Infinitum Copper Reports Approval of Options and Adoption of Equity Incentive Plan

  • INFI

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2022 / Infinitum Copper Corp. (TSX.V:INFI) ("Infinitum" or the "Company") announces that the Board of Directors of the Company has approved the grant of an aggregate of 1,975,000 stock options (the "Options") to purchase common shares in the capital of the Company to certain directors, officers, employees, consultants, and advisors of the Company in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan. The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.40 per common share for a term of five years, until March 15, 2027. The granting of the Options is subject to regulatory acceptance of applicable filings.

The Company also announces that the Board of Directors of the Company has approved the adoption of a new Equity Incentive Plan (the "New Plan") based on the new share based compensation policy adopted by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") in November 2021. The New Plan is a 10% rolling plan for purposes of TSXV rules and contemplates the award of additional share based compensation beyond stock options, including Deferred Share Units, Restricted Share Units, Performance Share Units, Share Appreciation Rights and Stock Purchase Rights. The New Plan is subject to the approval of the TSXV. The Company plans to submit the New Plan for approval by its shareholders at its next annual general meeting. The Company also announces the grant of an aggregate of 1,425,000 Deferred Share Units to certain directors, officers and advisors of the Company in accordance with the New Plan. All such Deferred Share Units are considered to be conditionally granted subject to applicable approvals.

For more information, please contact Anna Okopnaya, Manager of Investor Relations for Infinitum Copper at anna@infinitumcopper.com, +525534417980, or Steve Robertson, President and CEO of Infinitum Copper, at steve@infinitumcopper.com, (604) 409-3917.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

INFINITUM COPPER CORP.

Steve Robertson
Chief Executive Officer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Infinitum Copper

Infinitum Copper is advancing La Adelita project where the Company has an option to earn an 80% interest. The high-grade copper-silver-gold La Adelita Project is located in Sonora and Sinaloa states in Mexico. La Adelita is a high-grade polymetallic Carbonate Replacement Deposit located in a mineralized region with a rich history.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Forward-looking information is based on, among other things, opinions, assumptions, estimates and analyses that, while considered reasonable by the Company at the date the forward-looking information is provided, are inherently subject to significant risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that may cause actual results and events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. The risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information may include, but are not limited to, risks generally associated with the Company's business, as described in the Company's Filing Statement dated February 11, 2022. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

SOURCE: Infinitum Copper



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/693445/Infinitum-Copper-Reports-Approval-of-Options-and-Adoption-of-Equity-Incentive-Plan

