.60
    -15.90 (-0.89%)
     

  • Silver

    19.86
    -0.26 (-1.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0187
    -0.0063 (-0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8400
    +0.1640 (+6.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2071
    -0.0088 (-0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9700
    +1.9540 (+1.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,229.00
    +442.91 (+1.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    533.20
    -2.02 (-0.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,439.74
    -8.32 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,175.87
    +243.67 (+0.87%)
     

INFINITUM COPPER CLOSES SECOND TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT FOR SHARES FOR DEBT

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • INUMF

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Infinitum Copper Corp. (TSXV: INFI) (OTCQB: INUMF) ("Infinitum Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its second tranche to its previously announced non–brokered private placement financing.  The private placement has been over-subscribed with an additional 518,778 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.20 per Unit, being offered in the second tranche ("Tranche 2 Offering") resulting in an aggregate total of 5,698,953 Units being issued for gross proceeds of $1,139,790.60 (together with the Tranche 2 Offering, the "Offering").  Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one transferable Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant").  Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Common Share for a period of two (2) years from closing at a price of $0.45.

Proceeds from the Offering will be used to fund exploration at La Adelita project in Sonora State, Mexico and the Hot Breccia project in Arizona State, USA, and for general corporate purposes.

The securities issued in connection with the Tranche 2 Offering, including any Common Shares issued upon exercise of the Warrants, are subject to a four month restricted resale period that expires on December 6, 2022 and applicable securities legislation hold periods outside of Canada from the closing date.

Completion of the Tranche 2 Offering will be subject to all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX-V.

The Company also announces it has entered into a shares for debt settlement agreement (the "Settlement Agreement") with  an arm's length contractor, pursuant to which the Company will issue 1,156,770 Common Shares  at a deemed value of $0.20 per Common Shares in full satisfaction of mineral exploration services (the "Shares for Debt").

The Common Shares issued in connection with the Settlement Agreement will be subject to a four month restricted resale period and applicable securities legislation hold periods outside of Canada from the closing date.  The Shares for Debt arrangement will be subject to all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX-V.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

INFINITUM COPPER CORP.

Steve Robertson
Chief Executive Officer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Infinitum Copper

Backed by a strong team of industry veterans, Infinitum Copper is advancing La Adelita project, where the Company has an option to earn an 80% interest.  The high-grade copper-silver-gold La Adelita Project is located in Sonora and Sinaloa states in Mexico and is subject to a 2% NSR.  La Adelita is a high-grade copper-gold-silver, Carbonate Replacement Deposit located in a mineralized district with a rich history. Infinitum Copper also has an option to earn 100% interest in the Hot Breccia project in the heart of the Arizona Copper Belt about 90km north of Tucson, AZ.  The Hot Breccia project is prospective for porphyry copper and copper skarn mineralization.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Forward-looking information is based on, among other things, opinions, assumptions, estimates and analyses that, while considered reasonable by the Company at the date the forward-looking information is provided, are inherently subject to significant risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that may cause actual results and events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. The risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information may include, but are not limited to, risks generally associated with the Company's business, as described in the Company's Filing Statement dated February 11, 2022. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

SOURCE Infinitum Copper Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/05/c4015.html

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says this is the ‘biggest mistake’ people make with their money (and psst: it has to do with savings)

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Warren Buffett, the infamous 91 year-old Oracle of Omaha, is worth roughly $100 billion dollars — and could clearly spend frivolously. The guidance is that you will need roughly 3-12 months of essential expenses somewhere safe like a high-yield savings account.

  • Here's Why Rich Americans Are Moving Here

    Households that make over $200,000 annually comprise just a sliver of all tax returns that are filed in a given year, but their movement between states can have a significant financial impact. When a state loses more high-earning tax filers … Continue reading → The post Where High-Earning Households Are Moving – 2022 Study appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tesla shareholders approve 3-for-1 stock split, Musk teases Cybertruck

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian highlights the main takeaways from Tesla's annual shareholder meeting.

  • Why Twilio Stock Fell Hard Today

    Better-than-expected results on the top and bottom lines were overshadowed by the company's third-quarter guidance.

  • A Stock Buyback Tax Is Added to the Inflation Bill. What That Means for Apple, Meta, and Microsoft.

    Kyrsten Sinema, the moderate senator from Arizona, reaches a deal with Democratic leadership to support the Inflation Reduction Act. The compromise could impose a 1% excise tax on stock buybacks.

  • Elon Musk Says Tesla's About to Do Something Extra Special

    The Tesla CEO tells shareholders the move may not be "economically sensible" but is a cool idea anyway.

  • Upstart (UPST) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

    Upstart's (UPST) second-quarter 2022 results are likely to reflect benefits from its strategy to operate as a multiproduct company and growing strength across its auto refinance product.

  • Tesla sets Aug 25 as trading day for three-for-one split shares

    Chief Executive Elon Musk owns 15.6% of Tesla, according to Refinitiv data, after selling millions of shares last year. Each stockholder of record on Aug. 17 will get a dividend of two additional shares for each share held, to be distributed after close of trading on Aug. 24, the company said. The new share split comes two years after a five-for-one split helped bring down the price of the high-flying stock within the reach of ordinary investors.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’

    Are markets down, or up? Stocks went into a true bear market earlier this year, but the last few weeks have seen a strong rally. The S&P 500 has gained 13% from its mid-June trough, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. Put shortly, the last few weeks have been good for investors. This doesn’t mean, however, that we’re out of the woods. There are plenty of roadblocks still ahead to trip up an unwary investors, and Chief Investment Officer Larry Adam, from Raymond James, doesn’t hesitate to lay them out. “In

  • Tiny IPO Spikes 1,150% in US Debut in Wake of AMTD Digital

    (Bloomberg) -- For the seventh time this year, a tiny US listing by a company based in China or Hong Kong is seeing a wild price surge after its initial public offering.Most Read from BloombergChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan TripDemocrats Drop Carried Interest as Sinema Paves Way for Tax VoteR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Japan SaysThis time, it’s Hong Kong’s Magic Empire Globa

  • Here are 3 top dividend stocks for stable cash return and inflation protection — one of them even offers an incredible 13.3% yield

    Look beyond the popular growth stocks. A healthy stream of income awaits.

  • Is Trending Stock Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) a Buy Now?

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Devon Energy (DVN). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • This savings account is now paying 5% — plus other accounts that offer $100+ cash bonuses and more

    The national average interest rate for savings accounts is a paltry 0.11%, according to Bankrate data from July 27. Many online banks offer rates far higher than the national average — something you may want to consider as pros say that despite high inflation, most Americans need somewhere between 3-12 months of income in a safe spot like a high-yield savings account. “A good way to combat inflation is to seek out higher interest rates on savings accounts which slows the impact of inflation on your cash,” says Chanelle Bessette, banking expert at NerdWallet.

  • Real Estate Titan Zillow Sees Tough Times Ahead in Housing

    The residential real estate market has stumbled, after soaring in the first 18 months of the covid pandemic.

  • Analysts Say Buy These 10 Stocks Despite Earnings Miss

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that analysts recommend buying despite their earnings miss. If you want to read about some more stocks that analysts recommend buying, go directly to Analysts Say Buy These 5 Stocks Despite Earnings Miss. The pessimists have been right about the contraction in the United States economy over […]

  • GE Stock Is a Buy as Breakup Looms

    The industrial giant will separate into three new companies that could be worth more than it is now.

  • Elon Musk Says Only Two Things Could Make Him Leave Tesla

    Elon Musk enjoys and cultivates celebrity status as the CEO of Tesla . Fanboys of the executive fell over themselves at the Aug. 4 annual meeting to show their appreciation for Musk's role in developing electric vehicles. In addition to Tesla, he runs SpaceX, Boring Co. and Neuralink.

  • Blackstone is preparing a record $50 billion vehicle to scoop up real estate bargains during the downturn — here's how to lock in higher yields than the big money

    Priced out of the market? It's time to pivot.

  • Roblox (RBLX) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    Roblox's (RBLX) second-quarter 2022 performance is expected to have benefited from growth in engagement hours and strength in the user base.

  • Brazil's Lula advised to buy back Petrobras refineries - study author

    (Reuters) -An oil and gas industry study commissioned by the campaign of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva for the October elections will recommend bolstering Petrobras' refining capacity, including through the reversal of refinery privatizations, one of the study's authors told Reuters. The study also proposes new investments and the resumption of refinery projects abandoned by Petrobras after the state-run oil company decided to focus on production from its offshore pre-salt fields as it recovered from Brazil’s biggest ever corruption probe, the so-called Car Wash scandal. Among the proposals is the possibility of Petrobras regaining ownership of the RLAM refinery in Bahia, said study co-author William Nozaki, on the Workers Party team advising Lula on Petrobras affairs.